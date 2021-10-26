Clear

Why it could be a good idea to ditch your running watch

Why it could be a good idea to ditch your running watch

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Lauren Kent, CNN

Running shoes, keys, watch -- I used to always grab the essentials before heading out for a jog.

When I first began running in high school on the track team, it made sense to carefully clock every mile and push myself to race for personal bests. But as I transitioned from running for sport to running for recreation as an adult, I found that tracking my workouts became more harmful than helpful.

Casual runs turned into a competition with myself, usually ending in frustration if I failed to keep up with the pace dictated by my watch.

Ditching your running watch, especially if it's a smartwatch or fitness tracker, could actually improve your workout -- or at least your stress levels and enjoyment of running, some research suggests.

It wasn't until my watch battery died several years ago that I first experienced the sense of calm that comes with running for the pure joy of it. I never replaced the watch battery, and experts say that might not be a bad thing for my fitness goals.

Data-free exercise

The idea of unplugged running is gaining steam in the fitness community, as recent studies show that obsessively tracking fitness metrics can lead to negative mindsets and outcomes.

"There is certainly evidence out there that people are becoming obsessed by it -- people who used to have an interest in their sport and got enjoyment out of the sport, but now that's switching to the data," said Eoin Whelan, a senior lecturer in business information systems at the National University of Ireland. His research explores the psychology behind engagement with social media and fitness tracking apps.

"People are getting more enjoyment out of gathering the data and analyzing that and sharing it with other people," Whelan told CNN, adding that there is a big element of social comparison for those who use fitness tracking apps. "People will compare themselves to people who are better than them, who are running faster or running longer. And ultimately we know that makes them feel bad."

Whelan also noted that people who are very reliant on smartwatches, fitness trackers or fitness apps are more likely to skip their workout if the batteries on their tracking device are dead.

"It's like we can't interpret our own body signals. We are becoming very dependent on the technology to actually do that for us," Whelan said. "Some of the athletes that I coach, you can ask them a simple question like 'how did you sleep last night?' and they can't answer unless they look at the data."

It's not all negative, though. Whelan's research also shows there are many upsides to using fitness trackers. In fact, some runners gain motivation by comparing themselves to others, or they build online communities that help them reach their goals. So ditching the data might not be best for everyone.

"We know from other studies that when people use these technologies, they're more motivated to exercise, and they tend to exercise for longer and at a higher intensity as well, which is all good for their physical well-being," said Whelan, adding that the concern is when the use of fitness tracking shifts from motivational to obsessive. "We also know that not everybody gets those benefits."

An extension of screen time

In general, research shows that too much screen time, which could include looking at your smartwatch or fitness apps, has negative impacts on mental health. Excessive smartphone use is also linked to worse headaches, disrupted sleep patterns and greater impulsivity.

The information people gather from smartwatches and workout tracking apps can contribute to "information overload" problems, according to psychologist Larry Rosen, a professor emeritus of psychology at California State University, Dominguez Hills. His research shows that having a constant flow of information due to technology can lead to "stress, anxiety, loss of sleep, depression, and more."

"When we have our screens close at hand (or on arm) they are often just extensions of the connection apps we use on our phones," Rosen said via email. "The more we allow notifications and alerts to beckon us, the more stress and anxiety chemicals are released, making us on edge and our mental and emotional systems are flooded with a message that says, 'check me now.'"

Rosen advocates for creating screen-free zones as well as taking "tech breaks," where you set a 15- or 30-timer during which you don't check your phone. The time limit tells your brain that you can check the phone soon and reduces "the anxiety of feeling you have to check in all the time." Running unplugged or without a watch could also serve as a short tech break.

"[Being] screen-free does not have to be a long time," Rosen said. "Short bursts are likely better for you."

Professionals ignoring pace

Running watch-free is beneficial for more than just the casual jogger or weekend warrior. Some professionals also have had success with leaving their watches at home.

Welsh runner Steve Jones famously set a world record at the 1984 Chicago Marathon without wearing a watch. He later told journalists he didn't even know he was on world record-pace until he crossed the finish line.

More recently, Olympic marathoner Trevor Hofbauer made headlines for winning the 2019 Canadian Marathon Championships without a watch. He told CNN he stopped tracking his pace years ago and only trains based on his effort and his overall running time.

"I used to be fixated on it," he said. Getting rid of the pace tracking on his watch, as well as switching off other technology while he runs, has helped him get more "in tune" with his body, he added.

"I ditched music and found a lot of enjoyment in just listening to nature and being in silence and having solitude and greeting other people on the pathway," Hofbauer said.

He said he may go back to tracking his pace at some point in the future, but for now, running with a clear wrist also means a clear mind.

"If you have too much information being fed to you in real time, it can kind of get in your head," Hofbauer said. "For me, the more simple the better."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Image

Full Weather 10/25/21

Image

Addressing workforce shortage in North Iowa

Image

Austin girl is cabbage champion

Image

City Council searches for next Chateau Theatre operator

Image

MetroNet expanding into the River City

Community Events