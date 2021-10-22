Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

TV OT: The aliens are coming! The aliens are coming! Plus: 'Curb' and 'Insecure' return

TV OT: The aliens are coming! The aliens are coming! Plus: 'Curb' and 'Insecure' return

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 3:01 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN

Chalk it up to the government's revelations in recent years about UFOs, or maybe just the pendulum swinging back, again, after "The X-Files" inspired a host of imitators in the 1990s. Whatever the reason (including possibly happenstance), to paraphrase a great patriot, "The aliens are coming! The aliens are coming!"

This week saw the finale of "American Horror Story: Double Feature," whose second installment (a vast improvement over the first) rewrote US history around aliens landing during the Eisenhower administration. The fixation with watching the skies is being joined by Apple TV+'s globe-spanning "Invasion" and CW's "4400," both of which hinge on mysteries but which appear to be in no hurry to disgorge their secrets.

Created by "X-Men" veteran Simon Kinberg and David Weil, "Invasion" (launching Oct. 22) follows the weird doings surrounding an alien invasion through the perspectives of multiple characters around the globe. It's sort of the anti-"Independence Day," where instead of giant ships suddenly appearing, strange little things begin happening, slowly (too slowly, based on the five episodes previewed) adding up to an extraterrestrial encounter of, well, some kind.

As for "4400," which premieres Oct. 25, the CW series is actually a reboot of a show titled "The 4400" that premiered in 2004, but with an interesting twist. Again, it involves people being returned, unchanged, after disappearing years and sometimes decades earlier, but the emphasis is on marginalized people, whose absences were felt by their families but not seriously scrutinized by authorities.

The group arrives in Detroit, and they're essentially quarantined by the government, while both getting to know each other and, in the case of those taken relatively recently, discovering what transpired while they were gone.

Why are they back now? What was done to them? And what happens next? The hope is you'll stick around to find out, but given the size of the cast, there are a whole lot of subplots to explore in the interim.

Therein lies the problem with both shows, which particularly in the case of "Invasion" feels so unhurried in its template of watching the crisis unfold as a global phenomenon as to blunt the drama.

"The X-Files" ran into similar problems in its later seasons, as the mythology became increasingly dense. But the current TV glut has only accelerated the sense that if the show you're watching doesn't seem to be going anywhere, click, next.

It's unclear whether these alien visitors have all the time in the world waiting around for somebody to get to the point, but a lot of us mere mortals don't.

Don't look for 'Curb' blurbs. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

Larry David tends to keep his own counsel when it comes to things like publicity, so you won't see any advance reviews of the new season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," because nothing was made available in advance.

For all the talk about creative freedom these days, "Curb" has long been a model of a network acceding to the show's architect. The comedy returns Sunday for its 11th season (which is pretty, pretty good) spread over 21 years -- including a six-year hiatus between seasons eight and nine -- reflecting David's "I'll deliver 'em when I'm ready" strategy, and HBO's willingness to let him to work at his own quirky, unhurried pace. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

The deal, basically, is whenever you're ready to do more episodes, we're here. And while 100 episodes in 10 seasons is nothing to sneeze at, it's worth noting how that compares with the industriousness of something like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which premiered the year before "Curb," and hit its 500th episode this week.

Speaking of premieres, "Curb" returns Oct. 24 along with the fifth and final season of "Insecure." The first few episodes of the latter were made available, and they're good -- a college reunion episode especially -- without really offering much sense of what sort of endgame Issa Rae's groundbreaking comedy has in mind.

Are you #TeamSubtitles?

Now, Sandra Gonzalez with a a hotly debated issue among couples everywhere

"Not since our great Pitbull's music should be played at all parties debate of 2018 have my husband and I disagreed on something as strongly as the use of subtitles while watching our television shows.

First, let me say, neither of us have a medical need for them. And people who rely on them to watch and enjoy television should be the priority at all times.

Below them, there's what seems to be an increasing number of people who, like me, watch TV with subtitles on.

Unlike his strong pro-Mr. Worldwide views, my husband does not prefer subtitles. He finds them distracting. I, meanwhile, find them helpful for exactly that reason. As someone with an attention span that's as stunted as my five-foot frame, subtitles help me concentrate on the show I'm watching.

One article from a couple of years ago attempted to nail down a reason behind the trend, focusing on it as a behavior exhibited by Gen-Z and Millennials. I prefer my own theory: This is evolution at work. Those of us who enjoy subtitles are the brightly colored peacocks of our time. Our ever-splintered attention spans have required us to find alternative means for enjoying our television fully. And that's OK.

This week, a bunch of 'Great British Bake Off' viewers across the pond complained when subtitles for the most recent episode were unavailable due to technical issues at Channel 4. To those who were vocal with their frustrations, I see you. I AM you."

Should watch/will watch

One more from Sandra Gonzalez, who has a confession about her streaming intentions this weekend:

"I know I should watch 'Dune' because if I don't it will be spoiled for me. The good thing is I don't really care if it is. Come find me, 'Dune' spoilers. I'll be on YouTube watching old Disney Channel in Concert specials, which I just recently remembered existed.

How brilliant were these little pieces of pop music propaganda? I have the Backstreet Boys one memorized by heart, down to every crowd call-out in the middle of songs. ('Sing it with me!') I miss these specials -- fun with no disingenuous claims about being 'raw' or 'real' versions of the subjects at the center. A non-spoiler, kids: Everyone who's claiming to be an open book is just turning to the page they want you to see. Sincerely, your tipsy aunt. P.S. - Disney+, please pay the money and put these specials on your service. Thank you."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 768112

Reported Deaths: 8639
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1533481923
Ramsey63323978
Dakota56954525
Anoka53854520
Washington33598331
Stearns28397253
St. Louis23627358
Scott21603160
Wright21301171
Olmsted18125120
Sherburne15480115
Carver1361255
Clay1023599
Rice9966131
Blue Earth964559
Crow Wing9467109
Kandiyohi834397
Chisago833563
Otter Tail8020105
Benton7472111
Beltrami652879
Mower645440
Douglas627590
Goodhue619485
Itasca615382
Winona611254
McLeod593770
Steele585225
Isanti569274
Morrison556066
Becker532762
Polk510778
Freeborn487642
Nobles480852
Lyon454856
Carlton445566
Nicollet433352
Pine427031
Cass423144
Mille Lacs415367
Brown409947
Todd398836
Le Sueur385332
Meeker356253
Waseca327231
Martin326236
Wabasha29516
Hubbard289944
Dodge273310
Roseau263827
Fillmore243212
Redwood239643
Wadena236629
Houston231017
Renville227349
Faribault220230
Pennington216527
Sibley210612
Cottonwood196628
Kanabec191330
Chippewa190240
Aitkin182543
Watonwan170811
Pope16128
Yellow Medicine156620
Rock155019
Jackson146514
Koochiching138319
Clearwater136018
Swift134519
Marshall134320
Murray134311
Pipestone133327
Stevens124511
Lake109121
Wilkin102214
Lac qui Parle98324
Mahnomen89312
Norman8729
Big Stone7974
Lincoln7825
Grant7819
Kittson60822
Red Lake5899
Unassigned529124
Traverse5125
Lake of the Woods4714
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/22

Image

Frost On Cars 10/21/21

Image

Mayo Clinic to lead new research center addressing racism's effect on heart health

Image

RPD officer brings warmth to those in need with the help of his mother

Image

Mayo Clinic and UMN study effects of racism on heart health

Image

Rochester officer shares his mother's quilts with those in need

Image

KIMT speaks with the U.S. Surgeon General

Image

Surgeon General gives vaccination update

Image

Iowa Hawkeyes' Spencer Petras tackles financial literacy

Image

Mason City council approves brownfield grant application

Community Events