Clear

The $3.50 go-anywhere ticket to fight climate change

The $3.50 go-anywhere ticket to fight climate change

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:11 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: Ben Jones, CNN

You wake up in suburban Innsbruck, the snowcapped peaks of the Austrian Tyrol glistening in the distance. After breakfast you hop a tram to Innsbruck Hauptbahnhof, the city's main railway station and climb aboard an Austrian Railways ÖBB Railjet bound for Vienna.

After more than four hours crossing some of the prettiest scenery in central Europe, you arrive beneath the undulating zig-zagged roof of Wien Hauptbahnhof, from where you head down into the curving tunnels of Südtiroler Platz metro station.

After rumbling through six stops of the city's U1 metro line, you reach Praterstern, not far from the shores of the Danube River. From there, it's a short stroll to catch a regional train on the S4 line, heading north a further nine stops to Korneuburg.

We're not done traveling yet.

Here you climb aboard bus 853 for the final leg, a gentle 20-plus minute trundle through quiet, leafy streets, past compact one-story homes, until it's time to finally disembark beside the plain clocktower in the village of Enzersfeld.

Give or take the occasional stop for refreshments -- perhaps a bosna sausage and a cream-topped Viennese coffee -- you've been on the go, on public transport, for more than eight hours, clocking up hundreds of miles across bus, rail, tram and metro services.

And how much has this epic ride cost you? Just $3.50 (or €3).

Fifteen years after it was first proposed, Austria's new Klimaticket, or climate ticket, goes live on October 26. Offering seamless travel across all modes of public transport it is intended to galvanize the Alpine nation's fight against climate change.

The annual pass, priced at $1,267 (€1,095), works out at just $24 (€21) per week or $3.50 a day. If all goes according to plan, it should encourage people to swap their cars for more climate-friendly forms of getting around.

Surge in demand

Public transport is already popular in Austria. Its combination of reliable, high-quality, integrated services, simple ticketing and attractive pricing have long made it a winner for commuters and leisure travelers.

Yet even though Austrians travel more kilometers by train every year than everyone in Europe except the Swiss, according to official government figures only 16% of journeys in 2018 were made by public transport.

It's hoped that Klimaticket will change that by making it much more affordable and convenient, especially for regular users.

The signs are positive, with initial interest in discounted early bird tickets so strong that the booking website www.klimaticket.at immediately crashed.

Spearheading the initiative is Austria's Green Party "superminister" Leonore Gewessler, whose responsibilities include climate action, environment, energy, mobility, innovation and technology in the current coalition government.

"I think you can see how happy I am," she said after announcing the deal. "This is a big day for the climate and for transport. If this summer has shown us anything, it is that the climate crisis has already arrived with us."

National passes and discount cards are nothing new in Europe. Switzerland, Austria and Germany, among others, offer monthly travel passes, half-fare cards and other discounts to encourage public transport use.

What makes Austria's new offer different is its remarkably low price.

Switzerland's General Abonnement (GA) travelcard offers unlimited use of the Confederation's entire public transport network, but costs three times as much. A similar annual ticket for buses, trains and metro in the Netherlands is more than $3,500 (€3,066).

Hassle-free

"One of the things I like about Klimaticket is that it is valid on all modes of public transport, a concept that should be replicated elsewhere as it removes the hassle of having to find and buy multiple tickets," says European rail travel expert Andy Brabin.

"It is potentially revolutionary, removing some of the barriers to using public transport and making spontaneous trips much easier as you don't have to worry about buying tickets, which can often be expensive at short notice for longer journeys."

No less than $278 million (€240 million) of federal government funding has been agreed to support the new initiative. Ongoing costs are expected to be around $175 million (€150 million) a year. Despite this, the ticket is regarded as central to Austria's ambition to become climate neutral by 2040 -- backed by the European Union's post-Covid "Green Deal."

The Austrian government's 2030 Mobility Master Plan aims to reduce private car use from 70% of total annual kilometers traveled to 54% by 2040, at the same time increasing public transport's share from 27% to 40% and doubling active travel (walking and cycling) from 3% to 6% of the total.

A passenger on an electric train requires just 55% of the energy used by a battery electric car for the same journey, according to the master plan, meaning big carbon emission cuts can be made with a relatively small percentage shift to more sustainable modes of travel.

Of course, it hasn't exactly been a smooth journey to get to this point. Klimaticket is the result of 18 months of often-heated negotiations between federal and regional governments, transport organizations and providers.

Even the €3 per day cost is a compromise -- the Green Party's manifesto pledge at the last federal elections was to slash travel costs to just €1 a day within any region and €2 across any two regions.

Two-year battle

"Klimaticket is an impressive political achievement'" says Keith Barrow, editor of UK magazine Today's Railways Europe, pointing to remarkable levels of cooperation among Austrian provinces and their regional transport authorities.

"The provinces have different politics, different geographies and different priorities. Then there are municipalities and numerous public transport operators -- 40 in the Vienna region alone. It is remarkable that all these different parties have managed to find common ground on this issue."

They very nearly didn't.

The past two years saw Intense debate and criticism, especially from more rural regions where public transport density and usage is at its lowest. Opposition parties have welcomed the introduction of the ticket but said it was only a first step toward meeting climate goals.

Johannes Margreiter, transport spokesman for the liberal Neos party, said: "Price isn't the reason why people do not switch to public transport. In many places, the problem is the lack of availability because of poor or absent connections."

The Vienna region, home to 50% of the country's population and 60% of its public transport journeys (around 300,000 people commute into Vienna on a normal weekday) was also late to sign up to the scheme, raising fears that the new ticket would be compromised from the outset.

Blueprint for change?

However, the last-minute deal confirmed Klimaticket's status as a truly national travel pass.

Its coverage stretches from Bregenz on the shore of Lake Constance in the west to the outskirts of the Slovakian capital Bratislava in the east.

Whatever the reservations, a nationwide ticket removes one of the biggest barriers to using public transport -- trying to figure out which tickets are needed for which journeys. That's particularly the case for foreign visitors.

The framing of the ticket as an environmental initiative has also been important.

It's hoped it will compel Austrians to think about the environmental impact of how they travel, while making the low-carbon option more accessible and attractive.

But, if successful, does Klimaticket have the potential to become a blueprint for other countries looking to drastically cut transport emissions?

Austria has perhaps succeeded because it's a relatively small country with a well-funded, cohesive and popular public transport system already in place. Others without this could struggle to emulate its achievement.

"There are two things you need before you can launch into an initiative like this -- network density and service frequency," says railway magazine editor Barrow.

"Austria has invested heavily in building capacity on its main rail corridors so it can accommodate more fast inter-city services as well as regular-interval regional services, frequent S-Bahn networks in city regions and increasing volumes of freight.

"It has the infrastructure it needs to accommodate more passengers, or it is in the process of constructing it."

Who's next?

Could similar initiatives happen elsewhere?

Barrow says the Netherlands could be a contender, benefiting from an already interlinked public transport network that operates with high frequency. The densely populated country faces a pressing need to find solutions to transport challenges.

Germany is also in the frame, he adds.

"I think there is an appetite for something like Klimaticket in Germany. The Greens' success in the recent federal election might spur them to emulate their counterparts in Austria and push for a national annual public transport pass."

The problem in Germany, say Barrow, is state-level variations in commitment to public transport. Bavaria, the south, is relatively pro-road whereas neighboring Baden-Württemberg has been actively improving public transport for a long time.

And will it succeed in Austria?

The country certainly has the requisite core rail network and urban transport systems around major cities such as Vienna and Graz. These have benefited from a policy of continuous development, broadly supported across the political spectrum.

At the periphery of the system the story is less positive.

Decades of rural rail closures have cut many smaller towns off from the national network -- but on secondary lines that remain, there now seems to be more willingness to improve infrastructure, enhance timetables and replace polluting diesel trains with electric, battery or hydrogen trains.

Klimaticket could boost improvement prospects still further, especially when coupled with targeted investment in feeder bus routes and active mobility. Green campaigners have called for the offer to be expanded to include cycle hire and e-scooter rental, providing a wider range of seamless travel options.

Klimaticket is just one plank of Austria's plan to meet its carbon reduction targets, but if it delivers positive results quickly, as its supporters believe it will, pressure could grow to develop similar products in other countries around the world that make mobility without a car easier and more cost effective.

Top image credit: Westbahn

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Image

Highlighting opportunities in manufacturing

Image

RPS reports lower COVID cases

Image

Forming relationships between seniors and law enforcement

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/26/21)

Image

Wind farm proposal

Image

Law enforcement hosts three day crisis intervention training

Community Events