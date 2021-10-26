Clear

Evergrande and these Chinese real estate developers are already in trouble

Evergrande and these Chinese real estate developers are already in trouble

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

China's real estate crisis isn't showing any sign of letting up.

Embattled conglomerate Evergrande rattled global markets in September by warning it could default on its huge debts. Since then, more developers have made similar public confessions, unnerving investors and raising fears of contagion across the vast sector.

It's unclear how the crisis will be resolved. The companies could try to restructure their debts and work things out with their lenders. They could also seek bailouts from the Chinese government.

Earlier this month, the People's Bank of China said that Evergrande had mismanaged its business, but risks to the financial system were "controllable." And at financial forum in Beijing last week, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He stressed that risks were generally under control, despite what he called "individual problems" in the property market.

The final — and worst — option would be a disorderly series of defaults, which would send shock waves across China's economy, and perhaps beyond.

Five developers have already run into trouble as China's once red-hot real estate industry cools rapidly.

Evergrande

The crisis started last month with Evergrande's warning, which sparked fears about which banks and investors across the world might be exposed to its debt mountain.

With total liabilities of some $300 billion, including $20 billion in international bonds, Evergrande is China's most indebted real estate company. At the end of September, Evergrande raised $1.5 billion in cash by selling part of its stake in a Chinese bank.

This month, the company has demonstrated some attempts to get back on solid footing.

Last week, the company made a $83.5 million interest payment on a dollar-denominated bond that allows it to stay out of default, at least for now, according to Chinese state media.

The property giant has also resumed work on more than 10 housing projects in southern Guangdong province, which will be delivered to homebuyers "one after another."

The firm's Chairman Xu Jiayin has even talked about taking Evergrande in a new direction. Last week, Xu said that the company wants to make electric vehicles its main business within a decade. That would be a challenge, since the subsidiary responsible for that part of the business has yet to deliver a single car.

Evergrande is also not done with its debt woes.

Its efforts to sell off some of its businesses for cash haven't been going well — just last week, Evergrande said it had called off an agreement to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to a rival Chinese developer, Hopson, for some $2.6 billion.

It also has a key deadline coming up this week: A 30-day grace period for a $47.5 million interest payment on another offshore bond expires on Friday.

Evergrande's stock is down some 80% this year, and its market value has collapsed to just 39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5 billion).

Fantasia

Luxury apartment developer Fantasia Holdings is teetering on the brink. The Shenzhen-based company failed to pay $315 million owed to lenders earlier this month, comprising a $206 million bond repayment and a 700 million yuan ($109 million) loan from the property management unit of Country Garden, China's second largest developer.

Fantasia said that it would probably "default on [its] external debts," according to Country Garden.

Ratings agencies S&P and Moody's slapped "default" credit ratings on Fantasia and said the non-payment of principal would likely also put the company in default on its remaining bonds.

Shares in the company, which has a market value of 3.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($420 million), are down nearly 60% this year.

China Properties Group

China Properties Group said this month that its development subsidiary, Cheergain Group, had defaulted on $226 million worth of payments.

The parent company says that it "is not able to fund the outstanding amount due until it has completed the sale or refinancing of" certain assets.

Shares of the developer, which are listed in Hong Kong, have been suspended from trading since April, "and will remain suspended until further notice," according to a stock exchange filing.

Modern Land

Beijing-based developer Modern Land has become the latest real estate company to miss debt payments.

In a stock exchange filing Tuesday, Modern Land said it has failed to pay either the the principal or interest on a $250 million bond that was due on October 25.

The company said it failed to meet the deadline due to "unexpected liquidity issues arising from the adverse impact of a number of factors including the macroeconomic environment, the real estate industry environment and the Covid-19 pandemic faced by the group."

Modern Land is now working with its legal counsel Sidley Austin and expects to engage independent financial advisers soon, the filing added.

Modern Land's stock has fallen nearly 50% this year, cutting its market value to 1.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($160 million).

"Although the amount is small, relatively, ongoing concerns about the property sector in China appear to be weighing on sentiment in Asia," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific, in a research note Tuesday.

Sinic Holdings

Homebuilder Sinic Holdings also joined the ranks of struggling developers, saying this month that it would likely default on some of its bond payments worth $250 million.

The principal and interest on those bonds were due October 18. As of last week, the company had not publicly disclosed the latest status of the payments. It did not respond to a request for comment at that time.

This month, ratings agency Fitch downgraded Sinic's rating to "C", just one notch above "restrictive default," which describes a company that has failed to pay but has not yet begun a formal process of bankruptcy or liquidation.

Sinic's stock has suffered the most of the four developers this year, down nearly 90%. The company's market value now stands at about 1.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($230 million). Shares have been suspended from trading for the past month.

Jill Disis, Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester/St. Mary's
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Image

Full Weather 10/25/21

Image

Addressing workforce shortage in North Iowa

Image

Austin girl is cabbage champion

Image

City Council searches for next Chateau Theatre operator

Image

MetroNet expanding into the River City

Community Events