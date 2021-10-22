Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Is the global recovery at risk?

Is the global recovery at risk?

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Supply chain bottlenecks are weighing on economic growth in Europe. The same problem is hitting China as it battles an energy crunch and concerns about its huge real estate sector. And in the United States, factories can't produce as much as they'd like due to shortages of workers.

What's happening: Recent data makes clear that the world's major economic engines are losing steam, generating uncertainty about the strength of the coronavirus recovery.

The latest warning came Friday, when data provider IHS Markit released its Purchasing Managers' Index, a closely-watched gauge of economic health, for the 19 countries that use the euro.

The survey found that business activity in the region "slowed sharply to a six-month low in October" as snarled supply chains hit the manufacturing sector. Spending on services — a category that includes dining out, going to the movies and transportation — also took a hit due to "ongoing Covid-19 concerns."

"A manufacturing sector beset with supply chain delays saw production growth falter to the lowest [level] since the first lockdowns of last year," said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist. "The services sector has meanwhile seen some of the summer rebound fade just as resurgent virus case numbers bring renewed concerns."

Step back: For months, economists have argued that while supply chain problems are frustrating, they are outweighed by rocketing demand from shoppers who saved up during the pandemic. But the situation is starting to have a real impact on sentiment. IHS Markit found that in Europe, optimism in manufacturing hit its lowest level in a year due to concerns about securing parts.

The October PMI reading for the United States arrives later Friday.

There's more: The worrying data in Europe comes days after China — the only large economy to avoid recession in 2020 — said that its economic output is growing at the slowest pace in a year.

The country has been hit by shipping delays and mounting inventories, while an energy squeeze is denting factory production and leading to power cuts in some areas. Pressure is also building on China's heavily-indebted real estate sector, which accounts for as much as 30% of GDP.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said this week that US industrial production dropped 1.3% last month, as plants struggled with shortages of materials and qualified workers as well as the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Bringing it all together: It's hard to look at these developments without wondering whether economists are still too rosy about the state of the global economy. They remain cautious, but largely unfazed. In a recent update of its economic projections, the International Monetary Fund said it expects the world economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, just 0.1 percentage points lower than its July forecast. The outlook for 2022 remained unchanged.

"We've had a dramatic economic rebound, and that rebound is now transitioning to a recovery that's happening at a slower pace," Jeffrey Sacks, head of investment strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citi Private Bank, told me.

Big picture: The global economy, following a massive crash, looks incredibly strong by historical standards. But when prices start rising significantly at a moment of slowing economic growth, Wall Street and policymakers need to monitor the situation closely.

Snap's stock has never seen a crash like this

Shares of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, have seen some big swings since they started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017. But never like this.

The company's stock plummeted as much as 25% in after-hours trading on Thursday after it warned that recent changes to Apple's privacy policies were hurting its business, my CNN Business colleague Rishi Iyengar reports. Shares were last down 20% in premarket trading Friday.

Breaking it down: The company "grappled with industry changes to the way advertising is targeted, optimized, and measured on iOS that created a more significant impact on our business than we had expected," Snap's chief business officer Jeremi Gorman said, referring to Apple's operating system.

Apple rolled out new privacy features as part of its iOS 14.5 update earlier this year, which gives iPhone users the ability to more easily opt out of letting apps track their behavior and sell their personal data to advertisers.

Snap had braced for the changes but was surprised by how big the impact was, according to CEO Evan Spiegel.

"While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new Apple provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS," he told analysts.

The problem was made worse by supply chain issues and labor shortages. Companies don't want to buy ads if they can't meet the extra demand, Spiegel added.

Not alone: Facebook has been extremely vocal that it expects the iOS changes will damage its business, too. It launched a public relations bid opposing the overhaul late last year, claiming the move would be "devastating" to millions of small businesses that advertise on Facebook.

"We know businesses are experiencing challenges because of platform changes," Sheryl Sandberg, the company's chief operating officer, said in July.

Shares of Facebook, which reports results early next week, are down 3.6% in premarket trading Friday.

Trump hits the market. His price could go down

Former President Donald Trump is plotting a return to Wall Street.

Trump, whose companies have a long history of filing for bankruptcy, announced a deal this week to bring a new media company public by merging with a SPAC, or a special-purpose acquisition company, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reports.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which is chaired by Trump, said it will launch a new social media platform that the former president pledges will "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." It will make its debut by combining with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a "blank check" company that exists to bring private firms to public markets.

The blank check firm's shares nearly quadrupled on Thursday, finishing up 357%. But the hype may not last long.

The latest filings did not indicate how much revenue — if any — Trump Media & Technology Group generates. Yet it's likely to be minimal given that the firm's social media platform hasn't launched yet.

Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor who studies IPOs, said companies with less than $100 million in revenue at the time of going public tend to "dramatically" underperform the rest of the market.

SPAC returns have also been "weak" recently, especially after deals have closed, according to an analysis published by Goldman Sachs in mid-September.

Running the numbers: Since its high in February, the main exchange-traded fund tracking various SPACs has dropped more than 27%. The S&P 500 has climbed 16% during the same period.

Up next

American Express and Honeywell report results before US markets open.

Also today: IHS Markit's PMI reading for the United States arrives at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Coming next week: Democrats wanted to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure, climate and social services package by the end of the month. Can they pull it off?

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 768112

Reported Deaths: 8639
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1533481923
Ramsey63323978
Dakota56954525
Anoka53854520
Washington33598331
Stearns28397253
St. Louis23627358
Scott21603160
Wright21301171
Olmsted18125120
Sherburne15480115
Carver1361255
Clay1023599
Rice9966131
Blue Earth964559
Crow Wing9467109
Kandiyohi834397
Chisago833563
Otter Tail8020105
Benton7472111
Beltrami652879
Mower645440
Douglas627590
Goodhue619485
Itasca615382
Winona611254
McLeod593770
Steele585225
Isanti569274
Morrison556066
Becker532762
Polk510778
Freeborn487642
Nobles480852
Lyon454856
Carlton445566
Nicollet433352
Pine427031
Cass423144
Mille Lacs415367
Brown409947
Todd398836
Le Sueur385332
Meeker356253
Waseca327231
Martin326236
Wabasha29516
Hubbard289944
Dodge273310
Roseau263827
Fillmore243212
Redwood239643
Wadena236629
Houston231017
Renville227349
Faribault220230
Pennington216527
Sibley210612
Cottonwood196628
Kanabec191330
Chippewa190240
Aitkin182543
Watonwan170811
Pope16128
Yellow Medicine156620
Rock155019
Jackson146514
Koochiching138319
Clearwater136018
Swift134519
Marshall134320
Murray134311
Pipestone133327
Stevens124511
Lake109121
Wilkin102214
Lac qui Parle98324
Mahnomen89312
Norman8729
Big Stone7974
Lincoln7825
Grant7819
Kittson60822
Red Lake5899
Unassigned529124
Traverse5125
Lake of the Woods4714
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Frost On Cars 10/21/21

Image

Mayo Clinic to lead new research center addressing racism's effect on heart health

Image

RPD officer brings warmth to those in need with the help of his mother

Image

Mayo Clinic and UMN study effects of racism on heart health

Image

Rochester officer shares his mother's quilts with those in need

Image

KIMT speaks with the U.S. Surgeon General

Image

Surgeon General gives vaccination update

Image

Iowa Hawkeyes' Spencer Petras tackles financial literacy

Image

Mason City council approves brownfield grant application

Image

Hawkeyes QB tackles financial literacy

Community Events