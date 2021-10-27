Clear

5 things to know for October 27: Covid-19, Congress, social media, climate, Myanmar

5 things to know for October 27: Covid-19, Congress, social media, climate, Myanmar

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:51 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

There are only 100 days until the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but continuing Covid-19 outbreaks and growing boycott calls are putting a damper on preparations.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

FDA vaccine advisers voted yesterday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11. Members agreed the benefits of vaccinating younger kids appear to outweigh risks, and some were reassured by the fact that the dose for younger kids is much lower -- one-third the amount -- than an adult dose. Now, the FDA itself must decide whether to authorize it before the question goes to CDC advisers next week and finally the CDC director. That agency separately has suggested that some immunocompromised people may benefit from a fourth Covid-19 mRNA vaccine shot at least six months after a third one. But there are no hard guidelines, so the CDC says people should consult their doctors. Meanwhile, in Brazil, a panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic has voted in favor of charges against President Jair Bolsonaro. They allege his government let Covid-19 run rampant in a failed bid for herd immunity.

2. Congress

Democrats are close to hammering out the language in their spending bill, which would allow it and the bipartisan infrastructure bill to move forward. President Biden has been clear that universal preschool and subsidized child care components need to stay, even as other priorities have been pared down. Paid family leave will also stay in the bill, though it has been stripped to four weeks from a proposed 12. The party really wants an infrastructure vote this week because key highway funding runs out Sunday. But progressives say they need more than just a framework for the spending bill to vote on the infrastructure bill. That sets up a potential clash with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Dems that could thwart Biden's broad domestic agenda.

3. Social media

The scope and impact of the cache of internal documents known as the Facebook Papers is growing as more records are released and more news outlets join the consortium reporting on them. Among claims that Facebook knew its platform was being used to sow violence, extremism and political discord, some documents reveal it struggled with its campaign to battle Covid-19 misinformation. While publicly Facebook touted its efforts, some within the company questioned whether its systems could adequately handle the task. The whole issue has heightened calls for more regulation of the platform and social media in general. To that end, executives from TikTok, Snap and YouTube were grilled by senators yesterday about the steps their platforms are taking to protect their young users, weeks after a Facebook executive faced questions on the same issue.

4. Climate

World leaders are preparing for the COP26 climate summit that kicks off this weekend in Glasgow. Biden wants some sort of US climate measures in place to back up his pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but negotiations in Congress -- and rising gas prices -- are complicating things. Australia's Prime Minister unveiled a new climate plan yesterday, announcing that his country would aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. But it could be too little, too late. The plan comes after months of pressure from international allies and is arguably the weakest climate plan among the G20's developed nations. In fact, a group of Torres Strait Islanders living off Australia's north coast filed a court claim against the Australian government yesterday, saying it has failed to protect them from climate change.

5. Myanmar

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified in court yesterday for the first time since she and the rest of the country's leadership were overthrown in a military coup this year. If she is found guilty of the raft of charges against her, she could spend years in prison. A gag order on her legal team, imposed by the junta, has prevented her testimony from being made public. Meanwhile, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit in Brunei began yesterday -- without a representative from Myanmar. The group has refused to recognize junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing because of the military's failure to end the coup-related violence in the country and allow humanitarian aid.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Warner Bros. sets 'Dune' sequel for 2023 after strong box office opening

Hopefully your ears will have healed from Hans Zimmer's handiwork by then.

Some performers at haunted houses and other scary events are wearing masks with their getups

They did the mask ... they did the monster mask!

Missing hiker ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

The instinct to ignore is strong, but please, if you're lost, answer your phone!

Kellogg's customer files $5 million lawsuit alleging Pop-Tarts don't have enough strawberries

Ah. yes, that famed, fruit-packed health food.

SpaceX fixes Crew Dragon toilet before this weekend's launch

Getting to space? Hard. Getting the toilet to work? Even harder. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

2%

That's the proportion of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's wealth that would be needed to solve world hunger -- about $2 billion. The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme used the figure to illustrate how a small group of ultra-wealthy people could help end world hunger with just a fraction of their net worth.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The word 'victim' is a loaded, loaded word. And I think 'alleged victim' is a cousin to it."

Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder. Teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse will soon stand trial for shooting and killing two people during a 2020 racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. By custom, the judge in the case does not allow the prosecution to use the word "victim" but may let the defense refer to the two people Rittenhouse killed as arsonists, rioters or looters. The assistant district attorney says that sets up a double standard.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

New hair, new makeup, new me

Watch this vintage Barbie get refurbished, from the very roots of her hair to the tips of her painted fingernails. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 779749

Reported Deaths: 8705
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1551991932
Ramsey63983985
Dakota57663527
Anoka54651523
Washington34014332
Stearns28901255
St. Louis24156362
Scott21836160
Wright21662171
Olmsted18423120
Sherburne15716115
Carver1381257
Clay1034999
Rice10062131
Blue Earth977859
Crow Wing9658109
Kandiyohi851698
Chisago847164
Otter Tail8234106
Benton7604112
Beltrami670380
Mower656341
Douglas642091
Goodhue631285
Itasca630887
Winona618454
McLeod604471
Steele592525
Isanti581174
Morrison571569
Becker543464
Polk520080
Freeborn493642
Nobles484952
Lyon462356
Carlton453066
Nicollet440454
Pine433233
Cass432246
Mille Lacs424967
Brown416347
Todd409736
Le Sueur390132
Meeker364354
Waseca331831
Martin331537
Wabasha30608
Hubbard296544
Dodge277610
Roseau268027
Fillmore250514
Wadena244529
Redwood243643
Houston234217
Renville231449
Faribault223430
Pennington218427
Sibley214712
Cottonwood198529
Kanabec194730
Chippewa193840
Aitkin187143
Watonwan173112
Pope16348
Yellow Medicine160620
Rock158119
Jackson148615
Koochiching139619
Clearwater138318
Swift137519
Murray137011
Marshall135120
Pipestone133927
Stevens128011
Lake110921
Wilkin104414
Lac qui Parle100324
Mahnomen92112
Norman8939
Grant8129
Big Stone8055
Lincoln7895
Kittson61722
Red Lake5969
Unassigned554124
Traverse5285
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Image

Highlighting opportunities in manufacturing

Image

RPS reports lower COVID cases

Image

Forming relationships between seniors and law enforcement

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/26/21)

Image

Wind farm proposal

Image

Law enforcement hosts three day crisis intervention training

Community Events