Clear

Laura Bush Fast Facts

Laura Bush Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of Laura Bush, wife of former US President George W. Bush.

Personal

Birth date: November 4, 1946

Birth place: Midland, Texas

Birth name: Laura Lane Welch

Father: Harold Welch, real estate developer

Mother: Jenna (Hawkins) Welch

Marriage: George W. Bush (November 5, 1977-present)

Children: twins Jenna and Barbara, 1981

Education: Southern Methodist University, B.S., 1968; University of Texas at Austin, M.L.S., 1973

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts

Former librarian and elementary school teacher.

Has served on the boards of various institutions, among them the University of Texas Graduate School of Library and Information Science Advisory Council and the Reading Is Fundamental Advisory Council.

Timeline

November 1963 - Seventeen-year-old Laura runs a stop sign and collides with a car driven by a friend. He is thrown from his car and killed.

1973-1974 - Works at the Houston Public Library, Kashmere Gardens Branch.

1974-1977 - Works as a librarian at Dawson Elementary School in Austin, Texas.

November 5, 1977 - Laura and George W. Bush marry just three months after meeting.

November 8, 1994 - George is elected governor of Texas. He is reelected in 1998.

1995-2000 - First Lady of Texas.

1995 - Establishes the Texas Book Festival, an annual event promoting literacy.

1997 - Becomes involved in an early-childhood development initiative, called the Reach Out and Read program, aimed at helping parents and other caregivers to prepare preschool children for formal instruction in reading.

January 20, 2001 - Becomes first lady of the United States.

September 8, 2001 - With the Library of Congress, launches the first National Book Festival.

November 2001 - In a historic first, she records a full presidential radio address, speaking out on the plight of women and children under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

June 4, 2002 - Launches the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries.

September 30, 2003 - Visits Russia as part of an education and literacy tour.

February 9, 2006 - Is received by Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican.

November 2006 - Has a cancerous tumor removed from her right shin.

August 2007 - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health is founded as part of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

October 21, 2007 - Arrives in the United Arab Emirates to begin a four-day tour around the Middle East to raise breast cancer awareness.

August 2008 - In Thailand, meets with refugees from Myanmar. Later attends the Olympic Games in Beijing with the president and former President George H.W. Bush.

September 1, 2008 - Speaker at the Republican National Convention.

December 19, 2008 - Official portrait is unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery.

May 4, 2010 - Her autobiography, "Spoken From the Heart," is published.

May 11, 2010 - During an interview on "Larry King Live," Bush comes out in support of legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion remaining legal.

May 10, 2016 - With daughter Jenna, publishes "Our Great Big Backyard," a picture book to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

June 17, 2018 - Writes an op-ed criticizing the current zero-tolerance immigration policy being enforced under the administration of President Donald Trump. Bush calls the separation of children from parents entering the United States illegally "cruel" and "immoral."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events