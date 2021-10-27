Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Houston's 'Mattress Mack' bet big on the Astros and could win almost $39 million if they take World Series

Houston's 'Mattress Mack' bet big on the Astros and could win almost $39 million if they take World Series

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:01 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

If the Houston Astros win the World Series this year, it will be hard to find anybody happier about it than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

The flamboyant Houston furniture store owner is not only a huge Astros fan, he's also set to win $38.9 million if his bets on the team pay off.

McIngvale told CNN that he bet $3.35 million back in June that the Astros would win it all.

He said he made the wagers to cover another gamble of sorts -- customers who bought certain mattresses that cost $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win.

"It's a hedge," said McIngvale, who's well known in Houston for his commercials and for his charitable work in the community. He's turned his stores into shelters to help people displaced by February's devastating winter storm, Hurricane Harvey and other severe weather events.

McIngvale spread out his bets between four different sports betting companies -- including a $2 million wager with Caesars Sportsbook that would pay out $22 million if the Astros win.

The company says that would be the largest reported single payout in US sports betting history.

"It has been exciting to follow along as the season played out and the anticipation for this is now at a fever pitch with the Astros in the World Series. It should be a great series to watch and we'll celebrate alongside Mack if he's able pull this off," Kenneth Fuchs, the Head of Sports at Caesars Digital said in a statement.

McIngvale estimated that his stores sold about 5,000 qualifying mattresses during the promotion, which ran from June right up until the first pitch of Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

He said that the bets are cheaper than insurance to cover the cost of the promotion and that a lot of companies don't want to take on the liability.

The big bets are also good marketing for his stores.

"My wife says I have a gambling problem, [but] it's actually a promotions problem. I promote as a hobby because it's called business and it gets more people in here," McIngvale said. "This past week, we had, 3 to 1, the biggest sales week in company history -- been here 40 years."

He said the bets will more than cover the cost of the promotion if he wins and the increase in sales has been more than he wagered.

"I'm in a good position, and obviously I'm pulling for the Astros, and they had a rough night last night," he said. "But you know, life offers you a second chance. It's is called tomorrow. Suit up."
He ran similar promotions when the Astros were in the World Series in 2017 and 2019.

The Astros and Braves square off for Game 2 of the best of seven series on Wednesday night.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 779749

Reported Deaths: 8705
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1551991932
Ramsey63983985
Dakota57663527
Anoka54651523
Washington34014332
Stearns28901255
St. Louis24156362
Scott21836160
Wright21662171
Olmsted18423120
Sherburne15716115
Carver1381257
Clay1034999
Rice10062131
Blue Earth977859
Crow Wing9658109
Kandiyohi851698
Chisago847164
Otter Tail8234106
Benton7604112
Beltrami670380
Mower656341
Douglas642091
Goodhue631285
Itasca630887
Winona618454
McLeod604471
Steele592525
Isanti581174
Morrison571569
Becker543464
Polk520080
Freeborn493642
Nobles484952
Lyon462356
Carlton453066
Nicollet440454
Pine433233
Cass432246
Mille Lacs424967
Brown416347
Todd409736
Le Sueur390132
Meeker364354
Waseca331831
Martin331537
Wabasha30608
Hubbard296544
Dodge277610
Roseau268027
Fillmore250514
Wadena244529
Redwood243643
Houston234217
Renville231449
Faribault223430
Pennington218427
Sibley214712
Cottonwood198529
Kanabec194730
Chippewa193840
Aitkin187143
Watonwan173112
Pope16348
Yellow Medicine160620
Rock158119
Jackson148615
Koochiching139619
Clearwater138318
Swift137519
Murray137011
Marshall135120
Pipestone133927
Stevens128011
Lake110921
Wilkin104414
Lac qui Parle100324
Mahnomen92112
Norman8939
Grant8129
Big Stone8055
Lincoln7895
Kittson61722
Red Lake5969
Unassigned554124
Traverse5285
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rain in moving in for tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Rochester Law Enforcement Memorial is nearly underway, will keep fallen officers remembered forever

Image

Rochester Fire Department shares Halloween safety tips

Image

Highlights and scores from Tuesday's Minnesota prep football playoffs

Image

Sean's Weather 10/27

Image

Halloween safety from the Rochester Fire Department

Image

Law enforcement memorial project delayed

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Community Events