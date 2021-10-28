Clear

Brooklyn's first supertall skyscraper officially reaches its full height

Brooklyn's first supertall skyscraper officially reaches its full height

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Manhattan is no stranger to supertall skyscrapers but Brooklyn's skyline has now radically changed as its first supertall reached its full, vertiginous height on Thursday.

The 93-story, 1,066-foot-tall residential building, standing at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, was designed by SHoP Architects. (Supertalls, by definition, are residential or office buildings reaching 300 meters -- 984 feet -- or higher.) Newly christened "The Brooklyn Tower," it has been under construction since 2018 and cost $750 million total to develop.

Now, the skyscraper's fluted black stainless steel, bronze and glass exterior emerges from behind the white marble neoclassical facade of the landmarked 19th-century Dime Savings Bank. JDS Development Group, which spearheaded the project, bought the decommissioned bank for $95 million in 2016; its intricate interior is being restored and converted for retail use, while the rooftop will host residential amenities including a pool that extends around its dome.

"We want(ed) to do something that changes the skyline," said Michael Stern, founder and CEO of JDS Development Group in a video call. But, he added, "it's not an easy feat."

"It's the combination of a landmark building and a contemporary tower, and (we had to) thread the needle on how to do that respectfully and with design integrity," he explained.

The site of the development is also irregularly shaped, as the building sits on the majority of a triangular block. (JDS bought the neighboring 340 Flatbush Ave. for $43 million, but the 1950s diner Junior's remains on one of the corners.) Because of that, the architects opted for a hexagonal plan rather than rectangular.

"We looked at the way the original architects dealt with the geometry of the site," said SHoP's principal architect, Gregg Pasquarelli, over video. "They used hexagons and six-sided stars...We liked the idea that the interlocking hexagons would never make you feel like you weren't looking at the front of the building."

A changing skyline

While 9 Dekalb may stand out for being the tallest recent arrival, it's actually one of many new developments rapidly transforming Brooklyn's profile. Already New York's most populous borough, Brooklyn grew the most out of its other four counterparts this past decade, according to 2020 census data -- with a 9.2% jump bringing the total population to 2.74 million. As New York transplants and former Manhattanites have crossed over the Brooklyn Bridge, developers have followed suit, zeroing in on Downtown Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights as the next areas to extend the city's skyline. The Williamsburgh Savings Bank Tower, built in 1929, had the distinction of being Brooklyn's tallest building for 80 years, but since 2009, it has been bumped to the bottom of the top 10.

But the construction of The Brooklyn Tower doesn't necessarily mean other super towers will follow in the borough, according to Pasquarelli.

"We knew that this would be the tallest building in Brooklyn -- and probably will be for many decades to come," he said. "There's no other place, really, (where) you could build a building this tall."

In Manhattan, however, it's a different picture, with super slim luxury buildings soaring higher and higher, many of them concentrated in an area just below Central Park dubbed "Billionaire's Row." (JDS and SHoP previously designed one of these residential spaces at 111 West 57th Street.) Manhattan's supertalls, haven't always made headlines for the right reasons, from the spindly 432 Park Avenue, which, according to a New York Times report earlier this year, has suffered flooding, noisy wind sway and electrical explosions, to the unfortunately named PENN15 office tower which reportedly became a point of contention between former governor Andrew Cuomo and outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio.

Not your average supertall

The Brooklyn Tower, however, is a rarity among residential supertalls, offering more than just multi-million dollar apartments. In addition to 150 "rationally sized" condominiums, as Stern describes them, there are also 400 rentals -- with 30% of them designated as affordable housing through the Housing New York program.

"When you think of supertalls in New York, you really think of Billionaire's Row and apartments for the ultra elite who may or may not live there," Stern said. "(This is) a real building that real people are going to live in and be...part of the city's fabric." He added: "It's just fundamentally a different typology."

Though new developments can often become a sore spot -- particularly in a borough where gentrification has become a hot-button topic -- 9 DeKalb did not receive any push back from its local community board back in 2016. The board's land use committee enthusiastically supported the proposal, according to local paper, the Brooklyn Eagle, and the Landmarks Preservation Commission approved the project quickly as well.

Erecting the tallest building in Brooklyn is certainly an attractive proposition for the developers and designers on the project, but Pasquarelli hopes the new addition to the Brooklyn skyline will become a larger symbol for the city.

"We talked a lot in the very beginning about what it means to put a supertall in Brooklyn," he said. "Is it Manhattan-only territory? Are we bringing Manhattan to Brooklyn? No. Brooklyn is such an incredible, thriving, culturally rich place. It should have its own tower."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Image

Ribbon cut on new NIACC career center

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce price of cancer meds

${item.thumbnail.title}

Concerns raised over dangerous driving around Med City Mover shuttles

Community Events