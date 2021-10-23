Clear

Turkey's president has ordered 10 ambassadors to be declared 'persona non grata' for backing jailed activist

Turkey's president has ordered 10 ambassadors to be declared 'persona non grata' for backing jailed activist

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Kareem El Damanhoury, Isil Sariyuce and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S., France, and Germany, be declared "persona non grata" after calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Persona non grata literally means "an unwelcome person."

"I gave the necessary instructions to our minister of foreign affairs," Erdogan said in a speech Saturday. "I told him what to do. I said that you will deal with these 10 ambassadors being declared persona non grata as soon as possible."

The Turkish president added the ambassadors should leave the country if they do not understand Turkey.

If the country's Foreign Ministry takes the order, it can move forward with the process without further approval. This step could pave the way for their expulsions.

The move comes a few days after Turkey summoned the ambassadors of the U.S., Germany, France, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden over their joint statement calling for Kavala's release on the fourth year of his detention.

"The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system," the joint statement said. "Noting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call for Turkey to secure his urgent release."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the joint statement is "irresponsible" and said it rejected what it called attempts to influence the court system.

Kavala has been in detention without a conviction since 2017. He was acquitted on charges last year related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests. The verdict was overturned, and new charges were brought against him for his alleged involvement in the 2016 attempted coup.

"Who are you? What is it? Leave Kavala. Do you leave the bandits, murderers, terrorists in your own country?" Erdogan said to journalists on Thursday.

"Why do 10 ambassadors make this statement? Those who defend this [George] Soros leftover are trying to get him released. I told our Minister of Foreign Affairs that we cannot afford to host them in our country. Is it your place to teach such a lesson to Turkey?"

The expulsion of ambassadors is a "sign of the authoritarian drift" of the Turkish government, European Parliament president David Sassoli tweeted Saturday.

"We will not be intimidated," he said. "Freedom for Osman Kavala."

The Austrian Foreign Ministry says it "deeply regrets" Turkey's announcement to declare then 10 ambassadors "persona non grata."

In a tweet Saturday, the ministry called for a "fair and timely resolution" of Osman Kavala's case and for the implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights' judgments.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 48°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL Weather 10/22/21

Image

'Nerdinout Con' kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Ear of Corn tower is people's choice winner

Image

NerdinOut Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

Image

Five 10-22-21

Image

Funny Weather

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic study finds nurses are more likely to have suicidal thoughts

Image

Austi-Con returns to Austin hotel for another year of gaming

Community Events