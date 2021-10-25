Clear

A COP flop? Leaders from some of the biggest fossil fuel-producing countries aren't coming, thanks to Covid

A COP flop? Leaders from some of the biggest fossil fuel-producing countries aren't coming, thanks to Covid

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

Just months ago, consensus was growing that COP26 would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hit the reset button on the climate crisis, bringing world leaders together to make new commitments to save the planet.

While the summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is still of vital importance in the battle against climate change, there is now a question mark on whether it will adequately put flesh on the bones of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is its main purpose.

During a summer of extreme weather and new science showing that climate change is happening faster than we previously understood, there was a real sense that COP26 would be a huge moment for the global community to come together and lay out clear, real-world actions to halve emissions over this decade with the aim of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But less than a week out, things are looking shaky.

British government officials shared with CNN their concerns that some of the most important nations in the G20 have yet to disclose their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) on cutting emissions with just days to go until the summit kicks off.

There are also worries over the symbolic absence of several key leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of the world's largest emitter, is unlikely to attend, having not left the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials had hoped that the UK's successful vaccine rollout and the broader global response to the pandemic would mean the summit would go ahead as close to normal as possible. However, in recent weeks, the UK's infection rate has soared and last week the country saw its deadliest day since March. The consequences of lifting almost all Covid restrictions before summer and returning life to normal have become impossible to ignore.

Ministers are now facing calls to impose further restrictions, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid has floated the possibility of introducing vaccine passports and other measures for those most vulnerable to the virus.

Questions are now being raised over how this all might affect COP26, which 25,000 people are expected to attend amid planned mass protests, as well as potential rail and bus strikes.

The pandemic is part of the reason some world leaders say they won't attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have confirmed they aren't coming, while yet to confirm are Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida -- all G20 leaders who are significant in the climate discourse because of their countries' emissions, fossil fuel production, or both.

UK government officials have played down the significance of any specific no-shows, stating that what really matters are commitments on emissions and spending that accompany any national delegation. They are awake to the fact, however, that Glasgow needs real-world commitments to match the rhetoric of Paris, and anything resembling a lack of seriousness from some of the most powerful or big-emitting countries sets the tone for an unsuccessful summit.

"If a world leader chooses not to attend for whatever reason, it sends a very clear signal that climate simply isn't at the top of their priority list and depletes the momentum going into the summit," says Mark Lynas, author of the book "Our Final Warning: Six Degrees of Climate Emergency."

"It cannot be entirely coincidental that many of those reluctant to attend COP in person happen to lead countries that are high emitters or producers of fossil fuels," Lynas says.

Underscoring the importance of COP26, Lynas says that Glasgow's gathering "won't just be a shindig where people can pose for photos," but our "last real chance of setting out measures to meet the commitments made in Paris" of limiting warming to 1.5C and halving emissions by 2030.

Lynas reasons that as the scientific consensus on climate change is now even more comprehensive than in 2015, the only reason anyone might be reluctant to make the necessary commitments is "short-term financial considerations."

Lynas isn't alone in his belief of how serious this moment is.

"This COP must be very honest about how little time we actually have," says Mary Robinson, a former UN High Representative on human rights, and campaigner for climate justice.

"It's not just a step along the way, but the moment we need to come good on Paris and commit to even more ambitious goals. We need hard commitments from India, Saudi Arabia, China, South Africa, Brazil on switching to clean energy and helping poorer countries make the switch. There is no wriggle room left."

At this late stage ahead of COP26, it's not just Covid putting the summit at risk.

The global energy crisis has served as a reminder that there are very few ready-to-use alternatives to gas and coal, while data shows that without serious government intervention, humans are not ready to stop burning fossils any time soon.

A report backed by the UN and published earlier this year revealed that, despite commitments made in Paris and a reduction due to the global pandemic, "emissions are rapidly recovering" and are "nowhere close to reduction targets." Meanwhile, "greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere continue at record levels, committing the planet to dangerous future warming."

That's why COP26 is so important. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres puts it, unless something happens in this "critical year for climate action," then "limiting warming to 1.5°C will be impossible, with catastrophic consequences for people and the planet on which we depend."

There has been much focus on to what extent the summit in Glasgow will be a success for Boris Johnson, given he is hosting this critical meeting. However, British government officials pointed out to CNN, not unreasonably, that Glasgow is about proving whether the commitments made in Paris are possible. Ambition is one thing; real-world action -- like cutting coal, scrapping cars, planting trees and putting money on the table -- is what matters now. If Glasgow fails, then Paris also failed.

For all the optimism surrounding COP26 earlier this year, as the event gets nearer, the mood music isn't great. Multiple sources have told CNN that fossil fuel producing countries have been fighting against any firm language committing to the 1.5C target, and China has publicly accused the US and UK of moving goalposts from the original top end of 2C in Paris.

Reports have emerged in British media that some of the world's biggest coal producing nations are trying to water down the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) forthcoming report of findings that threaten their national economic interest. Some of those nations -- Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Japan -- happen to be the same ones that either failed to update their emissions-cutting pledges or have done so without any meaningful increase in their pledges.

That's hardly a sign of global unity on climate.

COP26 comes as the world reaches a point of no return. If the commitments in the Paris Agreement are not met, then, the vast majority of the science suggests, it will be too late to curb the long-term impact of global warming.

What must be exasperating for Johnson is that as he gets ready to host this summit of huge importance, the solution to the greatest threat humanity faces is well known and perfectly achievable. It just relies on his fellow global leaders caring enough. And somehow, in 2021, that is not something that can be banked on.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Garten Marketplatz hosts Save the Rookery environmental group

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Strike out polio

Image

Unleash the She

Image

Save the Rookery Heronfest

Image

Full Forecast 10/24/21

Image

Remembering Ted Benda

Image

Century girls' swim team makes it to true team state

Image

Creepy doll cocktail party

Image

Northern Lights Festival postponed

Community Events