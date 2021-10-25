Clear

Vaping marijuana by teens doubles in last seven years, with potentially harmful consequences, study says

Vaping marijuana by teens doubles in last seven years, with potentially harmful consequences, study says

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Marijuana vaping by school-aged youth doubled between 2013 and 2020, a new study found, with reported use within the last 30 days rising seven-fold during the same time period.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed 17 studies conducted throughout Canada and the United States that involved nearly 200,000 adolescents. The study found that teens in their senior year of high school were most likely to be vaping marijuana compared to younger adolescents. In 2018, for example, one in three grade-12 students reported vaping weed.

In one of the studies, adolescents also reported a preference for vaping cannabis extracts over dried herbs to get the buzz they desired from THC. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, the one that produces the "high" users desire.

Today's "high" is much more intense than in the past, even that of a mere decade ago, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, or NIDA. Modern ultra-potent strains of weed can contain over 15% THC, compared to the 4% or so available in the 1990s.

Choosing vaping oils, extracts and resins over dried weed, called "dabbing," is a disturbing and potentially dangerous trend because vape extracts contain "3 to 5 times more THC than the plant itself," noted the NIDA.

"The use of cannabis products with high THC (that are) easily achievable through vaping raises several potential problems," said study author Carmen Lim, a PhD candidate on Health and Behavioural Sciences at the University of Queensland in Australia via email.

"Not only it is linked to poorer cognitive development in adolescents, it could increase risk of dependence, other substance use and many other health, social, and behavioral problems later in life," Lim wrote.

Impact on teen brain

The use of marijuana by teens -- in any form -- is concerning because weed affects the adolescent brain differently, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The teen brain is actively developing and often will not be fully developed until the mid 20s," the CDC stated, adding that use during that time "can have permanent effects" such as poor coordination and damage to learning, memory, problem solving skills, and the ability to pay attention.

Use of weed by teens is linked to poor school performance and an increased likelihood of dropping out, the CDC stated. In addition, the CDC warns that teen use of marijuana has been "linked to a range of mental health problems in teens such as depression or anxiety," even psychosis.

Heavy use of marijuana by teens and young adults with mood disorders -- such as depression and bipolar disorder -- is linked to an increased risk of self-harm, suicide attempts and death, according to a study published in January.

About one in six teens who use marijuana regularly become addicted, the CDC stated. A person is considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings or a lack of appetite, irritability, restlessness and mood and sleep difficulties after quitting. Called cannabis use disorder, the problem is on the rise, especially in those who started using as teenagers.

"People who begin using marijuana before the age of 18 are four to seven times more likely to develop a marijuana use disorder than adults," the NIDA stated.

Vaping weed may be worse than vaping nicotine

A study published in March found teens were about twice as likely to report "wheezing or whistling" in the chest after vaping marijuana compared to when they smoked cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

"Without a doubt, cigarettes and e-cigarettes are unhealthy and not good for lungs. However, vaping marijuana appears even worse," study author Carol Boyd, professor emerita and codirector of the Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking & Health at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor told CNN in a prior interview..

"Since many teens who vape nicotine, also vape cannabis, I recommend parents treat all vaping as a risky behavior (just like alcohol or drug use)," Boyd said.

Vaping weed is associated with a dangerous, newly identified lung disease called EVALI, short for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury. In most of the cases, young people were using vaping products that contain THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

"According to the CDC, 84% of the EVALI cases were associated with cannabis-containing products," Boyd told CNN.

As of February 2020, 68 deaths from EVALI have been confirmed in 29 states and the District of Columbia. The CDC believes EVALI may be linked to vitamin E acetate, a sticky oil substance often added to vaping products to either thicken or dilute the oil in cartridges.

What can parents do?

Parent should be on the lookout for behavior that indicates their child is using marijuana, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Red eyes and "getting the munchies" are obvious signs, but irritability, moodiness, forgetfulness and acting "silly or out of character" are also typical, the AACAP advised. Some teens may start to use words like "sparking up," "420," "dabbing" and "shatter," as well.

Be on the lookout for vaping paraphernalia. Not all e-cigarettes come in a cigarette-like package. Today's versions can look like an USB device or a small, refillable pod or case and be hard for a parent to spot.

"The discreet nature of e-cigarettes makes it possible for adolescents to conceal and experiment with drugs such as cannabis," LIm wrote.

If you suspect your child may be using, be aware that many teens believe that using weed is safer than drinking alcohol or using other drugs. Prepare yourself for the conversation by knowing "the myths and the facts" about weed, the AACAP said.

"For example, teenagers may say, 'it is harmless because it is natural,' 'it is not addictive,' or 'it does not affect my thinking or my grades,'" the AACAP warned. Or they may say it's OK because people use it "for medical purposes."

Facts about the reality of marijuana use and other tips for parents can be found on the National Institute for Drug Abuse website, the Partnership to End Addiction, and Healthy Children.org, the website of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/25

Image

Saving the great blue heron rookery in Olmsted County

Image

Garten Marketplatz hosts Save the Rookery environmental group

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Unleash the She

Image

Save the Rookery Heronfest

Image

Full Forecast 10/24/21

Image

Remembering Ted Benda

Image

Century girls' swim team makes it to true team state

Community Events