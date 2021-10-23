Clear

Walmart announces corporate staff will return to office in November

Walmart announces corporate staff will return to office in November

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

Walmart announced its corporate employees will return to the office during the week of Nov. 8, the company said Friday.

"We had a way of working before the pandemic and we developed an effective way of working during the pandemic. Now, I'm excited about our new, more flexible way of working," Donna Morris, chief people officer, said in a statement Friday.

Walmart, with nearly 1.6 million US employees, is the nation's largest private retailer. The majority of the company's employees work in its warehouses and brick-and-mortar stores. Many of those in-store employees who have to follow President Joe Biden's mandate requiring people who work for businesses with more than 100 employees get vaccinated or do weekly testing.

"As part of our ongoing efforts, we made the decision to have vaccinations as a condition of employment for all campus office associates and field leaders (or have an approved religious or medical accommodation)," a Walmart spokesperson said.

Walmart's global tech team of about 10,000 is excluded from the return-to-office plans. In May, Walmart announced its tech workers would continue working remotely even post-pandemic.

Morris said all campus associates will be "fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation in November." And in late July, the company announced all campus office associates and regional should be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception. In early October, Walmart said "the overwhelming majority" have been vaccinated.

Morris said employees will hear from their leaders soon on expectations.

The company is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, and is currently building a new campus in the city. Walmart also has offices in Hoboken, NJ, as well as San Bruno and Sunnyvale, CA.

"We also never imagined the playbook for being back on campus together would be adjusted so many times throughout the various waves of the pandemic," Morris said in the statement.

Walmart's announcement is a break from other big-box retailers' plans for their corporate employees. Earlier in October, Amazon said it would allow individual teams to decide on a return-to-office policy.

"We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees.

Target told employees in August it will not require office workers to return until 2022.

The pandemic has made companies rethink how they approach work life. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting and consulting giant, said in October it will allow all its 40,000 US-based service employees to work virtually from anywhere in the United States.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Weather 10/23/2021

Image

FULL Weather 10/22/21

Image

'Nerdinout Con' kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Ear of Corn tower is people's choice winner

Image

NerdinOut Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

Image

Five 10-22-21

Image

Funny Weather

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic study finds nurses are more likely to have suicidal thoughts

Community Events