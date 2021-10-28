Clear

This 20-year-old cult film captures 2021 perfectly

This 20-year-old cult film captures 2021 perfectly

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Sara Stewart

It's nearly October 31, so we're at peak horror movie season. "Halloween Kills" is murdering the box office competition, while streaming platforms resurrect retro properties like "Chucky" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Sure, slasher movies are the traditional Halloween thing, but there's only one title I reliably watch this time of year, and it doesn't involve Michael Myers.

2001's "Donnie Darko" starred a then-unknown Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled teenager who experiences visions of a figure in a sinister bunny suit and suspects he's part of a rip in the fabric of time, set off by a jet engine crashing into his house.

Gyllenhaal's character, who may or may not be experiencing the symptoms of a breakdown, starts to follow orders given to him by the rabbit, including flooding his high school and burning down the house of a sleazy local celebrity (Patrick Swayze). Meanwhile, he falls for a girl in his class (Jena Malone), gets some very weird hypnosis from his therapist (Katharine Ross), and crosses paths with a wild-haired centenarian named Roberta Sparrow who may be a time traveler herself.

This is all set in October 1988, against the backdrop of the presidential election; "I'm voting for Dukakis" is, amusingly, the first line. It isn't a horror movie per se; it's got too much going on to fit into one genre. But this little movie has a delicious undercurrent of unreality and impending doom that makes it the perfect October watch.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the movie was unlucky enough to be released in theaters a month after the September 11 attacks. Having a plot that hinged on an airplane-related disaster surely didn't help its box office performance, and it initially tanked -- only to be resurrected in the years and months later as a cult hit, one which unintentionally spoke to the American mood following 9/11.

Audiences watching "Donnie Darko" in late 2001 must have been a little creeped out by the connections. In the aftermath of the plane accident in the movie, everyone in town is on edge: A group of kids waiting at a bus stop all go silent and look up as a jet passes noisily overhead, just as so many of us did in those days.

More broadly, there's an ominousness in the air -- like "something terrible is going to happen," as one character says -- that feels connected to the real-life collective worry that a larger, more indefinable disaster was yet to come after 9/11 - and the New York plane crash that followed, unthinkably, only two months later.

I first discovered "Donnie Darko" as a midnight movie in the East Village, years after its release, and have found myself going back to it around this time every year. But in 2021, its existential melancholy and cultural anxiety feel highly relevant, like director Richard Kelly pulled off a little time travel of his own and got a glimpse at the mess that is 2021.

Its odd tone feels strangely familiar, as does the juxtaposition of suburbia's slightly manic sunniness with Donnie's growing sense of bewilderment, isolation and sense that something is very off.

I even found some of the rhetoric from Swayze's character, a glib, spray-tanned self-help guru, recognizable: His brand consists of claiming fear is the ultimate enemy, much like our government officials and anti-vaxxers who downplay Covid-19 risks and mock the concerned as being imprisoned by their own fear. His character also presages a flood of self-help guru downfalls, not to mention the rise of wellness and influencer culture and the kind of conspiracy-theorist thinking it can attract.

And that looming whisper of apocalypse? Check. Donnie has, as his therapist puts it, an "inability to cope with the forces in the world he perceives to be threatening." Which might also be a nutshell diagnosis for the current nosedive in worldwide mental health, not to mention the "eco-anxiety" understandably plaguing kids around the world.

At the movie's core is Donnie's question, which won't sound out of place to the climate-conscious: Am I crazy, or is the world about to end? Kelly has weighed in on Donnie's sanity and released a director's cut years later. But his addition of 20 minutes of expositional footage mostly just detracts from the mystique, not to mention the fun of interpreting the plot however you want.

"Donnie" straddles sci-fi, horror, and comedy, and puts a spin on the 1980s high school movie trope. Donnie's dilemma echoes the quintessential teenage experience: Nobody understands what's going on except me, and the adults are all too oblivious to help.

Throw in the sci-fi angle and it's like "The Matrix" by way of John Hughes -- or, as Kelly himself reportedly said, "Maybe it's the story of Holden Caulfield, resurrected in 1988 by the spirit of Philip K. Dick." Kelly's screenplay also deals in quantum physics themes that would start to show up in our discourse in the years to follow, with parallel universes, alternate realities, and simulation theory name-checked in mainstream publications.

It's also just a trove of great, weird performances from actors you know from more mainstream material. Drew Barrymore, who executive produced, plays one of Donnie's teachers, as does Noah Wyle. Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Jake's sister. Seth Rogen, in his first movie role, is a school bully. Ross, a.k.a. Elaine from "The Graduate," is a casting coup -- she's a film icon of an earlier generation's cultural angst. And Beth Grant steals the show as a fanatical follower of Swayze's character.

But ultimately, "Donnie Darko" never takes itself too seriously. Even as it unsettles, it's often really funny: Highlights include a monologue about the origins of Smurfette and watching the Gyllenhaal siblings lob obscenities at each other over the dinner table.

You may not know quite what's going on here, but you'll enjoy the ride. As Jake Gyllenhaal said in an Instagram post on the anniversary of its Sundance debut, "Happy 20th Donnie! Let's keep confusing people. Here's to 20 more."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events