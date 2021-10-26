Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The first new Range Rover in a decade faces tougher competition

The first new Range Rover in a decade faces tougher competition

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

Land Rover just unveiled what will be the first new, redesigned Range Rover in a decade. This is only the fifth generation of the large off-road luxury SUV since the model was introduced in 1970. A sleek new design, with smoothed off corners and edges, retains the classic proportions, but gives it a more modern look to better compete in an increasingly crowded world of high-end SUVs.

The Range Rover used to have a pretty straightforward role. When it debuted decades ago it was off-road transportation for farmers, ranchers and hunters. It became an icon of luxury as those who owned large tracts of land or went on hunting safaris tended to be wealthy. Over time, the Range Rover's luxury image found its way to suburban driveways, big city restaurant valet lines and shopping mall parking lots far from its rugged origins. The "luxury off-road SUV," once an oxymoron, was born.

Now it faces increased competition from brands like BMW and Mercedes, which also offer richly appointed large SUVs. Even Jeep, not previously a competitor, recently introduced the Grand Wagoneer, an opulent off-road-capable SUV that can cost over $100,000 with options. Lexus, too, recently unveiled a fully redesigned LX, a luxury model based on the Toyota Land Cruiser, an SUV frequently used in rugged environments.

And that's just the gasoline-powered options. Big, electric, high-dollar SUVs like the Tesla Model X and upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV are coming, as well.

This puts the prices for the new Range Rover, which start at $104,000, in good company. Special long-wheelbase First Edition models will start at $163,500. Land Rover is accepting orders for the vehicle now, although it won't be available until next spring.

Once just a larger Land Rover, Range Rover has become its own sub-brand. Other models include the smaller Range Rover Sport, the futuristic-looking Range Rover Velar, and the smaller Range Rover Evoque. The original Range Rover model, still just called the Range Rover, is the icon of the brand, though.

The new Range Rover will be available with a 523 horsepower turbocharged V8 engine, and a 395 horsepower 6-cylinder version with a mild-hybrid system will also be available. It will have a relatively weak electric motor that will add its power to the gasoline engine to increase fuel efficiency.

But a third option, a plugin hybrid, will be available in 2023. With a fully charged battery, this 434 horsepower SUV will be able to go about 62 miles before the six-cylinder engine will be needed, according to Land Rover. That's relatively long electric range for a plugin hybrid. Plugin hybrid SUVs from BMW and Volvo can travel less than half as far without using their gas engines.

A purely electric version will come out in 2024, according to Land Rover

Four-wheel steering, which allows the back wheels to turn along with the front, will give the Range Rover the tightest turning circle of any Land Rover vehicle, according the automaker.

The new Range Rover maintains the SUV's overall squared-off shape and proportions, but gives them a smooth, modern design. The door handles now sink into the doors when not in use, smoothing the sides.. Where there had been slats behind the front the wheels, there is now simply a rectanglular shape vaguely suggestive of a vent. The taillight has been simplified to a thin staple-shaped line going across the SUV's back end.

The change in design has followed a gradual shift in the SUV's customer base, said Gerry McGovern, head of design for Land Rover.

"In Britain, it was always the vehicle of the landed gentry, the establishment, the farmers, the people who lived out in the country, that went shooting, all this sort of thing," he said. "It still has that. It still has a core following, but it's much more than that now. It's entrepreneurs, it's people that are successful, it's people that are creatively minded, or design literate."

It even retains its off-road capabilities, Land Rover executives promise, though they may rarely be tested.

"What we've said is that our vehicles always have to be the best-in-class for capability. Whether people use it or not, it's part of that charm," said McGovern.

He likened it to expensive dive watches that, their makers claim, can go thousands of feet under water. Many owners might never even wear them in the shower, but they appreciate knowing the watch has that sort of capability.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Rainy weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/26

Image

IBM offers apprenticeship programs to provide free associate's degree

Image

Pine Island Chamber of Commerce holds first career fair today

Image

IBM offers apprenticeship program

Image

Pine Island Chamber of Commerce hosting a career fair

${item.thumbnail.title}

Protesters speak out at Mayo: 'It's just really going against our American freedom'

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Community Events