Clear

Claudette Colvin was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus. Now she's fighting to get her record expunged

Claudette Colvin was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus. Now she's fighting to get her record expunged

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Devon M. Sayers and Maria Cartaya, CNN

Claudette Colvin, a civil rights pioneer who in March 1955, at the age of 15, was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a White person on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, is seeking to get her conviction expunged.

Colvin's legal team said Monday it plans to file a request Tuesday with a Montgomery County court to clear Colvin's record.

Colvin, now 82, was charged with two counts of violating of the city's segregation ordinance and one felony count of assaulting a police officer. She was convicted on all counts in juvenile court, but the segregation convictions were overturned on appeal.

"There were two colored females sitting opposite two white females, that refused to move to the back with the rest of the colored," the 1955 police arrest report said. "Claudette Colvin, age 15, colored female, refused. We then informed Claudette that she was under arrest."

Colvin's case came nine months before Rosa Parks made history for also refusing to give up her bus seat. However, Parks' case received more attention during the civil rights movement in part because Parks' image was more "acceptable to a White" community, Colvin told CNN earlier this year. Parks was older, married and lighter skinned, she said.

Colvin said she "resisted" and was "defiant" when police arrested her on the bus. An officer wrote in the police report that Colvin kicked and scratched him when they put her in the police vehicle.

"People said I was crazy," Colvin told CNN. "Because I was 15 years old and defiant and shouting, 'It's my constitutional right!'"

In Colvin's motion to get her record expunged, she said she wants to see society progress and not regress.

"I want us to move forward and be better," Colvin said in the filing, obtained by CNN. "When I think about why I'm seeking to have my name cleared by the state, it is because I believe if that happened it would show the generation growing up now that progress is possible and things do get better. It will inspire them to make the world better."

While juvenile court motions are typically shielded from the public, Colvin's legal team said in a statement that it released the filing "due to the unique public interest and historical significance of her case."

Colvin's attorney, Phillip Ensler, said the expungement of Colvin's conviction is "long overdue justice."

"People think it was just about a seat on a bus but it was about so much more than that," Ensler said.

Colvin eventually became one of the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle in 1956. The following year, the US Supreme Court upheld the district court's ruling and ordered Montgomery -- and the rest of Alabama -- to end bus segregation.

Colvin's family and legal team say she is seeking the expungement now because she plans to move to Texas with family soon.

Gloria Laster, Colvin's younger sister, told CNN that Colvin wants to get her record cleared so she can be an example for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"This is going to be her legacy to them," Laster said. "I sat down on the bus so that you can stand up and take your rightful place as an American. And that's what she wants for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. This is what she's doing this for."

The Montgomery County district attorney will also file a motion in support of Colvin's expungement.

"I believe that the charges that were (originally) brought, were brought on bogus laws," District Attorney Daryl B. Bailey told CNN. "It was totally unlawful what the state, and law enforcement, did to this woman at the time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Weather 10/25/21

Image

Addressing workforce shortage in North Iowa

Image

Austin girl is cabbage champion

Image

City Council searches for next Chateau Theatre operator

Image

MetroNet expanding into the River City

Image

OMC protestors ask for freedom from vaccine mandates

Image

United Way flu shot vouchers 4

Image

Crowd protests Mayo Clinic vaccination requirement

Image

Gunplay in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

Protest held at Olmsted Medical Center against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Community Events