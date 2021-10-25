Clear

FDA could authorize a Covid-19 vaccine for kids by this week. Here's the most important thing to do while we wait, CDC director says

FDA could authorize a Covid-19 vaccine for kids by this week. Here's the most important thing to do while we wait, CDC director says

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

As the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 continues to fall in the US, the country awaits a major milestone that could provide another critical tool in the fight against the pandemic -- the first vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

And former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and Pfizer Board member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said the company is ready to ship out doses for children as soon as the agency signs off.

The FDA's independent vaccine advisory board will meet Tuesday to discuss whether the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for younger kids.

On Friday, Pfizer released documents on the efficacy of a children's dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying the company found the vaccine was 90.7% effective against symptomatic disease in children ages 5-11.

Once the FDA makes its authorization, the issue goes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine advisory group, which is set to meet on November 2 and 3, and from there the CDC director signs off on the recommendation.

"If Pfizer does get the authorization on Tuesday from FDA, even before the CDC votes on this on November 2 and 3, they'll start to ship it into the supply chain," Gottlieb said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"It will be available for use once there's a hopefully positive vote from CDC. So, it could be as early as November fourth or fifth, that you can go into some locations and get your child vaccinated," he said.

Expanding the age groups eligible for vaccination couldn't come soon enough as Covid-19 cases among children represent about a quarter of all weekly reported cases in the US, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. About 131,000 new cases were reported among children in the week ending October 14, the group said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said since many children are vulnerable to the virus in school settings, it's vital to use preventative measures.

"In my mind, the most important thing right now as we work to get our cases down, as we work to get our children vaccinated, is that we continue the masking to keep our kids in school," she said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Overall in the US, case numbers are declining. As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new daily cases was 72,843, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's about 10,000 fewer than a week prior. The seven-day average of daily deaths was 1,690.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN last week that being able to vaccinate younger children will help tame the pandemic in the US.

"Kids need to get vaccinated because it's going to be good for them. It's going to protect them," Jha said. "Obviously, it's also going to add population immunity to our broader population ... It is going to be one more important step towards getting to the end of this pandemic."

Currently, 57.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. More than 66% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Friday, while there are still 65 million unvaccinated Americans, the fact that vaccines are now available will likely prevent the coming winter from seeing as much Covid-19 transmission as last winter.

"We are coming into a colder season, we know respiratory viruses do tend to spread during cold weather season, but there's something we have this winter that we didn't have last winter and that is millions and millions of people who are vaccinated. It's a big deal," Murthy said in an interview with Conversations on Health Care.

But even with all those vaccinated residents and falling case numbers, the threat is still significant. More than 90% of counties -- home to more than 319 million people -- still have "high" or "substantial" community transmission, according to thresholds set by the CDC.

Because of the stubbornly high transmission rates, Walensky said it's important to get vaccinated ahead of holiday gatherings, but Halloween can proceed with precautions, even if your kids are too young for vaccination.

"I would put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick or treating," Walensky told Fox News' Chris Wallace Sunday. "If you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children."

What vaccine approval for kids could mean for mandates

With the prospect of a vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds on the horizon, some experts and local officials are weighing whether that age group will face vaccine mandates.

When asked about the issue by Fox News, Walensky said, for now, the agency is focused on discussing and analyzing vaccine data in children.

"We are having discussions about authorization, so I think we need to get children vaccinated through this authorization and to get to approval before we can make a judgment there," she said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson echoed that sentiment Sunday telling CNN's "State of the Union" there may come a day when his state mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for school children, "but that time is not now."

"We need to have more experience with that. We need to have more public acceptance of it, of the vaccine. And so it could happen down the road. It also depends upon the severity of the Covid outbreak and whether the cases skyrocket again or not," he said.

Arkansas requires vaccines for diseases such as Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Chickenpox and more for Kindergarten students.

But Hutchison said federal vaccine mandates had hardened some people's resistance to Covid-19 vaccinations and he believes educational campaigns, not mandates, are what work in his state.

"People will make the right decision over time when they get the right information," he said. "I think it's a balance."

Newest Delta mutation

The country is much closer to the end of the Delta surge than the beginning, even with the newest variant mutations, Gottlieb says.

"You have seen cases come down all across the country. This new variant, we think it could be more contagious. I don't think it's enough to change the overall trajectory," he told CBS Sunday.

However, Gottlieb also warned while the new Delta plus variant may not significantly impact the direction of the pandemic, it may impact future vaccine formulations.

"I don't think it will be a new variant that sweeps across the globe and we're back to square one here," he said. "I think this is something that will probably push in the direction of eventually reformulating our vaccines, because what we're seeing is the new mutations are occurring with that Delta lineage."

"I don't think anyone should die from Covid now. This is an avoidable death," Gottlieb added.

While some people may be immunocompromised and not mount as aggressive a response to the vaccine, they can be further protected by additional infusions of monoclonal antibody treatments used off label used to prevent infection, according to Gottlieb. They are currently authorized by the FDA to be used post-exposure but not as a prophylactic.

"The drugs can be used in that way, Regeneron is making them available under a compassionate-use basis for that use." said Gottlieb.

Both Regeneron and Eli Lilly have authorized monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid-19. Gottlieb added Regeneron has an application for this use before the FDA.

"We should be protecting these lives," Gottlieb said. "These are fragile lives. We have the tools to do it. We're not making aggressive enough use of these tools."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking mid-week rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saving the great blue heron rookery in Olmsted County

Image

Garten Marketplatz hosts Save the Rookery environmental group

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Unleash the She

Image

Save the Rookery Heronfest

Image

Full Forecast 10/24/21

Image

Remembering Ted Benda

Image

Century girls' swim team makes it to true team state

Image

Creepy doll cocktail party

Community Events