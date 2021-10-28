Clear

Women have been overlooked in the history of alcohol. This author set out to change that

Women have been overlooked in the history of alcohol. This author set out to change that

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The cosmo, the appletini, a glass of rosé -- these are the cloyingly sweet and pastel-colored beverages stereotypically associated with women. In a culture where feminine drinks are seen as lesser and wine moms and party girls are relentlessly judged, author Mallory O'Meara has set out to topple double standards.

"All drinks are 'girly drinks,'" she writes, because women have actually been the backbone of the alcohol industry.

"Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol" looks at alcohol through a feminist lens, uncovering centuries-old stories of female entrepreneurs, rulers and rebels who were critical to its production, distribution and culture but have been given little credit for their contributions.

The narratives include famous figures like Catherine the Great, who catalyzed Russia's vodka industry, and lesser-known names: Hildegard von Bingen, a nun who was perhaps the first person to document adding hops to ale; Tatsu'uma Kiyo, who built a saké empire but has been nearly forgotten; Gertrude "Cleo" Lythgoe, the formidable Prohibition-era bootlegger; and bartender Ada Coleman, who revolutionized the cocktail.

Even the so-called "manliest" liquors, scotch and bourbon, owe a lot to women, according to O'Meara. It was a Scottish woman, Bessie Williamson, who popularized single-malt scotch in the US; and an American woman, Margie Samuels, who cofounded Maker's Mark and put it on the map with its now-iconic red wax cap.

"I love reading women's history. I love finding these stories," O'Meara said in a video interview.

Repeating patterns

During her research, O'Meara found the same patterns of marginalization again and again. Women were industry-making pioneers, brewing ale, fermenting fruit into wine and distilling at home before their right to do so was taken away from local legislators or colonizers.

"By midway through (researching) the book I could guess what was going to happen: Women were going to create this new alcohol or new way of making alcohol...and it was going to be taken over by men as soon as it got popular," she said. "In every country and every time period, it doesn't matter if it's ale or gin -- as soon as something becomes profitable or commercial in any way, out go the women."

She also found that women's reputations were ruined for decades or even centuries if they enjoyed their booze. Cleopatra's political prowess has been overshadowed by her image as a "lusty drunk," O'Meara writes, while Lucha Reyes, a popular Mexican singer from the 20th century, has been miscast as a "drunken lady" for singing about tequila. Few objective texts exist on Reyes today, O'Meara explained.

"Her legacy was so tainted by that," she added.

"Girly Drinks" is pioneering in its own right, as a cohesive text that tells this sprawling -- and sometimes sparsely documented -- history. O'Meara found herself consistently frustrated by the lack of available materials on the subject while she was writing. According to the author, her best friend reminded her, "'The book you're looking for is the book you're writing; the reason why you're writing this (book) is because it doesn't exist.'"

"I had a feeling that women's history was there," O'Meara said. "I just knew people weren't covering it."

"Girly Drinks" is available now from Hanover Square Press.

Add to Queue: Hidden women's histories

Listen: "What's Her Name" (2018-ongoing)

This women's history podcast digs into the lives of many trailblazing women who have nearly been forgotten, including the ruthless pirate ​​Ching Shih and the exiled Ukranian composer Stefania Turkevych.

Read: "Finding Dora Maar" by Brigitte Benkemoun (2020)

For decades, Dora Maar was known as Picasso's "muse," her own art career overshadowed by his. But Maar's profile has been on the rise over the past few years, viewed though a new lens via efforts like this biography and an important posthumous retrospective at Tate Modern.

Read: "The Lady from the Black Lagoon" by Mallory O'Meara (2019)

O'Meara's debut book investigated the life and career of Milicent Patrick, the woman who designed the monster from "The Creature from the Black Lagoon" but mysteriously disappeared from the film industry.

Watch: "The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" (2017)

This Oprah-led movie, based on a bestselling book of the same name, follows the true story of a daughter who learned how her mother's cells -- harvested without consent when she sought treatment for cancer -- changed modern medicine.

Read: "Hollywood: Her Story" by Jill S. Tietjen and Barbara Bridges (2019)

You likely will have heard of many of the people featured in this illustrated history of women in Hollywood, but the book positions women -- including actors, directors, designers and animators -- as crucial to an industry in which they face far more barriers than men do.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events