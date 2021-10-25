Clear

Russian group that hacked SolarWinds is still attacking America's computer networks

Russian group that hacked SolarWinds is still attacking America's computer networks

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Sean Lyngaas, CNN Business

Nobelium, the Russian hacking group responsible for the cyberattacks on SolarWinds, is still at it.

The Russian hackers behind that successful 2020 breach of US federal agencies compromised as many as 14 technology firms since May as part of another apparent espionage campaign, Microsoft said Monday.

The hackers have been hitting a different part of the supply chain than in the 2020 breach: companies that buy and distribute software and manage cloud computing services. Microsoft did not name the victim companies or identify the ultimate targets of the alleged Russian spies.

The Microsoft statement follows CNN's reporting earlier this month that the Russian hacking group had been leveraging compromised technology vendors to try to infiltrate US and European government networks in previously unreported activity.

"This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain and establish a mechanism for surveilling -- now or in the future -- targets of interest to the Russian government," said Tom Burt, Microsoft's corporate vice president, customer security and trust.

The hackers have tried to break into more than 140 software resellers and other tech firms through common techniques such as phishing, according to Microsoft. The ultimate goal is to "impersonate an organization's trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers," Burt said.

It's the latest insight on a Russian group that has in the last two years confounded US government and corporate defenses.

The hackers are best known for using tampered software made by federal contractor SolarWinds to breach at least nine US agencies in activity that came to light in December 2020. The attackers were undetected for months in the unclassified email networks of the departments of Justice, Homeland Security and others.

The Biden administration in April attributed the spying campaign to Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, and criticized Moscow for exposing thousands of SolarWinds customers to malicious code. Moscow has denied involvement.

The suspected Russian operatives often cast a wide net of potential victims before sifting through them for valuable targets. That's what happened in May when the hackers impersonated a US government agency and sent malicious emails to 150 organizations in 24 countries, according to Microsoft. Among the apparent targets of that spying campaign were an ex-US ambassador to Russia and anti-corruption activists in Ukraine. Microsoft said that Nobelium targeted 3,000 email accounts at various organizations — most of which were in the United States.

Rob Joyce, head of the National Security Agency's Cybersecurity Directorate, on Monday morning shared the Microsoft announcement on Twitter and urged organizations to follow Microsoft's security recommendations.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has previously told CNN the US has "offensive options" to respond to cyberattacks but didn't specify.

Cybersecurity has been a major focus for the US government following the revelations that hackers had put malicious code into a tool published by SolarWinds. A ransomware attack in May that led to the shutdown of one of America's most important pieces of energy infrastructure — the Colonial Pipeline — only underscored the importance of the issue.

-- CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saving the great blue heron rookery in Olmsted County

Image

Garten Marketplatz hosts Save the Rookery environmental group

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Unleash the She

Image

Save the Rookery Heronfest

Image

Full Forecast 10/24/21

Image

Remembering Ted Benda

Image

Century girls' swim team makes it to true team state

Image

Creepy doll cocktail party

Community Events