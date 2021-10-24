Clear

What these trans comedians have to say about Dave Chappelle's jokes at their expense

What these trans comedians have to say about Dave Chappelle's jokes at their expense

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

On a summer night in New York's Greenwich Village, standup Jaye McBride's energy was squirrelly and unpredictable as she stood a few feet from a full crowd at the Comedy Cellar.

"You guys know I'm trans, right?" she asked the audience. "Y'all have figured that out by now? Bunch of Brooklyn detectives."

She made a crack about how 6 feet of distance and Zoom couldn't conceal her being trans.

"It's weird, because I wasn't trans before the vaccine," she deadpanned with a shrug.

The audience sat with the joke for a second before erupting into laughter and applause. McBride cracked a sly smile.

The vaccine joke is one of several in McBride's set that revolve around being transgender -- like many successful standups, she mines her own life for material, though she thinks her jokes are relatable for cisgender audiences, too.

So when she read what Dave Chappelle, a comedian she once admired for his searing social commentary, said about trans women -- about their genitalia, their "knuckles and Adam's apples," their insistence on being recognized and respected -- in his latest Netflix special, she felt disappointed and defeated.

She felt Chappelle was "scapegoating trans people" for issues that their community -- which represents about 0.6% of the US adult population, per Gallup -- had no power to control. (McBride didn't watch the special herself; she said she "didn't want to give Netflix the views.")

"I know [Chappelle] says he wasn't punching down -- he's absolutely punching down," McBride told CNN. "When you're just taking this mean position against a minority, no matter who the minority is or who you are, it just comes off as wrong."

CNN spoke with four trans comedians about what they think Chappelle got wrong in "The Closer." Some said they had considered Chappelle a comedy hero. But three of the comedians said that, by targeting trans people -- trans women, mostly -- and adopting the language of opponents of trans rights, his comedy has mutated into something meaner, more dated and less impactful. (CNN has reached out to a representative for Chappelle and is waiting to hear back.)

Chappelle has been lauded throughout his career for forcing difficult topics on unsuspecting audiences and highlighting the absurdity and omnipotence of anti-Black racism. But his jokes about trans people only reflect his own intolerance, said Mx. Dahlia Belle, a Portland-based standup.

"Given Chappelle's undeniable cultural impact, his insistence on my erasure is deeply painful and feels like a betrayal," Belle said in an email to CNN.

Chappelle's trans jokes weren't funny, comics say

It's not that jokes about trans people can't be funny -- it's just that Chappelle's weren't, McBride said.

At several points, he referred to trans people as "transgenders," a term GLAAD advises should not be used in its noun form -- only as an adjective. He said he was "on team TERF," which describes people who identify as feminists, but argue that trans identities are not valid.

"I absolutely believe that a straight comic can tell a joke about trans people that is funny for everyone," McBride said. The conditions? The joke can't be about their genitals -- Chappelle broke that rule with a particularly crude joke that invoked plant-based meat alternatives -- and it can't come from a place of disrespect, she said.

A recent standup set from Belle centered on being trans and having sex with people who are trans. About one minute into her five-minute set, she turned a heartwarming story about her religious mother's acceptance of her bisexuality -- in the form of some very blunt sex advice -- into a punchline about gay sex and AIDS.

In an opinion piece for the Guardian, Belle acknowledged Chappelle's influence on her early career and how he molded her "understanding of comedy." But their philosophies on what's funny have diverged, she said. While she'll gladly poke fun at herself and anyone with "greater privilege," Belle draws the line at making anyone with less privilege than her -- as a Black trans woman -- the butt of a joke, she said.

"A joke should only be as offensive as necessary and, if it has to offend, it needs to be funnier than it is offensive," she told CNN. "No one should come away from a joke more offended than they are entertained. That's what makes it a joke."

Nat Puff, a Seattle comedian and musician with a large TikTok following and viral videos that predate that platform, said what disappointed her most about Chappelle's statements was the apparent hypocrisy. She quoted an empathetic statement Chappelle once made about how calling people "crazy" is dismissive, that those people are "strong" and it's their environment that's "a little sick."

"[The quote] shows so much awareness and, like, respect that he just does not show for trans people, which is the heartbreaking thing about it," Puff told CNN. "Like, I feel like he has good intentions with what he's saying. He doesn't seem like a hateful person, unlike J.K. Rowling. But the thing is, he's saying hateful sh*t regardless, no matter what his intent is."

Puff said Chappelle's influence on comedy and his advocacy for Black Americans "cannot be understated." In 2000, with his breakthrough standup special "Killin' Them Softly," he took aim at White indifference toward anti-Black racism and police violence. On "Chappelle's Show," he leveraged racist stereotypes to reflect White Americans' biases. When he wasn't sure whether his audiences were laughing for the right reasons, he walked away from the show (and a $50 million deal, which he mentions in "The Closer").

But in his recent specials, which have aired on Netflix since he made a deal with the streamer in 2016, the winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor increasingly dabbles in what Belle calls "edgelord humor," a brand of humor rooted in rage, often directed at progress being made from social groups seemingly separate from one's own. Chappelle's humor, once prescient and progressive, now often mirrors that of an internet troll, Belle said.

"I want to like Dave Chappelle so much," Puff said. "But when he talks about the trans community, he's not talking about them, he's speaking out against them. And that's the difference between saying something funny about the trans community and saying something offensive about the trans community."

One trans standup on Netflix defends Chappelle

Chappelle has made transphobic comments in specials past, but "The Closer" was released in 2021 -- a year that's seen at least 33 states introduce anti-trans legislation aimed at children, and a year already shaping up to be the deadliest on record for trans and gender nonconforming people in the US. (At least 41 trans or nonbinary people have been killed this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, and historically, victims are disproportionately Black and Latinx trans women.)

The upsetting context of the year in which the special was released made it more disappointing when Netflix stood behind it, McBride said.

"It's absolutely a terrible message to send," she said.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has repeatedly defended Netflix's decision to stream "The Closer," even after some employees voiced their objection. In an email to employees earlier this month, he said the company had "a strong belief that content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm," though days later he said he "screwed up" in his communications with staff.

Netflix later fired an employee it claimed had leaked to Bloomberg "confidential, commercially sensitive information" for "The Closer." The employee has denied leaking the information.

While several Netflix original series star trans actors, there are almost no other standup offerings from trans comedians, save for a set from Chicago's Flame Monroe in Tiffany Haddish's "They Ready" series.

Without a dissenting trans comedian's voice to act as a "counterpoint" to Chappelle's, said McBride, Netflix "is not helping" combat transphobia or dispel it from its platform.

Monroe, for her part, supports Chappelle's right to joke about trans people, and has since at least 2019, when Chappelle's Netflix special "Sticks & Stones" drew similar ire for jokes aimed at LGBTQ people. Monroe told CNN she "absolutely [does] believe that you should be able to make jokes about trans folks," since comedians sometimes skewer other marginalized communities.

"As a trans person and a comedian, we mostly crack jokes about who we are and how we identify in my experience, and I'm only speaking for me," she told CNN in an email. "You can't ask for inclusion 24/7 and then conveniently want to be excluded because some truths are being told in a comedic fashion about your community."

In an interview with CNN's Pamela Brown last week, Monroe said that while some of the jokes did make her initially recoil, she didn't take them as more than jokes -- "it's just laughter."

"We have to be able, as grown people, [to] stop being so sensitized in this world and be able to take a joke," she said in an appearance on CNN. "It's only a joke. Nobody lost their life."

Chappelle does bring up, in the last minutes of his special, the late comic Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who once opened for him and, per the comic, "bombed." He tells audiences that Dorman died by suicide days after she defended him from the "Sticks & Stones" controversy and was criticized by other trans people for it.

"I don't know what the trans community did for her, but I don't care, because I feel like she wasn't their tribe," Chappelle said in the special.

That statement was particularly upsetting, Belle said, because in it Chappelle appeared to link Dorman's death to how she was treated by other trans people.

Suicide and thoughts of suicide are a particular danger in the transgender community. Forty percent of respondents to 2015's US Transgender Survey, carried out by the National Center for Transgender Equality, said they had attempted suicide -- nearly nine times the rate in the general US population.

"Jokes are jokes, whether good or bad, but there's something uniquely insidious about being blamed for one's own oppression - especially by those who otherwise deny that oppression even exists," she said.

If you or someone you know may be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. To reach the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, you can call 1-866-488-7386. Additional information is available here.

Chappelle has sworn off LGBTQ jokes for now

Chappelle has yet to publicly respond to the backlash against him. He did say, toward the end of "The Closer," that he'd no longer make jokes about the LGBTQ community until "we are both sure that we are laughing together."

Monroe was laughing with Chappelle, though she was first taken aback by his jokes. But the three other comedians who spoke to CNN were not.

"I'm a 40-year-old comedian and Black, transgender woman who grew up in the '80s and '90s," Belle said. "I couldn't care less about jokes being made at my expense. I grew up fearing my imminent murder and/or eternal damnation. What makes 'The Closer' unacceptable is the intense gaslighting of multiple, vulnerable communities."

Meanwhile, McBride has opened for stars like Amy Schumer and played to crowds at Madison Square Garden, but there are still clubs that refuse to book her because she's trans, she said.

McBride said she hopes the controversy surrounding "The Closer" motivates comedy fans to seek out trans comedians -- stars like Patti Harrison, RB Butcher and Jes Tom have already built sizable fanbases -- and puts comedy clubs that don't respect trans performers on notice.

"There are trans comics that are putting in the work all the time, that have followings," she said. "So it's only a matter of time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Remembering Ted Benda

Image

Century girls' swim team makes it to true team state

Image

Creepy doll cocktail party

Image

Northern Lights Festival postponed

Image

Locally grown onions

Image

Pine Island home destroyed

Image

Full Weather 10/23/2021

Image

FULL Weather 10/22/21

Image

'Nerdinout Con' kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Ear of Corn tower is people's choice winner

Community Events