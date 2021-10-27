Clear

Analysis: Recent headlines reveal the two truths about social media

Analysis: Recent headlines reveal the two truths about social media

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:21 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 3:21 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Two things have been made even more apparent in recent days: That social media can be exceptionally corrosive to society and that people will still continue to use the products in mind-boggling numbers. The storm of recent headlines might be tarnishing the reputation of Facebook and some of the other industry giants, but the numbers these companies are reporting in their earnings reports show that people will continue to use their products regardless.

Yes, there is a lot of huffing and puffing going on right now about how dangerous these products are, how unethical they behave, how for years they have poisoned the public conversation with hate and misinformation and outright lies and conspiracy theories. And yet, it must be asked: Has that compelled sizable numbers of users to logoff? To hit the delete button? To walk away from the toxicity?

All evidence points to no. People continue to use these platforms while also understanding how destructive can be. Seriously, ask yourself: Are you still scrolling through Facebook? Double-tapping photos on Instagram? Watching videos on YouTube? A betting man would be unwise to guess that you have abandoned the online universes that these companies have constructed. And you're not alone...

YouTube posts eye-popping Q3 revenue

Take YouTube, for instance: The company — alongside Snapchat and TikTok — was grilled on Capitol Hill Tuesday about child safety and whether it does enough to keep kids safe online. It was the only platform on Tuesday that would not commit to releasing internal research about how it affects the mental wellbeing of teenagers. Not exactly a great headline for the company.

But headlines like that don't appear to be standing in the way of the company posting eye-popping profits. YouTube said Tuesday that in Q3 it generated $7.2 billion in advertising revenue, amounting to an annual increase of 43%. For context, Netflix posted $7.48 billion in Q3 revenue. Which puts YouTube right on the heels of the world's largest streaming services...

Twitter gains 5 million users

The size of Twitter pales in comparison to a mammoth like YouTube, but the company also reported advertising revenue in the billions on Tuesday. Twitter said that its Q3 advertising revenue totaled $1.28 billion, up 37% from last year. And, while the company also reported a one-time litigation charge of $766 million, it said it had added 5 million daily active users from the second quarter. It also said Apple's privacy feature hasn't had a "lower than expected" impact on its business...

"What the hell happens now?"

That's the question Charlie Warzel posed in his Tuesday newsletter. Warzel was writing specifically about Facebook and the Facebook Papers. But the point he made is applicable to the broader industry. "Big Tech has largely succeeded in re-imagining and re-making parts of our culture, government ... and economy," Warzel wrote. "But Big Tech doesn't just act on these institutions/forces, they are all horrendously interwoven, making each node in the tangled ecosystem...worse? More complicated? You can make Facebook or YouTube safer. But you can't necessarily change the ways all this s**t has changed us or the ways it will continue to distribute/re-distribute money, power, influence, culture, and information. You can probably find ways to ameliorate the inequalities some but 'fix' is an impoverished word when it comes to Facebook. Fix...what exactly? And how exactly?"

Warzel went on to write: "I'm also worried because it's going to be hard to untangle Facebook and the rest of the platforms from, well, everything else, including the way these platforms have changed us — the way that the architecture and nature of these platforms act on us and how we, even reluctantly or unwittingly, absorb some of their characteristics. That reckoning will be particularly painful and I'm not sure we fully possess the language or countervailing institutions or historical hindsight to start that work in earnest right now."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Image

Highlighting opportunities in manufacturing

Image

RPS reports lower COVID cases

Image

Forming relationships between seniors and law enforcement

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/26/21)

Image

Wind farm proposal

Image

Law enforcement hosts three day crisis intervention training

Community Events