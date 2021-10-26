Clear

What a cancer misdiagnosis taught me about coping with medical distrust

What a cancer misdiagnosis taught me about coping with medical distrust

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:21 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 10:21 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Susannah Hills

Fourteen years ago, I sat face-to-face with my doctor, weighing my odds of survival. Was it a flip of a coin?

I had breast cancer that had traveled to my lymph nodes, and on a bone scan it appeared to have spread to my skull. For two weeks, I had been reading the dismal, nauseating survival statistics for younger women with metastatic breast cancer.

"If I were in Vegas, I'd put money on you being alive in five years," my doctor said.

It was a relief to have someone put winning odds on me being around for that long, but I was reeling from the news.

I was a healthy, 31-year-old surgery resident. I had no known risk factors for breast cancer, aside from some relatively distant family history. A year and a half earlier, I felt a hard lump smaller than a pea. At the time, a breast cancer specialist said it was a benign cyst.

The lump didn't go away. Over a year later, when I felt a second small lump right next to it, I returned for a needle biopsy.

This time, the results showed aggressive cancer.

Too many women have faced a diagnosis like mine. Thirteen percent of women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 9% of them will be younger than 45. For younger women, outcomes are often worse. Five-year survival rates for women younger than 40 are 5% lower than for older women.

I was shocked by my diagnosis, and felt betrayed. I was training to be a doctor, and wasn't expecting the physicians taking care of me to make this mistake. I questioned the profession I had committed to for nearly a decade, and began to lose trust in the health care system I would need to rely on to survive.

This past year, I have revisited this experience in light of the massive pushback by many Americans against public health mandates, masks and vaccines, which is often based on mistrust of physicians and health care systems. Recent polls indicate around 20% of Americans are unlikely to ever get a Covid-19 vaccine.

I understand where people are coming from when they say they don't trust medicine, or when they express hesitation about the Covid vaccine. I am a doctor, but as a patient, I have struggled with my own mistrust.

Ultimately, I knew I had to cope with my own mistrust to get the necessary treatment. I was so fortunate that the cancer had only spread to my lymph nodes, and that a skull biopsy showed no disease. I had a chance for cure. But in order to fight my breast cancer, I would have to commit to surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

I was relieved to have a path forward, but I also felt a lot of anxiety. I was afraid of what the medications would do to my body and felt I was poisoning myself with chemotherapy and radiation. I felt tremendous pressure to protect myself from additional medical errors, which made me second-guess every decision.

I also knew the medications, doctors and hospitals could save my life. So, with my family and my doctors, I bet the odds and won.

It takes a leap of faith, along with sound advice and reliable information, to trust medicine and doctors. I know how difficult it might be for those who are hesitant about Covid-19 vaccines to take that leap. But it is a tragedy that we have lost more than 730,000 lives to Covid-19 in less than two years, and mistrust is preventing people from protecting themselves.

In my professional role, I know what it means to be the human responsible for the health of others. We are not perfect. But ultimately, the doctors who cared for me successfully treated my cancer. And just as I wish the best for my own patients, I have no doubt that the doctor who initially misdiagnosed my cancer, and then made the correct diagnosis, wanted the best for me. And he set me on the path to where I am today.

As we approach the end of this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let us celebrate the importance of taking charge of our health -- for women diagnosed with breast cancer, and for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. It may be frightening to get a mammogram, or to get a Covid vaccine, or to ask questions if something doesn't feel right. It takes courage to overcome the fear and mistrust. But doing so just might save your life.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Image

Ribbon-cutting at Mayowood Apartments

Image

Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

Image

Mason City submits bid to be a RAGBRAI stop

Image

Highlighting opportunities in manufacturing

Image

RPS reports lower COVID cases

Image

Forming relationships between seniors and law enforcement

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/26/21)

Image

Wind farm proposal

Image

Law enforcement hosts three day crisis intervention training

Community Events