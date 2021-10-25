Clear

Dave Chappelle says he'll meet with transgender critics, but he's 'not bending to anybody's demands'

Dave Chappelle says he'll meet with transgender critics, but he's 'not bending to anybody's demands'

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Weeks after his special "The Closer" was criticized for its jokes aimed at transgender people, Dave Chappelle has addressed the controversy.

He'll meet with "the transgender community" that takes issue with his jokes about trans people, he told audiences at a gig in Nashville on Sunday -- but is "not bending to anybody's demands," he said in videos posted to his verfied Instagram account.

Chappelle, who appeared in Nashville alongside Joe Rogan, who's been criticized for dismissing the effectiveness of vaccines, and other comedians, shared a section of his set in which he asked audiences if he's "canceled or not?"

"It's been said in the press that I was invited to speak with transgender employees at Netflix and I refused," Chappelle said at the beginning of the five-minute clip. "That is not true. If they had invited me I would've accepted, although I am confused about what we're speaking about.

"I said what I said and boy, I heard what you said," he continued, apparently addressing trans employees at Netflix, some of whom participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend "The Closer." "My god, how could I not? You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I'm the only one who can't go to the office anymore."

"I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it as though it's me versus that community, that's not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s---. This has nothing to do with them. It's about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say."

"For the record -- and I need you to know this -- everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supportive. So I don't know what all this nonsense is about."

In "The Closer," Chappelle joked about trans women's genitalia and TERFs (or trans-exclusionary radical feminists), among other topics. Trans comedians told CNN earlier this month they felt that the comments were an example of "punching down" on those with less power and a betrayal of the astute social commentary for which Chappelle is known.

In his Nashville set, Chappelle went on to discuss the series of comedy shows he staged in small-town Ohio in the summer of 2020, some of which were filmed for an upcoming documentary. But because of the criticism surrounding "The Closer," Chappelle told audiences, he has been disinvited from several film festivals and "today, not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival ... will touch this film."

"Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix," he told the audience of the company's co-CEO. "He's the only one that didn't cancel me yet."

"To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience," he said. "But you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody's demands."

Chappelle said he has three conditions for those who want to meet with him: "You must come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny." (Gadsby, a lesbian comedian whose specials "Nanette" and "Douglas" are also streaming on Netflix, criticized Sarandos for standing behind "The Closer" earlier this month.)

"You cannot have this conversation and exclude my voice from it. That is only fair," Chappelle said. "You have to answer the question -- am I canceled or not? Now let's go."

Chappelle announced that the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters in 10 cities in the US and Canada throughout November, along with live performances from Chappelle and other guests.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gunplay in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

Protest held at Olmsted Medical Center against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Image

OMC Protests

Image

Mayo Clinic Protests

Image

Sean's Weather 10/25

Image

Saving the great blue heron rookery in Olmsted County

Image

Garten Marketplatz hosts Save the Rookery environmental group

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Unleash the She

Community Events