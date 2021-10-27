Clear

Robinhood's big year is ending in disappointment

Robinhood's big year is ending in disappointment

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

The growing clout of everyday investors has shaken up Wall Street, forcing hedge funds and big-time asset managers to start paying attention to armchair traders pumping their extra cash into the market.

But after a blockbuster start to the year, when traders coordinating on social media sparked a wild rally in meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, activity has settled down.

What's happening: Robinhood, the commission-free trading app that helped facilitate the boom, reported disappointing revenue after markets closed on Tuesday. Shares are down 9% in premarket trading.

The company, which went public earlier this year, said that it hauled in $365 million during the third quarter. That's sharply lower than the $565 million in revenue reported during the second quarter. Monthly active users also fell 11% quarter-over-quarter.

Driving the decline was a drop-off in cryptocurrency trading. Revenue from crypto was just $51 million between July and September, compared to $233 million between April and June, when bitcoin and other digital coins reached new highs and then plunged.

"In [the third quarter], crypto activity came off record highs, leading to fewer new funded accounts and lower revenue as expected," CEO Vlad Tenev told analysts. "Historically, our growth has come in waves. The surges have come during periods of increased volatility or market events."

Robinhood thinks the rest of the year will remain muted, assuming nothing dramatic happens. It projected weak fourth quarter revenue of less than $325 million.

"As a reminder, our industry sees a typical seasonality curve that shows higher growth in the first quarter of the year versus the last three quarters," said Jason Warnick, the company's chief financial officer.

What gives: The VIX, a measure of S&P 500 volatility that's often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, has plummeted more than 30% in October and is near a 52-week low.

That means that even if Wall Street is increasingly optimistic (more on that below), markets lack the churn that typically draws Robinhood customers into the fold.

Could that change? Bitcoin has been hot again, hitting a fresh record earlier this month. Meanwhile, shiba inu coin — a parody cryptocurrency — touched a new high Wednesday, rallying roughly 100% in the past seven days.

The dramatic rise coincides with support for a Change.org petition urging Robinhood to list shiba inu coin on its platform, which has now gathered more than 330,000 signatures.

Ben Onatibia, an analyst at Vanda Securities who monitors retail trading activity, told me that retail purchases of cryptocurrency stocks "have been pretty large lately."

"That's a sign that retail has gotten involved in [the fourth quarter]," he said.

Google and Microsoft report almost $40 billion in profit

America's biggest tech companies are minting money as pandemic-era demand for cloud computing and remote work products continues to boom.

The latest: Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both reported earnings after US markets closed on Tuesday. Alphabet disclosed third quarter profits of $18.9 billion, while Microsoft earned $20.5 billion.

Microsoft's strong performance was propelled in part by the strength of its cloud business. The company said that its Azure unit and other cloud services revenue grew by 50%.

Its collaborative workplace software, Teams, also continues to draw customers even as some firms pare back remote work.

"Usage has never been higher," CEO Satya Nadella told analysts. "138 organizations now have more than 100,000 users of Teams, and more than 3,000 have more than 10,000 users."

Google benefited from a resurgence in the online advertising market. Revenue for its ad business hit $53 billion — a 43% increase over the same period last year.

"Our revenue performance in the third quarter reflects continued broad-based strength in advertiser spend and elevated consumer online activity," said Ruth Porat, Alphabet's chief financial officer.

Investor insight: Microsoft shares, which hit a record high earlier this month, are up 1.5% in premarket trading.

Shares of Alphabet are down nearly 1%, however — indicating just how high expectations have become. YouTube and cloud revenue came in lower than had been forecast.

On the radar: UBS analyst John Hodulik pointed out that unlike tech companies like Snap and Facebook, Google does not appear to be vulnerable to changes to Apple's privacy policies that make it harder to track users.

"The biggest highlight of Alphabet's results is that its advertising business looks largely unaffected by the iOS changes," he said, referring to the operating system for Apple's iPhones.

Investors are getting very greedy again

In the fast-paced world of trading, a month can feel like a lifetime.

Stocks sank in September on worries about inflation, a slowdown in economic growth in China and gridlock in Washington. But as October ends, Wall Street is in a festive mood, my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica reports.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which tracks investor sentiment, is now trading near "extreme greed" territory. Just a month ago, the index was not far from "extreme fear" levels.

What changed? Corporate America has impressed Wall Street with third-quarter earnings and, perhaps more importantly, in its guidance for the fourth quarter and 2022. Through the end of last week, 84% of S&P 500 firms reported earnings that topped analysts' forecasts, according to FactSet analyst John Butters.

Investors are also increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve has inflation under control and will take only take small, incremental steps to tamp it down and keep the economic recovery on track.

But is it complacency? Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank pointed out in a recent note to clients that once you dig into results, it's easy to identify risks.

"Even though this has been a good earnings season in aggregate we are starting to see more companies with supply backlogs, hiring difficulties, and rising input prices that are eating into profits," Reid said.

Up next

Boeing, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Harley-Davidson, Hilton, Kraft Heinz, McDonald's and Spotify report results before US markets open. Ford follows after the close.

Coming tomorrow: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Caterpillar, Hershey, Mastercard, Royal Dutch Shell, Amazon, Apple and Starbucks earnings.

Check it out: This Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, CNN Business presents "Foreseeable Future: Housing Market Madness."

Join CNN's Christine Romans for a conversation with Barbara Corcoran, followed by a panel discussion with Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Cadre CEO Ryan Williams and Realtor.com CEO David Doctorow. To reserve a spot now, RSVP here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 779749

Reported Deaths: 8705
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1551991932
Ramsey63983985
Dakota57663527
Anoka54651523
Washington34014332
Stearns28901255
St. Louis24156362
Scott21836160
Wright21662171
Olmsted18423120
Sherburne15716115
Carver1381257
Clay1034999
Rice10062131
Blue Earth977859
Crow Wing9658109
Kandiyohi851698
Chisago847164
Otter Tail8234106
Benton7604112
Beltrami670380
Mower656341
Douglas642091
Goodhue631285
Itasca630887
Winona618454
McLeod604471
Steele592525
Isanti581174
Morrison571569
Becker543464
Polk520080
Freeborn493642
Nobles484952
Lyon462356
Carlton453066
Nicollet440454
Pine433233
Cass432246
Mille Lacs424967
Brown416347
Todd409736
Le Sueur390132
Meeker364354
Waseca331831
Martin331537
Wabasha30608
Hubbard296544
Dodge277610
Roseau268027
Fillmore250514
Wadena244529
Redwood243643
Houston234217
Renville231449
Faribault223430
Pennington218427
Sibley214712
Cottonwood198529
Kanabec194730
Chippewa193840
Aitkin187143
Watonwan173112
Pope16348
Yellow Medicine160620
Rock158119
Jackson148615
Koochiching139619
Clearwater138318
Swift137519
Murray137011
Marshall135120
Pipestone133927
Stevens128011
Lake110921
Wilkin104414
Lac qui Parle100324
Mahnomen92112
Norman8939
Grant8129
Big Stone8055
Lincoln7895
Kittson61722
Red Lake5969
Unassigned554124
Traverse5285
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/27

Image

Halloween safety from the Rochester Fire Department

Image

Law enforcement memorial project delayed

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Image

Highlighting opportunities in manufacturing

Image

RPS reports lower COVID cases

Image

Forming relationships between seniors and law enforcement

Community Events