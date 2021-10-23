Clear

This family has 3 daughters born on August 25, and they're not triplets or twins

This family has 3 daughters born on August 25, and they're not triplets or twins

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 11:50 PM
By Sherry Liang, CNN

For three of the past six years, Kristin Lammert has spent August 25 in a delivery room.

She calls herself a planner, but nothing could have prepared her for how her pregnancies played out: three daughters, born three years apart on the same day.

When Sophia, Lammert's first daughter, was born on August 25, 2015, the only other family member she shared a birthday with was their rescue dog, Koda Bear. Sophia spent her third birthday welcoming her sister Giuliana to the world. This year, they repeated the August 25 tradition with the birth of their sister, Mia.

"By my third one, I'm like, 'Wow, this is kind of like freaky fate,'" Lammert said.

Against all odds

After Today published an article on their family, Lammert said she's seen an outpouring of comments, mostly positive, about people's experiences with coincidences and shared birthdays. She's also noticed skeptical comments -- that her inductions were planned, or she orchestrated these birthdays.

Lammert said there was some planning on when they wanted to have their babies. They knew they wanted three years in between each baby. For their first, they had August in mind because it was in between the big holidays. For their second, they only planned for three years after the first. For their third, they were aiming for a due date after September 1, since Lammert didn't want her daughter to be the youngest in her class at school.

Lammert was also induced for all three of her pregnancies at the guidance of her doctors, due to added stress on Lammert and the baby during early labor.

"The date doesn't just automatically line up. My doctors were not going to induce me just because the date sounded cool," Lammert said. "My body just, now we know, needs that extra help."

Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, did not oversee Lammert's delivery, but she said the coincidence is "not something I've personally seen or heard of."

"What we do know is that this phenomenon is extremely rare," Greves said.

Greves said labor inductions occur on a case-by-case basis. Complications from preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related high blood pressure condition, can be a factor to inducing a pregnancy.

Lammert said her last pregnancy was the hardest one yet.

Ten weeks into her third pregnancy, Lammert got Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with preeclampsia, which her doctor said can result in an early delivery. Her September 2021 due date turned into August, and another August 25 daughter was born.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, their families couldn't be there for Mia's birth in person, but Lammert said the nurses and doctors were aware of the day's significance. Her husband Nick was eager to alert all the personnel of the backstory.

"They were like, 'What? We need to get this baby born on August 25.' So, by the time we were in labor and delivery, everybody knew," Lammert said. "But by the time I was in active labor ... I don't think I had any clue what was going on."

In the labor and delivery room, Lammert said their family group chat was tossing around guesses for the delivery time. Lammert guessed 7 p.m., and Nick guessed 6:59 p.m. Mia was born at 6:58 p.m.

"I looked at Nick, and I'm like, 'You beat me,'" Lammert said. "We're very competitive."

Three birthdays in one

The daughters were excited to welcome Mia and plan their birthdays together, Lammert said. Sophia and Giuliana had a Luca-inspired birthday party the weekend before their birthday, and a day before Lammert went to the hospital.

Nick said they didn't want any of the girls to feel left out, so throughout the pregnancy, they kept the girls involved. They listened to Mia's heartbeat, read books to Lammert's belly, picked songs for her and played doctor.

They spent August 25 eating ice cream with their grandparents and waiting for the news.

Talking to minutes-old Mia for the first time on the phone, Sophia got to hear the baby's first cry.

"I said, 'This is your birthday gift from Mommy and Daddy.' And she started to cry, and we were all crying," Lammert said.

They notice the numbers 3 and 825 (for August 25) everywhere now, Lammert said. Sophia has to be at school by 8:25 a.m. Lammert's lunch bill earlier this month came out to be $8.25. They had three nurses in the delivery room. Her induction started at 3 p.m. Nick turned 33 years old this year.

"There's just little things like that," Lammert said. "They're not really significant things that are happening, but it just pops up everywhere."

Her family jokes that she's known for being the lucky one in the family. Any contest with luck involved, Lammert usually takes the prize. Her brother, who's a doctor, couldn't fathom the odds of this coincidence, but told Lammert if this could happen to anyone, it'd be her.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

