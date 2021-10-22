Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Utah school district ignored hundreds of racial harassment complaints against Black and Asian American students, DOJ says

A Utah school district ignored hundreds of racial harassment complaints against Black and Asian American students, DOJ says

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Black and Asian American students were harassed at a school district in Utah for years and officials deliberately ignored complaints from parents and students, a federal civil rights investigation found.

The Justice Department detailed the disturbing pattern at the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah in a report and settlement agreement released this week. The agency had been investigating the school district since July 2019.

Black students were called the n-word, told "you are my slave" by other students and told their skin was dirty or "looked like feces" numerous times. Meanwhile, Asian American students were called slurs and told to "go back to China," the report states.

The school district had knowledge of the hostile environment and documents showed records of at least 212 incidents in which Black students were called the n-word in 27 schools between 2015-2020, according to the Justice Department.

But district officials frequently ignored the complaints, dismissed them, and at times "told Black and Asian-American students not to be so sensitive or made excuses for harassing students by explaining that they were 'not trying to be racist,''" the DOJ report states.

CNN has reached out to the school district for comment. Chris Williams, a spokesman for the Davis School District told CNN affiliate KSTU the district feels "sorry for any student who felt this is not the place to be."

"We have a lot of work to do. We are not happy with what we read. We'd like to think that it is not us but it is us. We really have to work hard," Williams told KSTU.

As a result of the investigation, the Davis School District has signed a settlement with the Department of Justice. The district has agreed to numerous changes, including the creation of more training for staff to investigate and respond to racial harassment, creating a new equal opportunity department and developing an electronic system to receive and manage reports of racial harassment and discrimination.

"Pervasive racial harassment and other forms of racial discrimination in public schools violate the Constitution's most basic promise of equal protection," said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the agency's civil rights division. "This agreement will help generate the institutional change necessary to keep Black and Asian-American students safe. We look forward to Davis demonstrating to its students and school community that it will no longer tolerate racial discrimination in its schools."

Teachers and staff chose not to intervene

Students told investigators staff members have ridiculed students in front of their peers, retaliated against those who reported harassment and endorsed stereotypes, according to DOJ.

A complaint reviewed by the DOJ indicates a teacher singled out a Latino student and taunted him for working at a taco truck, even when the student was not employed there.

The findings state several teachers admitted to investigators they heard students using racial epithets but did not report it to administrators.

There are about 73,000 students enrolled in the district. Black and Asian American students each represent about 1% of the student population.

Investigators found Black students were disciplined more harshly than White students for similar offenses in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years.

"In several cases, Black students were excluded from class through in- or out-of-school suspensions whereas their white peers received a conference," the DOJ report said.

The district has previously faced accusations of discrimination. In 2019, it settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a biracial student who was dragged by a school bus. The boy's family alleged a then-bus driver closed the vehicle's door on the student's backpack and dragged him about 150 feet because of his "racial animus" toward students of mixed race.

The complaint cited at least two prior incidents involving other students dating back to September 2017.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 768112

Reported Deaths: 8639
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1533481923
Ramsey63323978
Dakota56954525
Anoka53854520
Washington33598331
Stearns28397253
St. Louis23627358
Scott21603160
Wright21301171
Olmsted18125120
Sherburne15480115
Carver1361255
Clay1023599
Rice9966131
Blue Earth964559
Crow Wing9467109
Kandiyohi834397
Chisago833563
Otter Tail8020105
Benton7472111
Beltrami652879
Mower645440
Douglas627590
Goodhue619485
Itasca615382
Winona611254
McLeod593770
Steele585225
Isanti569274
Morrison556066
Becker532762
Polk510778
Freeborn487642
Nobles480852
Lyon454856
Carlton445566
Nicollet433352
Pine427031
Cass423144
Mille Lacs415367
Brown409947
Todd398836
Le Sueur385332
Meeker356253
Waseca327231
Martin326236
Wabasha29516
Hubbard289944
Dodge273310
Roseau263827
Fillmore243212
Redwood239643
Wadena236629
Houston231017
Renville227349
Faribault220230
Pennington216527
Sibley210612
Cottonwood196628
Kanabec191330
Chippewa190240
Aitkin182543
Watonwan170811
Pope16128
Yellow Medicine156620
Rock155019
Jackson146514
Koochiching138319
Clearwater136018
Swift134519
Marshall134320
Murray134311
Pipestone133327
Stevens124511
Lake109121
Wilkin102214
Lac qui Parle98324
Mahnomen89312
Norman8729
Big Stone7974
Lincoln7825
Grant7819
Kittson60822
Red Lake5899
Unassigned529124
Traverse5125
Lake of the Woods4714
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

Image

Five 10-22-21

Image

Funny Weather

Image

Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic study finds nurses are more likely to have suicidal thoughts

Image

Austi-Con returns to Austin hotel for another year of gaming

Image

Air Purifying Systems

Image

AUSTI-CON

Image

Fright at the Farm offers haunted cannabis maze

Image

Nurses More Likely to Have Suicidal Thoughts

Community Events