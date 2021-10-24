Clear

Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life

Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Before the policy revolution comes the political drama.

Three people are haggling behind closed doors in Washington, DC, over a social safety net bill -- and the end result could give American kids more years of free education ... or not; combat climate change, expand Medicare, lower drug prices and change the social fabric of the country... or not.

Sales pitch: Something is better than nothing. President Joe Biden brought the private negotiations into the open at CNN's town hall Thursday when he explained, with a smile on his face, why Democrats wouldn't make good on numerous 2020 campaign promises.

Rather, he said they would pass what's possible, which is whatever two moderate holdouts will approve.

Read CNN's report from Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox, who cover the White House and Capitol Hill, about the path to a final deal.

How to influence people. Biden heaped praise on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- "a friend" -- and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- "smart as the devil."

He also tried to explain their obstruction in the most collegial ways possible without sounding angry or frustrated at what's being lost.

RELATED: Sinema is 'smart as the devil' and Manchin is 'not a bad guy,' Biden says

Cuts and revisions. Top Biden priorities like free community college for all are being cut out of the bill. Other elements, like the poverty-erasing child tax credit and an extension of Medicare benefits, are being sanded down.

Explaining why the current framework pares guaranteed parental leave from 12 weeks to four, Biden was open about having to compromise -- "four is what I could get."

Four weeks of guaranteed parental leave probably sounds better than zero to a lot of parents who don't work for companies that already have more generous policies. It's nowhere near the average of 45 weeks of parental leave in other industrialized countries.

Baby steps.

Multiple hurdles. Four or five obstacles to wrapping up the Democratic talks remain, according to Biden -- although by the end of this story you'll think it's probably a few more obstacles than that.

Chiefly, they have figure out how to cover the roughly $1.8 trillion cost of the proposals without raising tax rates, which will be a huge step. And they can't lose any Senate Democrats, including progressives like Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

And yet! Optimism. The smile on Biden's face on Thursday indicates he does believe Democrats will pass something.

Which leads us to the next, and more important, element of what's going on in Washington right now: The negotiations of these three people and their staffs could well change the lives of nearly every American.

CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco have an excellent roundup of what, exactly, is currently on the table and what those provisions could actually do. Bookmark this. They've been updating it.

10 bold ideas and where they're at right now

The 10 examples below are just a sample of what's in their report. I've borrowed some of their language and tried to explain how the rhetoric has been pared back by reality.

Bold idea: Establishing universal Pre-K

Who it would affect: Every American 3- and 4- year-old would have access to public school two years before kindergarten. The $200 billion cost would be paid for by the federal government in partnership with states. This could affect 5 million kids and save their families $13,000 per year in day care costs, according to estimates.

How's it going? This remains a centerpiece of the plan.

Bold idea: Bring kids out of poverty

How it works: Democrats already enacted this plan when they expanded a child tax credit as part of their coronavirus relief plan.

What's next? The stimulus version of this benefit expires after one year. The current plan is to expand it by at least one or two years.

What's it worth to families? This year's version pays $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18. It is available as a refundable credit to low-income families or as a deduction for people who pay more taxes. Half is going to people monthly, and half could come at tax time.

How's it going? Manchin has suggested a work requirement for low-income families to receive the payments. Biden opposes placing that kind of condition on a payment meant to benefit kids.

Bold idea: Make child care more affordable

How it works: Households would pay no more than 7% of their income on child care for kids up to age 5. Parents earning up to 200% of their state median income for their family size would qualify.

There are also proposals to raise child care worker wages and invest in facilities.

How's it going? Not clear, but it has not been among the reported sticking points.

Bold idea: Guaranteed paid family and medical leave

How's it going? Proposals for 12 weeks have been pared back to four. A guarantee for all has been limited to those making less than $100,000.

Bold idea: Feed every hungry child

How would it work? Spend $35 billion to give millions more kids access to food at school during the year and in the summer. This would build off of investments made in pandemic relief bills, although those had varying success in different states.

How's it going? This has not been an obvious sticking point.

Bold idea: Give Medicare recipients vision, hearing and dental

Why is this necessary? 24 million Medicare patients -- nearly half of those enrolled -- didn't have dental coverage in 2019, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report.

How's it going? Some type of vision and hearing coverage look likely to be included in the final bill, but expensive dental benefits may be only on a trial basis.

A proposal to lower the Medicare eligibility age also did not make the cut.

RELATED: Democrats' dilemma: How to keep health care expansion in their big spending bill

Bold idea: Beef up the Affordable Care Act

What's happening? Congress expanded subsidies for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans during the pandemic.

How's it going? A plan to permanently expand those subsidies could be pared back to three years.

Bold idea: Give more low-income Americans health insurance

Why is this needed? Twelve states refused to expand their Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act, leaving 4 million people who might otherwise have health insurance without coverage.

What's the solution? Create a federal Medicaid program to fill the gap.

How's it going? This has not been an obvious sticking point.

Bold idea: Lower prescription drug prices

Proposed solution: Allowing Medicare, which pays for a lot of drugs, to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies for between 50 and 250 high-cost drugs, including insulin. Medicare patients with drug coverage would see their out-of-pocket expenses capped at $2,000.

Who would benefit: Medicare beneficiaries and individuals enrolled in group health plans.

How's it going? This is the subject of much negotiation. It's not clear there are enough votes since Sinema appears to oppose it, as do several House Democrats.

Bold idea: Combating climate change

What's the solution? Wow. There are multiple proposals. These are a priority of Sinema. But Manchin has opposed one of the meatiest ideas, which was to give credits to electricity providers who lower carbon emissions and penalize those who don't.

How's it going? Party leaders are scrambling to develop a replacement from existing proposals, emphasizing tax credits and incentives to cut carbon emissions without imposing penalties.

Stay tuned, America.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Remembering Ted Benda

Image

Century girls' swim team makes it to true team state

Image

Creepy doll cocktail party

Image

Northern Lights Festival postponed

Image

Locally grown onions

Image

Pine Island home destroyed

Image

Full Weather 10/23/2021

Image

FULL Weather 10/22/21

Image

'Nerdinout Con' kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Ear of Corn tower is people's choice winner

Community Events