Clear
BREAKING NEWS Teen, two juveniles detained in Austin murder investigation Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Dehumanizing' and 'racist.' Native leaders decry Braves' 'Tomahawk chop' ahead of World Series game in Atlanta

'Dehumanizing' and 'racist.' Native leaders decry Braves' 'Tomahawk chop' ahead of World Series game in Atlanta

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

Native groups and advocates are demanding that the Atlanta Braves eliminate the "Tomahawk chop" symbol and gesture from its branding and game day traditions, saying the team is perpetuating racist stereotypes as the Braves take the national stage in the World Series.

Leaders from the Native community said this week it's past time for the Braves to join other professional sports teams such as the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Football Team in removing offensive imagery and mascots which they say reduce Native people down to caricatures.

Cleveland, formerly the Indians, and Washington, formerly the Redskins, announced last year they were changing their mascots when the nation faced a reckoning on racism. That reckoning was a catalyst not only for sports teams, but also for companies like Quaker Oats, for example, which changed branding and logos that it believed promoted racist stereotypes.

The Braves' name and "Tomahawk chop" have long garnered criticism from Native groups and tribal communities, but the team has stopped short of eliminating the name and Tomahawk symbol or chopping gesture that has been a game day tradition since 1991. Last summer, the Braves said they were reviewing the "chop" amid calls from the Native community.

The conversations about the "chop" were renewed earlier this week when Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the Braves' name and symbol saying the Native American community in the Atlanta region is "wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that's the end of the story."

"It's important to understand we have 30 markets around the country," Manfred said before Game 1 of the World Series, according to ESPN. "They're not all the same. The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."

The Braves did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recent criticism and the findings in their review of the "Tomahawk chop" last year.

Crystal EchoHawk, executive director and founder of IllumiNative, said the "Tomahawk chop" is both "racist" and "dehumanizing" for Native people and that the team needs to remove it. EchoHawk said the imagery used by the Braves and other sports teams has created toxic and harmful stereotypes of Native Americans. A lot of the imagery originated in Hollywood and doesn't accurately represent Native people or culture, she said.

"There's zero rationale for the team to hold on to this any longer," EchoHawk said. "I think it says that the franchise is very much a part of perpetuating and condoning racism full stop."

'Native people are not mascots'

Tribal and Native groups have challenged Manfred's stance that Atlanta's Native community supports the Braves.

National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said in a statement on Wednesday that the concern over the Braves mascot and "Tomahawk chop" is more than just a local issue. Sharp noted that the World Series games played in Atlanta this weekend will be viewed by tens of millions of fans both nationally and internationally.

"Meanwhile, the name 'Braves,' the tomahawk adorning the team's uniform, and the 'tomahawk chop' that the team exhorts its fans to perform at home games are meant to depict and caricature not just one tribal community but all Native people, and that is certainly how baseball fans and Native people everywhere interpret them," Sharp said.

"In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear -- Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the 'tomahawk chop' that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society," he said.

Leaders from the Atlanta Indigenous Peoples Association said the Braves have not included them in any discussions about the "Tomahawk chop" and that Manfred's statements are not completely true.

Laura Cummings Balgari, co-director of the association, said while the Native community in Atlanta wants to support the Braves, many feel offended by the team's use of the Tomahawk symbol and chopping gesture. Balgari said she would welcome a conversation with the Braves and a chance to educate the team and fans about the Tomahawk's significance to their culture.

"We are frequently faced with that misrepresentation or that warrior savage imagery that our ancestors were killed for," Balgari said. "Generally, we are represented as artifacts, people that aren't really real ... but we are very much still a part of our tribal communities. We are living, breathing, evolving people just like any other group of people and we'd like to be recognized as that."

The Cherokee Nation, the largest tribe in the US, shared Balgari's sentiment.

A spokeswoman for the tribe said in a statement that face paint, crying war chants and "Tomahawk chop" gestures "mock Native culture as if we are vestiges of the past."

"This does not honor Cherokee traditions, nor do they honor our fellow tribes," the statement said. "The 574 federally recognized Native American tribes are each distinct, sovereign governments with their own unique history, culture and language, and should be respected as such, not as stereotypes or mischaracterizations or derogatory terms."

'Everything needs to go'

Some Native advocates say it's not the Braves name itself that is racist, but the symbols and mascots that have accompanied it over the years.

For example, the Braves' original mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa, who wore a Native American costume on the field, was officially retired in 1986. The Tomahawk chop motion started at Florida State University but was adopted by the Braves in 1991 following the signing of former FSU three-sport star Deion Sanders. In 2019, the Braves said they were taking steps to "reduce" the Tomahawk chop after St. Louis Cardinals player Ryan Helsley, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, called the chop disrespectful.

Suzan Shown Harjo, a Native rights advocate, said the entire practice of using Native people or culture for sports and entertainment is racist.

In order to respect and consider the wishes of the Native community, the Braves need a clean slate, she said. Harjo said that means the team needs to change its name, mascot, symbol and any offensive game day traditions.

"Everything needs to go because these are understood, are references to us, and there will never be an end to it until everything goes," Harjo said. "The good people of Atlanta, home of so many civil rights advances, should demand it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events