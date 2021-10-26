Clear

Walter Smith: Former Rangers manager dies at the age of 73

Walter Smith: Former Rangers manager dies at the age of 73

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 6:51 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By John Sinnott, CNN

Walter Smith, who guided Scottish club Rangers to 10 league titles, has died at the age of 73.

The Scottish Football Association described Smith as "one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history," while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called him a "true football great."

"On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family," Rangers chairman Douglas Park told the club's website on Tuesday.

"Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

As well as those 10 league titles, Rangers won five Scottish Cups and six League Cups with Smith as manager.

"It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers," added Park. "He embodied everything that a Ranger should be.

"His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

"I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support.
"For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard."

Smith also managed English Premier League club Everton for four years and was also manager of the Scotland national team for two years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 773227

Reported Deaths: 8683
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1541341929
Ramsey63557983
Dakota57266526
Anoka54212521
Washington33796332
Stearns28657254
St. Louis23879362
Scott21689160
Wright21464171
Olmsted18209120
Sherburne15601115
Carver1372456
Clay1027599
Rice10005131
Blue Earth969459
Crow Wing9565109
Kandiyohi841497
Chisago841363
Otter Tail8119106
Benton7538112
Beltrami661280
Mower647541
Douglas635290
Itasca623886
Goodhue622185
Winona614254
McLeod598670
Steele588225
Isanti575874
Morrison565068
Becker537562
Polk515080
Freeborn488842
Nobles483052
Lyon458256
Carlton449366
Nicollet435454
Pine430632
Cass426446
Mille Lacs419567
Brown413047
Todd405336
Le Sueur387332
Meeker360354
Waseca328631
Martin327236
Wabasha29838
Hubbard293744
Dodge274210
Roseau265327
Fillmore246113
Wadena241329
Redwood240843
Houston232517
Renville228849
Faribault221530
Pennington217527
Sibley212812
Cottonwood197329
Kanabec192830
Chippewa191440
Aitkin185743
Watonwan171612
Pope16198
Yellow Medicine158420
Rock155819
Jackson147515
Koochiching139119
Clearwater136718
Murray135611
Swift135419
Marshall134620
Pipestone133427
Stevens126511
Lake110021
Wilkin103214
Lac qui Parle99624
Mahnomen91212
Norman8849
Big Stone7984
Grant7949
Lincoln7865
Kittson61422
Red Lake5919
Unassigned535124
Traverse5175
Lake of the Woods4774
Cook2450

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Image

Full Weather 10/25/21

Image

Addressing workforce shortage in North Iowa

Image

Austin girl is cabbage champion

Image

City Council searches for next Chateau Theatre operator

Image

MetroNet expanding into the River City

Community Events