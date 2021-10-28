Clear

A couple convicted of assaulting a Sesame Place worker after a mask dispute has been sentenced to prison

A couple convicted of assaulting a Sesame Place worker after a mask dispute has been sentenced to prison

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A New York couple has been sentenced to prison after being convicted in last summer's assault of a Sesame Place employee that prosecutors said happened hours after the victim tried to enforce the theme park's face mask policy.

Troy McCoy, 41, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison Monday, while Shakerra Bonds, 32, was sentenced to 4-to-23 months in prison, according to court documents.

In August 2020, the teenage employee was assaulted by the couple at Sesame Place in Langhorne, 26 miles outside of Philadelphia, after the teen reminded McCoy of the park's mask policy, prosecutors said. The policy at the time required face coverings at all times in public spaces.

CNN has reached out to Sesame Place but has not heard back.

The Sesame Place employee saw McCoy waiting in line for a ride and asked him to wear his mask but McCoy was angered by the request and began yelling at him, so the teen walked away to avoid a confrontation, according to a Bucks County District Attorney's Office news release.

Hours later, the teen ran into McCoy and Bonds at another ride, prosecutors said.

"McCoy got off that ride and threatened to teach the employee a lesson," the news release said. "During that confrontation, both McCoy and Bonds struck the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, the teen lost consciousness and McCoy continued to strike him."

Prosecutors said the altercation left the teenage worker with a broken jaw.

A Bucks County jury found McCoy and Bonds, of the Bronx, guilty on July 9, after a four-day trial in front of President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. in Bucks County.

"The suggestion that Mr. McCoy punched a Sesame Place employee merely because the employee asked him to wear a mask is absurd," Brooks T. Thompson, McCoy's attorney, told CNN in a statement. "Mr. McCoy had completely disengaged with this employee and walked away from the area. By all accounts, he did not enter back into the fray until the mother of his children, Ms. Bonds, became engaged in a physical confrontation with the same employee."

The teenage employee underwent surgery for a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth, according to CNN affiliate WPVI.

McCoy was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He was acquitted of conspiracy.

He will be eligible for parole after serving his minimum sentence, which in this case is five years, Thompson said. He's already spent over a year in jail awaiting trial, which will be credited toward his sentence, and should be eligible for parole in late August of 2025.

Bonds was convicted of simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was found not guilty of a second count of simple assault on a different park employee and conspiracy, court documents showed.

"The jury acquitted Ms. Bonds of all of the most serious charges," Keith E. McAndrews, Bonds' attorney told CNN in a statement. "In addition, the jury did not conclude that Ms. Bonds had anything to do with the broken jaw caused by Mr. McCoy."

"The jury concluded that Mr. McCoy's actions and Ms. Bonds' actions were two separate and distinct incidents and that they were not acting in concert," McAndrews said. "Ms. Bonds was convicted of an attempted misdemeanor assault which involved her throwing one punch at a park employee after the employee had pushed her."

McCoy was ordered to pay Sesame Place more than $48,0000 in restitution and take anger management classes, according to court documents. Both Bonds and McCoy are not permitted in Sesame Place and the court ordered them to not have contact with the teenage victim.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events