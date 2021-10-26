96% of Tyson's active workers are vaccinated

Just days before a Covid-19 vaccine deadline for all Tyson Food employees in the United States, the company announced that 96% of its "active" employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In August, Tyson mandated that all its 120,000 US workers get the vaccine by November 1.

Tyson's President and CEO Donnie King said in a blog post "we couldn't be happier to say that, as of today, over 96% of our active team members are vaccinated -- or nearly 60,000 more than when we made the announcement on August 3. This is an incredible result."

Tyson was one of the first major companies to institute a vaccine mandate.

In August, it drew concern from the United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing Tyson Foods meatpacking workers. UFCW International President Marc Perrone had said that was because the mandate was being implemented before the FDA fully approved the vaccine.

In the post, King addressed those at the company who remain unvaccinated, saying "this is your choice, and we respect that choice. If you change your mind and want to rejoin Tyson -- let us know. Our doors are open."

