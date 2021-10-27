Clear

These World Heritage Forests have gone from removing carbon from the atmosphere to emitting it

These World Heritage Forests have gone from removing carbon from the atmosphere to emitting it

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Human activity and climate change-fueled disasters have turned 10 of the planet's internationally recognized forests, also known as World Heritage sites, from carbon absorbers into carbon emitters, researchers have found.

The report from UNESCO found these sites can absorb approximately 190 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year -- roughly half the amount of the United Kingdom's annual fossil fuel emissions.

But in the past 20 years, many of these sites showed an increase in emissions, some even exceeded how much carbon they were removing from the atmosphere.

UNESCO researchers said two main factors are causing forests to flip from sinks to sources: climate change-fueled extreme weather events including wildfires, storm and drought; and human land-use pressures such as illegal logging, wood harvesting and agricultural practices such as livestock grazing.

Given the scale of these forests, Tales Carvalho Resende, project officer at UNESCO's natural heritage unit and co-author of the report, says this is increasingly a global issue, meaning global action is needed.

"What the results revealed here is that it's not necessarily an issue related to a specific country or region, but that it's really a global issue," Resende told CNN. "When we see where the 10 sites that have become carbon sources are, they are scattered all around the world, so the takeaway of the findings is that climate action is needed at a global level."

From the Congo Basin to the Redwood National and State Parks, the planet's 257 World Heritage Forests cover more than 170 million acres of land, nearly twice the size of Germany.

But the report shows that since 2000, the threats of extractive industries, environmental degradation and climate change have been reported in roughly 60% of the World Heritage sites, which have lost more than 8.6 million acres of forests, larger than the size of Belgium. Out of 10 sites they found to have flipped to carbon emitters, three are located in the United States.

The authors point out that it's the first time researchers have quantified how the world's forests are sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide. Over the centuries, the World Heritage Forests have stored approximately 13 billion tons of carbon, which exceeds the total amount of carbon in Kuwait's oil reserves.

"We can now see the important role World Heritage forests play in stabilizing the global climate," Nancy Harris, research manager for the World Resources Institute's Global Forest Watch and co-author of the report, told CNN. "And the truth is, we are completely undervaluing and underappreciating them."

Most of the sites that sequester the most carbon dioxide were in tropical and temperate regions, such as South America and Australia. Although those sites are still sequestering carbon, researchers said there are signs that more of them could join the rest in becoming carbon sources.

Wildfires, in particular, have burned vast swaths of these forests in recent years. While fires are a critical part of the forest ecosystem, with many plant species relying on them to disperse their seeds, scientists say fires are intensifying which risks the potential of releasing the carbon long stored within the soil and trees.

In the last decade, warming temperatures and dry conditions have primed much of the environment for wildfires to ignite. The report pointed to several examples of significant fires that have occurred in the last decade at World Heritage sites, including in Russia's Lake Baikal in 2016, and Australia's Tasmanian Wilderness and Greater Blue Mountains Area in 2019 and 2020.

"We have seen some wildfires in some sites that have emitted more than 30 million megatons of CO2 -- that's more or less what Bolivia emits in from fossil fuels in one single year," Resende said.

"One single event can actually be the emissions of a whole country," he added. "And bear in mind, the fact that the emissions that have been accounted for in the study are only within the limitations of the sites, so this means that they represent only a small portion of fires in the broader landscape."

The report builds on recently published maps that track the global exchange of carbon between forests and the atmosphere during the 2001 to 2020 period, using site-level monitoring to analyze the forests' climate impacts as well as the consequences of human activities to these World Heritage sites.

"Our analysis illustrates how we can stop taking nature for granted and start putting a value on the climate benefits generated by these and other important forest sites around the world," Harris said.

Forests play a vital role across societies. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which also contributed to the report, nearly 25% of the world's population -- many in developing nations -- depend on the forests for their livelihoods. Additionally, forests bring in up to $100 billion per year in goods and services. It's also home to 80% of Earth's land biodiversity.

The forests' ability to prevent the climate crisis from spiraling out of control makes the threats they face all the more concerning, Resende said.

World leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, next week for the UN-brokered international climate negotiations, where the focus will be on getting countries to commit to stronger fossil fuel cuts and putting an end date on coal. They will also discuss stronger commitments to protecting and restoring the planet's forests as carbon sinks and to ultimately halt deforestation.

"We hope to really trigger climate action, to safeguard these jewels that are World Heritage sites," said Resende. "These are laboratories for environmental changes as a whole, not only related to climate but also biodiversity. We want to facilitate dialogues with the key stakeholders to actually fund and provide some sustainable investments to these sites."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 779749

Reported Deaths: 8705
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1551991932
Ramsey63983985
Dakota57663527
Anoka54651523
Washington34014332
Stearns28901255
St. Louis24156362
Scott21836160
Wright21662171
Olmsted18423120
Sherburne15716115
Carver1381257
Clay1034999
Rice10062131
Blue Earth977859
Crow Wing9658109
Kandiyohi851698
Chisago847164
Otter Tail8234106
Benton7604112
Beltrami670380
Mower656341
Douglas642091
Goodhue631285
Itasca630887
Winona618454
McLeod604471
Steele592525
Isanti581174
Morrison571569
Becker543464
Polk520080
Freeborn493642
Nobles484952
Lyon462356
Carlton453066
Nicollet440454
Pine433233
Cass432246
Mille Lacs424967
Brown416347
Todd409736
Le Sueur390132
Meeker364354
Waseca331831
Martin331537
Wabasha30608
Hubbard296544
Dodge277610
Roseau268027
Fillmore250514
Wadena244529
Redwood243643
Houston234217
Renville231449
Faribault223430
Pennington218427
Sibley214712
Cottonwood198529
Kanabec194730
Chippewa193840
Aitkin187143
Watonwan173112
Pope16348
Yellow Medicine160620
Rock158119
Jackson148615
Koochiching139619
Clearwater138318
Swift137519
Murray137011
Marshall135120
Pipestone133927
Stevens128011
Lake110921
Wilkin104414
Lac qui Parle100324
Mahnomen92112
Norman8939
Grant8129
Big Stone8055
Lincoln7895
Kittson61722
Red Lake5969
Unassigned554124
Traverse5285
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain in moving in for tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Image

Ribbon cut on new NIACC career center

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce price of cancer meds

${item.thumbnail.title}

Concerns raised over dangerous driving around Med City Mover shuttles

Image

Booster shots being administered in North Iowa

Image

Should beer and wine be sold in MN grocery stores? 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/27/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

'Education Minnesota' supports school vaccination sites ahead of final FDA approval

Image

Should full-strength beer and wine be sold in Minnesota grocery stores?

Image

Creating careers in construction 4

Community Events