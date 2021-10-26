Clear

The world promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions. These countries aren't meeting their targets.

The world promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions. These countries aren't meeting their targets.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By John Keefe and Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Nearly 200 countries have pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis, but there is still a huge gap between what's been promised and what scientists say is needed, according to a report by the UN Environment Programme.

With just five days left until leaders meet at the UN's COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, dozens of nations have not yet officially updated their pledges to reduce emissions, as they are supposed to do under the rules of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Of the G20 countries, which account for 80% of the world's emissions, only six nations have formally increased their targets. The report also found that six G20 nations, including the United States, never met their old targets. The others were Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Mexico.

The planet has already warmed 1.2 degrees, scientists say. The latest set of global climate pledges, according to the report released Tuesday, fall far short of what's necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — a critical threshold that scientists say the world should remain below.

The report found that new and updated pledges on emissions will only cut an additional 7.5% by 2030, but a 55% cut is needed to meet the goal of containing warming to 1.5 degrees.

Under countries' current targets, the world will continue to warm to 2.7 degrees, according to UNEP.

"Countries have stretched, but they've not stretched enough," Inger Andersen, executive director of the UNEP, told CNN. "Many of them sort of kick the can down the road, and we need to see not pledges anymore we actually need to see real action."

The annual "emissions gap" report outlines the difference between what countries have pledged and what more needs to be done. To limit warming to 1.5 degrees, UNEP reports the world needs to slash current emissions in half in the next eight years.

"We're not nearly where we want to be," Andersen said. "We want to be optimistic and say the window is still open, we can still make it — but it's closing very fast. The reality is we must make this happen in this current decade."

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries submit "Nationally Determined Contributions," or NDCs, a term that will come up often as world leaders and climate negotiators gather in Glasgow for COP26 — a UN-brokered climate summit — beginning October 31. The NDCs lay out each country's planned cuts in emissions in order to reach the Paris Agreement goal, which was to limit warming to at least 2 degrees, but ideally 1.5 degrees.

The UN's interim NDC registry shows there are currently 192 parties to the Paris Agreement, all of which have submitted their first NDCs. Eritrea and Iraq are the only countries that have not yet signed on to the Paris Agreement, but have submitted initial NDCs.

All eyes will be on wealthy G20 countries at COP26, particularly the world's largest fossil fuel emitters. The G20 countries are responsible for around 80% of the world's emissions, according to Andersen.

Three of the top emitters — the United States, India, and the European Union — have pledged to reduce their emissions by 2030. But China has no plan to reduce emissions before 2030, instead committing to reaching peak emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

The emissions gap report comes on the heels of a summer packed with climate change-fueled disasters around the world: While the US has been battered by wildfires, worsened by unrelenting drought, flooding events and hurricanes, China and Germany experienced deadly flooding events as Southern Europe battled wildfires of its own.

At the Major Economies Forum in September, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the upcoming climate summit, during which world leaders will meet to discuss emissions targets, has a "high risk of failure."

"It is clear that everyone must assume their responsibilities," Guterres said.

Even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country is hosting COP26, said Monday that success at the talks will be "touch and go."

Some countries have announced other goals, including net-zero dates, but those targets are ambiguous and outside the official NDCs. Achieving net-zero emissions, where the amount of greenhouse gas removed from the atmosphere equals what is emitted, is critical to global climate commitments. UNEP reports that these actions, if implemented, could potentially shave off a half a degree of warming.

Though tension between the two countries has been running high, the US and China agreed in the spring to cooperate on the climate crisis. Without accounting for population, China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, followed by the United States, the EU, India, Russia and Japan.

But smaller countries can also make an impact: Emissions from the rest of the world combined exceeds China's total output of carbon dioxide.

Developing nations are those most likely to endure the worse effects of the climate crisis, despite the small amount they contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions. Andersen said this is why climate finance — funding for developing nations to fight the climate crisis — is vital.

"Those in poorer countries are going to suffer the very most, so ensuring that there's a degree of equity and a degree of global solidarity for adaptation finance is also critical," she said.

While slashing carbon dioxide emissions is critical, the emissions gap report also emphasized the need to control a more insidious culprit: methane.

Methane, an invisible, odorless gas that's more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, is the main component of the natural gas people now use to fuel stoves and heat homes. It's also pumped into the atmosphere in large amounts by landfills, livestock and the oil and gas industry.

However, it has a shorter life span in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide — only 12 years compared to roughly hundreds for carbon dioxide. Scientists say that because of it's short-term life, immediate and strict cuts to methane would limit warming faster than curbing carbon emissions.

Andersen said in order to close the emissions gap, the world needs to reimagine and reinvent all energy and transportation sectors.

"It means a fundamental overhaul of the sectors," she said. "The good news is that there are solutions right there, at our fingertips. We just need a few nudges and policy guardrails that sets the tone."

And while there's still room to change the course of the climate crisis, Andersen added action is needed by 2030. Unless fossil fuel emissions are slashed quickly, extreme weather will increasingly be in Earth's future.

"This is possible. We can do this, but it won't happen without real leadership," Andersen said. "And that's where multilateral agreements matter. It will take the leadership of everyone, including the smallest of countries, but it will particularly take steady, firm, and supportive leadership by the G20 and other wealthy economies."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/26

Image

IBM offers apprenticeship programs to provide free associate's degree

Image

Pine Island Chamber of Commerce holds first career fair today

Image

IBM offers apprenticeship program

Image

Pine Island Chamber of Commerce hosting a career fair

${item.thumbnail.title}

Protesters speak out at Mayo: 'It's just really going against our American freedom'

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Community Events