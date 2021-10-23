Clear

Younger kids could be getting a Covid-19 vaccine within weeks. Here's what happens next

Younger kids could be getting a Covid-19 vaccine within weeks. Here's what happens next

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Some 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the United States may soon be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, and plans are already underway to help them get it.

The US Food and Drug Administration's independent vaccine advisory board will meet Tuesday to discuss whether Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for younger kids. If authorized, it would become the first vaccine available for younger children. Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for children 12 to 15 and is approved for people age 16 and older.

If the FDA committee votes in its favor, the FDA will then make the final decision about whether to authorize it.

Then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention independent advisory committee meets November 2 and 3, and will vote on whether to recommend it. Finally, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or modify the committee's recommendation.

Once Walensky signs off, younger children could start getting Covid-19 shots immediately.

How well does the vaccine work and is it safe?

Since children are not small adults, as many pediatricians like to say, the FDA needs to examine data from trials done specifically with children.

Children's bodies are still developing and react differently to a vaccine than an adult would, so as with any vaccine for kids, scientist tested different doses to determine what a child's body can tolerate and what dose level would be protective. For younger children, Pfizer requested authorization for a 10-microgram dose; the doses used in people 12 years and older is 30 micrograms. The vaccine still requires two doses given three weeks apart.

Data Pfizer submitted in September from a Phase 2/3 trial showed its Covid-19 vaccines generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. In a new document posted ahead of the FDA meeting, Pfizer said its vaccine is safe and 90.7% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in children ages 5 to 11.

In that trial,which involved around 2,000 children, there were three cases of Covid-19 among the group that got the vaccine and 16 in the placebo group. In the trial, twice as many kids got the vaccine as the placebo.

Pfizer reported that there were no serious side effects like pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, or myocarditits, inflammation of the heart muscle, while participants were being monitored in the three months after the shots. These rare side effects have shown up in some adults and older teens who got the vaccine. The study size was small enough that scientists say it is unlikely the problem would show among the volunteers.

In an assessment posted late Friday night, the FDA said the benefits of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks to children ages 5 to 11 under current pandemic conditions. The FDA said the vaccine carries a theoretical risk of myocarditis or pericarditis that could require treatment and even hospitalization. But the risk of Covid-19 is higher if enough virus is circulating.

"It's a really high level of efficacy," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. "This is the kind of stuff we saw early days of Pfizer, before the Delta variant and other variants of concern came into effect, so I thought that was pretty compelling."

Why a kids vaccine is needed.

Nearly 6.2 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. While cases have been trending downward recently, this past week alone about 131,000 more children were diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Severe illness is rare among children -- they make up less than 5% of hospitalizations and less than 0.025% of deaths -- but there have been 637 children who have died from Covid-19, according to the CDC. Covid-19 was among the top 10 causes of death for children 5 to 14 years of age in the first half of this year.

"Covid has not been benign among children even though they do better than older adults, we've had hundreds of children who have lost their lives, thousands who have been hospitalized and whose lives have been disrupted because of Covid-19," said US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN. "We want to protect our kids. We want them to get their lives back."

To pediatricians and many anxious parents, the vaccines can't come soon enough.

"Here in Ohio, I think our pediatric Covid cases have finally plateaued a little bit, but our offices have been so overwhelmed with testing for Covid recently," said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of Pediatric Infection Control with UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. "Hopefully that will quiet down just in time to start giving out the new shots ... because clearly we really need them."

Where could children get vaccinated?

Even before the official conversations at the FDA and CDC happen, the Biden administration has been working for months on vaccine logistics around children.

The Biden administration said it has contracted to get enough supply to vaccinate all 28 million children who will be eligible.

There will be fewer mass vaccination sites like the US used with adult vaccines. Pediatricians say long lines are not kid-friendly and crying can be contagious. So, the focus will be on places kids typically go for care and also where parents can ask questions of a trusted medical source.

"Kids have different needs than adults and our operational planning is geared to meet those specific needs, including by offering vaccinations in settings that parents and kids are familiar with and trust," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Wednesday.

The Biden administration has been coordinating with more than 25,000 doctors' offices, community health centers, and rural health clinics, as well as thousands of pharmacies. The administration launched a partnership with the Children's Hospital Association and is working with hundreds of school clinics.

The hope is to make it as easy as possible for kids to get these vaccines.

This version of the vaccine will also be packaged in smaller configurations that can be stored in the kind of refrigerator a doctor's office would have.

The kid-sized vials can also be stored for up to 10 weeks.

At the local level, doctors offices have been also been planning for months to vaccinate children.

In the UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital system, Hoyen said they've been working hard to make sure all their pediatric practices get their licenses and the shipments they need. The health system has fliers printed and outreach efforts planned. They'll also have a few larger vaccination sites in case children don't have a regular pediatrician, or their doctor isn't set up to do the vaccines.

"For us it's going to be pretty routine and I think that's what the administration was hoping for," Hoyen said. "This will be up and running and when kids come in for their well child visit they can get their Covid shot too."

Will parents get their kids vaccinated?

It's still not clear how many parents will take their kids to get vaccinated.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey in September found that about a third of parents with kids in this age range would want to wait and see before getting their child the Covid-19 vaccine. About a third said they would get their young children vaccinated right away.

If teen numbers are any indication, vaccinations for children could move slowly. Teens and preteens are the age groups that have been vaccinated the least among those already eligible.

While considered 93% effective in preventing hospitalization due to Covid-19 among children ages 12 to 18, currently only 46% of children age 12 to 15 and 54% of those age 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Still, the Biden administration is optimistic.

"I hope that the vast majority of parents will realize the real benefit for the children to get vaccinated," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday.

Hoyen said she hopes parents understand that in addition to masks, a vaccine is one way to keep kids in school. It can also protect them for the future. Lately, she said, she's been treating a lot more kids with long Covid symptoms. Even kids who had mild cases to start with are dealing with symptoms months later.

"These vaccines are safe, they are effective," Hoyen said. "As we get into the holiday season and want to be together with friends and family, it would be a really nice holiday gift for all of us if everyone, including children were to get vaccinated once these vaccines become available."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 770246

Reported Deaths: 8661
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1537491923
Ramsey63444980
Dakota57071526
Anoka54052520
Washington33690331
Stearns28419253
St. Louis23735361
Scott21652160
Wright21388171
Olmsted18144120
Sherburne15515115
Carver1366556
Clay1025399
Rice9985131
Blue Earth966659
Crow Wing9518109
Chisago837263
Kandiyohi835197
Otter Tail8061105
Benton7477111
Beltrami658079
Mower645541
Douglas629190
Goodhue619985
Itasca618885
Winona611854
McLeod595770
Steele585825
Isanti573074
Morrison557767
Becker534862
Polk512879
Freeborn487642
Nobles481652
Lyon456356
Carlton446866
Nicollet434454
Pine428532
Cass425745
Mille Lacs416967
Brown411547
Todd400036
Le Sueur386332
Meeker356854
Waseca327331
Martin326336
Wabasha29538
Hubbard292744
Dodge273510
Roseau265227
Fillmore243812
Redwood240443
Wadena238429
Houston231117
Renville228549
Faribault220630
Pennington217227
Sibley211612
Cottonwood197128
Kanabec192230
Chippewa190340
Aitkin184043
Watonwan171112
Pope16148
Yellow Medicine157220
Rock155319
Jackson147315
Koochiching138619
Clearwater136618
Murray135011
Swift134619
Marshall134520
Pipestone133427
Stevens124911
Lake109521
Wilkin102814
Lac qui Parle98524
Mahnomen90312
Norman8789
Big Stone7974
Grant7869
Lincoln7845
Kittson61122
Red Lake5899
Unassigned538124
Traverse5165
Lake of the Woods4764
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL Weather 10/22/21

Image

'Nerdinout Con' kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Ear of Corn tower is people's choice winner

Image

NerdinOut Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

Image

Five 10-22-21

Image

Funny Weather

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic study finds nurses are more likely to have suicidal thoughts

Image

Austi-Con returns to Austin hotel for another year of gaming

Community Events