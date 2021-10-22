Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The moment domesticated horses changed the course of human history is now revealed

The moment domesticated horses changed the course of human history is now revealed

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

The domestication of horses changed the course of human history, but scientists have tried for years to figure out when and where this crucial event happened. Now, evidence from a new study using DNA analysis suggests horses were first domesticated 4,200 years ago in the steppes of the Black Sea region, part of modern-day Russia, before spreading across Asia and Europe in the centuries that followed.

It has been incredibly difficult to pin down when and where horse domestication occurred because it's a less obvious shift than that seen with animals like domesticated cattle, which experienced a change in size. Instead, the researchers had to work off of indirect evidence, such as tooth damage that suggested the wearing of bridles or even horse symbolism across cultures, said lead study author and paleogeneticist Ludovic Orlando, research director at the French National Center for Anthropobiology & Genomics of Toulouse for University of Toulouse--Paul Sabatier in France.

"Tracing human activity in the archaeological record is a difficult task, and even more difficult when it comes to reconstructing ancient relationships with horses, from which we often have only fragmented material, like horse bones, available to study," said study coauthor William Taylor, an assistant professor and curator of archaeology at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History.

With this latest study, an international team of scientists collected and sequenced genomes from the remains of 273 ancient horses found across Europe and Asia and compared them to the DNA of modern horses to determine their origin.

The study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Critical window for horse domestication

Previous research suggested that the original home of domesticated horses was at the Botai site, in what today is northern Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, because it provided the oldest archaeological evidence of these animals. But DNA told a different story. The Botai horses, which lived 5,500 years ago, could not be traced to modern domestic horses. Other potential origin sites in Anatolia, Siberia and the Iberian Peninsula didn't pan out, either.

Orlando and his team knew that the time period between 4,000 and 6,000 years ago was a critical window for investigating when horses became domesticated due to the dating of ancient horse remains, "but no smoking gun could ever be found," he said.

The researchers broadened the search to provide a bigger picture, studying DNA from ancient horses that lived between 50,000 BC and 200 BC. When this was compared with modern domestic horse DNA, the team was able to pinpoint a time and place.

"Horse domestication was an absolute lightning strike in human history, leading to incredible, widespread, and lasting social transformations all across the ancient world," Taylor said. "Horses were an order of magnitude faster than many of the transport systems of prehistoric Eurasia, allowing people to travel, communicate, trade and raid across distances that would have previously been unthinkable."

The spread of domestic horses

Eurasia was once the home of genetically distinct horse populations, but a dramatic shift occurred between 2000 BC and 2200 BC, the researchers said. A dominant genetic horse population appeared on the Western Eurasian Pontic-Caspian steppe of North Caucasus, east of the Dnieper River within the Don and Volga basins. This area is now part of Russia.

This horse population then spread out and replaced the wild horse groups roaming across Eurasia within centuries.

"What our data show is that between 4,600-4,200 years ago, herders located in the Don-Volga region found a way to increase the local horse reproductive pool," Orlando said. "That means that they could reproduce more and more such horses generation after generation. They also selected horses with specific traits."

Within the horses' DNA was evidence of domestication, including genes associated with more docile behavior, endurance, stress resilience and a stronger backbone to support more weight. All of these are connected with horseback riding in modern animals.

Horseback riding, as well as the invention of spoke-wheeled war chariots, likely enabled these horses to replace other populations within 500 years -- and forever changed human mobility and warfare.

"The reason why we are so much interested in horses is that they can probably be considered as one of the animals that most impacted human history," Orlando said. "This tight relationship that we have developed with this animal lasted until the early 20th century, a time when the motor engine took over transportation."

In the Mediterranean and Mesopotamia, horse-drawn chariots probably spread through trade and military conquest because horses were so crucial as transport animals, Taylor said. In places like Central and East Asia, horses also served a valuable purpose as livestock and traveled with migrating horse herders.

Techniques to trace domestic horse origins

Based on the environments where horses lived, "the domestication of horses made the steppes and prairies of the world into cultural centers, population hubs, and political powerhouses," Taylor said. "Nearly everywhere they were introduced, from the steppes of Asia to the Great Plains or the Pampas of the Americas, they reshaped human societies almost immediately."

Orlando and his team used innovative DNA techniques to distinguish this early horse population from so many others. The researchers want to eventually understand the entirety of how horses were domesticated, something Orlando and his colleagues are focusing on through the Pegasus project. This could also help them learn how domestic horses were introduced to North and South America.

"Even though we now know (where) domestic horses first emerged, the whole process of their expansion around the world and their breeding history into the hundreds of different types that we know today remains contentious," Orlando said.

"Additionally, the horse was equally the animal of farmers, warriors and kings; they were found in rural and urban contexts alike, and in extremely diverse environments, from the coldest Siberian range to the Nepalese mountains. We want to track how these various contexts have reshaped the horse biology."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 768112

Reported Deaths: 8639
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1533481923
Ramsey63323978
Dakota56954525
Anoka53854520
Washington33598331
Stearns28397253
St. Louis23627358
Scott21603160
Wright21301171
Olmsted18125120
Sherburne15480115
Carver1361255
Clay1023599
Rice9966131
Blue Earth964559
Crow Wing9467109
Kandiyohi834397
Chisago833563
Otter Tail8020105
Benton7472111
Beltrami652879
Mower645440
Douglas627590
Goodhue619485
Itasca615382
Winona611254
McLeod593770
Steele585225
Isanti569274
Morrison556066
Becker532762
Polk510778
Freeborn487642
Nobles480852
Lyon454856
Carlton445566
Nicollet433352
Pine427031
Cass423144
Mille Lacs415367
Brown409947
Todd398836
Le Sueur385332
Meeker356253
Waseca327231
Martin326236
Wabasha29516
Hubbard289944
Dodge273310
Roseau263827
Fillmore243212
Redwood239643
Wadena236629
Houston231017
Renville227349
Faribault220230
Pennington216527
Sibley210612
Cottonwood196628
Kanabec191330
Chippewa190240
Aitkin182543
Watonwan170811
Pope16128
Yellow Medicine156620
Rock155019
Jackson146514
Koochiching138319
Clearwater136018
Swift134519
Marshall134320
Murray134311
Pipestone133327
Stevens124511
Lake109121
Wilkin102214
Lac qui Parle98324
Mahnomen89312
Norman8729
Big Stone7974
Lincoln7825
Grant7819
Kittson60822
Red Lake5899
Unassigned529124
Traverse5125
Lake of the Woods4714
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 49°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fright at the Farm offers haunted cannabis maze

Image

Nurses More Likely to Have Suicidal Thoughts

Image

Mantorville hosts the 'Creature Feature' art display

Image

Austin food drive helps community members

Image

Remembering Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda

Image

Minnesota State Patrol cadets graduate from academy

Image

Sean's Weather 10/22

Image

Frost On Cars 10/21/21

Image

Mayo Clinic to lead new research center addressing racism's effect on heart health

Image

RPD officer brings warmth to those in need with the help of his mother

Community Events