Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tesla fan attacks on government's new safety advisor are 'calculated,' says head of safety agency

Tesla fan attacks on government's new safety advisor are 'calculated,' says head of safety agency

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 12:11 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said Tuesday that the recent backlash from Tesla's fanbase towards a newly-appointed federal safety advisor is a deliberate attempt to shift away from safety questions about the automaker's technology.

Tesla's fans and its CEO Elon Musk have spoken out against Duke professor Missy Cummings since she was appointed last week to be a senior advisor at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which regulates automobiles. Driver-assist systems like Tesla's Autopilot and a more advanced version called "full self-driving" have never been regulated. Cummings, who has extensive experience researching the field, has called for regulating the systems.

Cummings began her career as one of the first women to be a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy. As an engineering professor at Duke and director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory, she's published papers in peer-reviewed journals examining how people use autonomous systems. Cummings has testified on Capitol Hill about autonomous driving as well. She's also researched the limitations of Tesla's driver monitoring system on the Model 3, and said Tesla should limit Autopilot to roads where it's been designed for use.

Musk tweeted last week that Cummings's track record is "extremely biased against Tesla," and provided no explanation. He did not respond on Twitter when Cummings replied that she would be happy to meet with him. Tesla fans circulated a petition that received more than 28,000 signatures, calling for Cummings's appointment to be reviewed for "conflict of interest and bias."

Cummings then received a torrent of messages attacking her, including death threats. She deleted her account after Twitter declined to remove an account that impersonated her. That account had received a response from Musk, highlighting the impersonated tweet to some of his more than 61 million followers.

"It's a calculated attempt to distract from the real safety issues at hand that everybody should be focused on," Homendy told CNN Business Tuesday. "It's noise. Put it aside."

Homendy sent Tesla a letter Monday expressing concern that Tesla hadn't taken action on safety recommendations it had made in recent years for Autopilot, including limiting where it can be used.

The NTSB investigates safety issues on everything from planes to pipelines, bridges, boats and cars, and Homendy told CNN Business that more than 80% of the NTSB's recommendations are typically adopted. The NTSB received responses from five other auto manufacturers that it also made driver-assist recommendations to: VW, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

Homendy said the Tesla community's criticisms of Cummings, NHTSA and NTSB are something she doesn't see elsewhere.

"You would never get that in other [transportation] modes. That would just not happen," Homendy said. "We've issued recommendations to other auto manufacturers and don't get that response. NHTSA issues regulations across the auto industry and they also do not get that response."

Tesla generally does not engage with the professional news media and did not respond to a request for comment. Cummings declined a request to be interviewed.

Homendy said that safety professionals need to shift the conversations back to safety.

"I refuse to go down the path of even reading, acknowledging, or responding to any criticism because I feel like it's really the safety issues at hand we need to be talking about," Homendy said.

The NTSB has called for Tesla to limit the use of Autopilot to conditions for which it is designed. The agency has investigated two fatal Tesla crashes in which Autopilot was being used on roads it wasn't designed for. NHTSA is also investigating at least 11 crashes in which Teslas using Autopilot crashed into emergency vehicles stopped on roadways.

Tesla has published data since 2018 that shows that there are fewer crashes per mile with Autopilot than without Autopilot, but critics have called this an apples-and-oranges comparison. Autopilot mileage is most likely to come on highways, a type of road that already has fewer crashes per mile. Research has shown that Tesla drivers are more likely to be distracted when using Autopilot.

Homendy said she has concerns with Tesla's on-going expansion of its driver-assist technology from highways and onto city streets while not addressing "serious safety deficiencies."

For a year, a small group of Tesla enthusiasts have tested an early version of its "full self-driving" software, which is designed for use on city streets. Tesla expanded "full self-driving" to roughly 1,000 owners this month. It's also spoken of a broadened expansion.

Tesla had to roll back the latest version of the software within hours of its release Sunday after drivers reported unnecessary automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings. Some drivers told CNN Business they were not even able to activate "full self-driving." Tesla released another version Monday to some drivers, who generally said they saw improvements.

NHTSA told CNN Business Monday that it has contacted Tesla for more information about the recent changes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events