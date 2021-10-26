Clear

NYPD officers face questions about Eric Garner's death in rare judicial inquiry

NYPD officers face questions about Eric Garner's death in rare judicial inquiry

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:51 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:51 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Eric Garner's mother and other police reform advocates have begun questioning New York Police Department officers in court as part of a judicial inquiry on issues surrounding her son's death, pressing them on topics ranging from erroneously charging Garner with felony cigarette tax evasion to texting a colleague shortly after Garner's death that, "It's not a big deal."

Garner died in 2014 after being placed in an unauthorized chokehold by then-police officer Daniel Pantaleo and Garner's final words -- "I can't breathe" -- were captured on video and have become a rallying cry for police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement. During a 2019 departmental trial, a NYPD judge ruled that the chokehold led to a cascade of events that ended with Garner's death and recommended that Pantaleo be fired. He was fired in August of that year.

In the more than seven years since her son's death, Gwen Carr has pushed to find out the identities of other NYPD members who played a role in his death or made decisions surrounding his case, and if they were investigated or disciplined by the police department or the city.

On Monday, Carr and other petitioners began their summary judicial inquiry -- a seldom used legal process for members of the public to look into alleged neglect of duty by public officials in New York City, attorney Alvin Bragg said in his opening remarks on behalf of Carr and other petitioners. Bragg is an attorney with Communities United for Police Reform and a professor at New York Law School's Racial Justice Project.

"The petitioners have alleged that the investigations and discipline were totally insufficient, inadequate and shrouded in secrecy and did not result in appropriate accountability and we'll be exploring that throughout the hearing," Bragg said.

New York Supreme Court Judge Erika Edwards reiterated that she will not be making decisions about charging anyone at the end of the inquiry, and that questioning will focus on the stop, the arrest and use of force against Garner by officers other than Pantaleo; the filing of official documents around his arrest; the leaking of his arrest history and medical conditions to journalists; as well as allegations Garner did not receive adequate medical care at the scene.

"Nobody will be charged or found liable in any way -- not what this proceeding is about -- it's about transparency, it's about creating a record, it's about getting to the bottom of it, it's about getting to the truth, it's about letting the public better understand what happened and didn't happen seven years ago and beyond that during the process for the investigations that were conducted," Edwards said.

'It's not a big deal'

The first witness, NYPD Lt. Christopher Bannon, testified that he met with officials at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan to address "quality of life issues" four months before Garner was killed in his precinct.

An attorney for petitioners pulled up text messages between Bannon and an officer who was on scene when Garner was killed.

"He's most likely doa (dead on arrival). I'm just waiting for them to pronounce him. He has no pulse," one text to Bannon read.

"Ok, keep me posted, I'm still here," Bannon wrote in one text. "Not a big deal, we were effecting a lawf(ul) arrest."

Bannon testified that he feels any death is tragic and that he sent the text to the NYPD officer to put his "mind at ease."

"I've seen way too many people injure themselves, so this was more of a mindset to me, a common sense mindset to me, as far as trying to prevent them from going down that road and potentially injuring themselves," he said.

Carr said she had seen the text message exchange at the NYPD disciplinary trial for Pantaleo in 2019.

"That was a real slap in the face. For you to say that there is not a big deal and my son laid dead on the ground," Carr said during a news conference Monday.

"There was no sympathy, no empathy; it was just business as usual. Eric's life doesn't mean anything to him. He was just another person that one of his officers had killed."

10,000 cigarettes

NYPD Officer Justin D'Amico, who was on scene when Garner was killed, testified that he made the decision to arrest Garner, and that in the hours after his death, he filled out an arrest form where he charged Garner with charges including felony cigarette tax evasion.

The state law D'Amico cited in his report would require someone to possess at least 10,000 cigarettes for the purpose of selling them. But, in his report, D'Amico wrote Garner had been in possession of "5 packs" of cigarettes.

"If you knew that this was incorrect and it was wrong then why did you continue to write down this charge on your paperwork as a felony?" Edwards, the judge, asked.

"That I wrote down. It could just be a mistake," D'Amico said, adding later, "I never meant to misinform the reader by any means."

D'Amico will continue to be questioned on Tuesday.

One of the petitioners, Joo-Hyun Kang, who leads Communities United for Police Reform, said she hopes the inquiry helps get more information about "corruption at the highest levels of New York."

"The bigger question is why didn't the mayor, in seven plus years, intervene at any point to say that, 'you know what, it is unacceptable that there is so much misconduct surrounding this case of the killing of Eric Garner and I want every rock turned over, I want transparency on all of this and I want ever officer held accountable,'" Kang said at a news conference.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is not expected to be questioned in the inquiry, but he said during a news conference Monday that Garner's death "continues to pain us."

"There's been a lot that's been done to make sure it never happens again. Still a lot more to do. But I hope as we end this chapter, we just have to keep doing the work so nothing like this ever happens again," de Blasio said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Image

Olmsted County still seeing substantial COVID transmission

Image

10-25-21 Five

Image

Three finalists pitch vision for future of Rochester's Chateau Theatre

Image

Full Weather 10/25/21

Image

Addressing workforce shortage in North Iowa

Image

Austin girl is cabbage champion

Image

City Council searches for next Chateau Theatre operator

Image

MetroNet expanding into the River City

Community Events