Clear

Japan's royal 'superfans' undeterred by Princess Mako's low-key wedding

Japan's royal 'superfans' undeterred by Princess Mako's low-key wedding

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: Oscar Holland, CNN and Selina Wang, CNN | Emiko Jozuka, CNN and Junko Ogura, CNN

As royal weddings go, the marriage between Japan's now-former Princess Mako and her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro, was remarkably low-key.

Amid public skepticism about the union, which saw the emperor's niece relinquish her title to wed a commoner, the pair became the first royal couple to forgo traditional marriage rites in the country's history. Stripped of the usual pomp, the nuptials took place behind closed doors at a registry office in Tokyo, before the pair briefly appeared in front of the media at a nearby hotel.

But the subdued ceremony did little to dampen the enthusiasm of self-professed royal superfan, Fumiko Shirataki. Having waited for hours outside Tuesday's press event to catch a glimpse of the couple, she will now add the day's photos to a vast personal collection containing tens of thousands of images.

"The royal family are like deities for me -- I'm always praying for their health and happiness," she told CNN in the days leading up to the wedding.

Aged 81, Shirataki has been chasing the royal family at official appearances and private engagements for almost 30 years. While pictures of her own family are stored away in photo albums, images of the royals have pride of place on the walls of her home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture. Shirataki said she even followed the current Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, on mountain hiking trips.

Indeed, it was Masako, Mako's aunt, who first sparked Shirataki's royal obsession.

"I initially started chasing the royals because I really wanted to get a perfect photo of then-Princess Masako," she said. "I wanted to capture her in the center of the frame as she came out in her car, but I kept just shooting the front or back end of the car, so I was determined to keep trying until I got that shot.

"I love following Masako's clothes and fashion choices," Shirataki added. "She has such an elegant walk and is such a cool person -- I wanted to capture her in full. I slowly got hooked on her over time."

Conflicting emotions

The imperial family's sense of style also appealed to royal enthusiast, Yoko Endo. Earlier this month, she waited for hours to see Mako as she formally reported her marriage to the emperor and empress.

"I just in awe of the fashion, the gestures, the grace of the ladies of the imperial family," she said at the time. "It's so different to the average person."

Endo has been following the former Princess Mako for the last 8 years, sometimes waiting for hours to "just catch a glimpse of her for a few seconds."

"It's so fleeting but even that makes me feel so happy," she said, adding: "I feel like I'm losing a daughter. I have more photos of princess Mako than my own daughter."

Like many in Japan, Endo has her reservations about the marriage. Komuro, the commoner son of a single parent, has been subjected to intense scrutiny over his suitability for the union. Images of him sporting long hair tied in a ponytail fueled a tabloid frenzy, while rumors about financial disputes involving his family have followed the couple since they announced their engagement in 2017.

At a press event Tuesday afternoon, Mako appeared alongside her husband in front of a selected group of journalists. The newlyweds apologized for any trouble caused by their marriage and expressed gratitude to those who supported them.

"To me, Kei is a very important, indispensable existence," Mako said, wearing a pastel dress and pearls. "Up until today, there were only limited opportunities for me to express my feelings, and there were some misunderstandings because of that. There was truly unilateral speculation. I felt fear about such spread, and I felt saddened as well."

Endo admitted that she felt "a bit conflicted" about the marriage. "But as a woman, I think if Princess Mako will be happy then that's all that matters," she added. "It's just sad she can't have any ceremonies."

Shirataki, too, regretted that Mako could not enjoy a traditional wedding. But she added that she does not have "such a strong opinion" on the former princess' decision to leave the royal family.

"I feel a sense of relief that Princess Mako is finally going to be able to get married after waiting for three years," she said, tears forming in her eyes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Image

Full Weather 10/25/21

Image

Addressing workforce shortage in North Iowa

Image

Austin girl is cabbage champion

Image

City Council searches for next Chateau Theatre operator

Image

MetroNet expanding into the River City

Community Events