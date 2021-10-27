Clear

Google rolls out tool to help minors delete photos from search

Google rolls out tool to help minors delete photos from search

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:01 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Google is now making it easier for minors or their parents to have photos of them deleted from search results.

In a blog post published Wednesday, the company said it is rolling out a tool that lets parents and kids under the age of 18 request photos be removed from its images tab or no longer appear as thumbnails in a search inquiry.

Although Google previously offered ways for people to request the removal of personal information and photos that fit into categories such as "non-consensual explicit" or "financial, medical and national ID," it's now extending this to images of minors.

"We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet," the company said in the blog post. "We believe this change will help give young people more control over their digital footprint and where their images can be found on Search."

The new form allows users to flag URLs of any images or search results that contain pictures they want removed. Google said its teams will review each submission and reach out if they need additional information to verify the requirements for removal.

However, the company emphasized this won't remove the image from the internet entirely; people will need to contact a website's webmaster to ask for that content to be removed.

The company previously announced the tool in August as part of a bigger effort to protect minors across its platforms. Other features it introduced at the time included a private default setting for all videos uploaded by a teenager and a tool called Family Link that helps parents monitor their kids' accounts.

The efforts come as Big Tech companies continue to offer more child safety measures amid criticism from experts and lawmakers about how various platforms impact young users. Earlier this week, an executive from Google-owned YouTube — alongside leaders from Snap and TikTok — was grilled by Senators about the steps the platform is taking to protect their young users.

Some experts applauded Google's latest move to give minors more control over images, noting their removal could also cut down on cyber-bullying or prevent potentially harmful information or photos from persisting online.

"We're glad to see Google take this overdue step to give children and teens and their families more control over what images show up in search results," said David Monahan, campaign manager at Fairplay, a child advocacy group. "We hope Google will go farther to reverse its collection of sensitive data and give families the ability to erase the digital footprint that Google and its partners maintain on every young person in the US."

Alexandra Hamlet, a clinical psychologist who works with teenagers, said Google's request process could also help parents talk more openly with their kids about managing their online presence. That could include discussing what's worthy of consideration for removal, such as a photo that could harm their future reputation versus one where they perceive to look less than "perfect."

"While some parents may believe that their teen can handle the removal of various pictures without help, I do suggest that they still have conversations about values and how they tie into image online," she said. "They could be missing out on a great opportunity to help their teen to build insight and assertiveness skills."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 779749

Reported Deaths: 8705
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1551991932
Ramsey63983985
Dakota57663527
Anoka54651523
Washington34014332
Stearns28901255
St. Louis24156362
Scott21836160
Wright21662171
Olmsted18423120
Sherburne15716115
Carver1381257
Clay1034999
Rice10062131
Blue Earth977859
Crow Wing9658109
Kandiyohi851698
Chisago847164
Otter Tail8234106
Benton7604112
Beltrami670380
Mower656341
Douglas642091
Goodhue631285
Itasca630887
Winona618454
McLeod604471
Steele592525
Isanti581174
Morrison571569
Becker543464
Polk520080
Freeborn493642
Nobles484952
Lyon462356
Carlton453066
Nicollet440454
Pine433233
Cass432246
Mille Lacs424967
Brown416347
Todd409736
Le Sueur390132
Meeker364354
Waseca331831
Martin331537
Wabasha30608
Hubbard296544
Dodge277610
Roseau268027
Fillmore250514
Wadena244529
Redwood243643
Houston234217
Renville231449
Faribault223430
Pennington218427
Sibley214712
Cottonwood198529
Kanabec194730
Chippewa193840
Aitkin187143
Watonwan173112
Pope16348
Yellow Medicine160620
Rock158119
Jackson148615
Koochiching139619
Clearwater138318
Swift137519
Murray137011
Marshall135120
Pipestone133927
Stevens128011
Lake110921
Wilkin104414
Lac qui Parle100324
Mahnomen92112
Norman8939
Grant8129
Big Stone8055
Lincoln7895
Kittson61722
Red Lake5969
Unassigned554124
Traverse5285
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain in moving in for tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Image

Ribbon cut on new NIACC career center

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce price of cancer meds

${item.thumbnail.title}

Concerns raised over dangerous driving around Med City Mover shuttles

Image

Booster shots being administered in North Iowa

Image

Should beer and wine be sold in MN grocery stores? 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/27/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

'Education Minnesota' supports school vaccination sites ahead of final FDA approval

Image

Should full-strength beer and wine be sold in Minnesota grocery stores?

Image

Creating careers in construction 4

Community Events