Clear

A top NYPD official says there was no coverup in the investigation of officers who arrested Eric Garner

A top NYPD official says there was no coverup in the investigation of officers who arrested Eric Garner

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A top-ranking New York Police Department official testified during a judicial inquiry on Tuesday there was "no coverup" in the internal investigation into officers who were on scene when Eric Garner was killed while in police custody but he questioned why Garner was charged with a felony for having five packs of cigarettes.

The judicial inquiry, a rare legal process that allows members of the public to look into alleged neglect of duty by public officials in New York City, began a day earlier and is led by petitioners including Garner's mother Gwen Carr.

The NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Internal Affairs Joseph Reznick said there was no coverup and went on to address Carr, saying that as a father of three sons, he was sorry.

"I cannot imagine how you must feel," said Reznick, a 48-year NYPD veteran who was appointed the head of the NYPD unit that conducts internal investigations against department members the year Garner was killed. "If I had the power to turn back the clock and go back to July 2014 and change the circumstances I would."

Garner died after being placed in an unauthorized chokehold by then-police officer Daniel Pantaleo. Garner's final words -- "I can't breathe" -- were captured on video and have since became a rallying cry for police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement. Pantaleo was fired in August of 2019 following the recommendation of a NYPD administrative judge.

New York Supreme Court Judge Erika Edwards, who is presiding over the questioning, has said she will not be making decisions about charging anyone at the end of the inquiry, and that questioning will focus on the stop, the arrest and use of force against Garner by officers other than Pantaleo; the filing of official documents around his arrest; the leaking of his arrest history and medical conditions to journalists; as well as allegations Garner did not receive adequate medical care at the scene.

The petitioners are, in part, trying to determine the role, if any, that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had in decisions pertaining to discipline and investigations into the officers' conduct. Erika James, an attorney representing petitioners including Carr, repeatedly asked Reznick which other NYPD and city officials he spoke with about the case.

"I just work for the NYPD," Reznick testified. "I don't work for the mayor. I don't work for City Hall. I answer to two people on this job and that's the police commissioner and the first deputy commissioner. I take no order -- I take nothing from any other person."

'I may have rushed the paperwork a little bit'

The internal affairs department will stand behind its 2014 findings into the officers and their supervisors in connection with Garner's death, Reznick said, while adding he questioned the charge against him.

"I questioned that felony charge right from the beginning when I learned of it," Reznick testified.

The arresting officer, Justin D'Amico, testified Monday that he filled out an arrest report hours after Garner was killed that charged the Staten Island father with a felony cigarette tax evasion charge among other things. The state law D'Amico cited in his report requires the person charged to be in possession of 10,000 or more cigarettes for the purpose of selling them. But in his report, D'Amico wrote Garner had been in possession of five packs of cigarettes.

"Due to the circumstances, I wasn't thinking clearly. I may have rushed the paperwork a little bit," D'Amico said. On Tuesday, he said, "This was a total mistake."

Reznick said the main focus of the internal affairs bureau's investigation was Garner's death and that "the reason for his arrest or the actions of the officers was a secondary matter." Reznick said it bothered him that an arrest report for Garner was filled out after he died.

"Was there an ill intent on their part to either deceive or create something that wasn't there? I don't think so," Reznick testified.

He added the internal affairs bureau concluded there was "not a false statement" made and that investigators also concluded Garner was provided with "reasonable" medical care.

"We saw nothing wrong with what the officers did at the scene as far as providing medical attention," he said.

The four officers who were captured on video as taking part in Garner's arrest in July 2014 were interviewed by NYPD investigators on December 5, 2014, two days after a Staten Island grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo, according to documents shown in court Tuesday.

Reznick testified the Staten Island District Attorney's Office had asked NYPD to hold off on interviewing officers while it conducted its own investigation and presented charges to a grand jury.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Image

Highlighting opportunities in manufacturing

Image

RPS reports lower COVID cases

Image

Forming relationships between seniors and law enforcement

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/26/21)

Image

Wind farm proposal

Image

Law enforcement hosts three day crisis intervention training

Community Events