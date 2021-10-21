Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Unsolved mystery: What does Kyrsten Sinema want?

Unsolved mystery: What does Kyrsten Sinema want?

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 7:11 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 7:11 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Give Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema some credit. She has the courage to stand up for her convictions in the face of overwhelming pressure.

But send us an email if you can figure out what her convictions are. Nobody else can figure it out and she's not telling. This could scuttle President Joe Biden's entire legislative agenda.

He'll be asked how to get things done in a 50-50 Senate when he can't marshal his own party during a CNN town hall Thursday night.

What does Sinema NOT want to happen? There's a long list that's seeped out into the ether:

Don't tax the wealthy. She doesn't want to increase the marginal income tax rate on the wealthiest individuals or roll back President Trump's permanent tax cuts for corporations -- two Democratic priorities that share wide public appeal.

That means Democrats don't have enough money to fund their promises for a more generous society. They're scrambling to find new options to pay for their plans.

RELATED: Liberal backlash against Sinema grows on Capitol Hill as potential Arizona challenger emerges

Don't end the filibuster. She opposes ending the filibuster, but Republicans refuse to work on Biden's priorities, which means the Democratic agenda is stuck unless she comes around.

Don't necessarily expand the social safety net. Democrats' dreams of universal pre-K, subsidized community college, a poverty-erasing child tax credit and a climate change-fighting requirement for electricity providers now rest on her shoulders. She's said she won't vote for anything until a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill passes, too. It's stuck in the House, where leaders say they won't allow a vote on the smaller bill until the large one passes the Senate.

Sinema's list of dislikes, without a constructive and public list of alternatives, is turning even some supporters off.

Advisers resign in protest. When veterans who had been voluntarily advising her wrote a scathing letter accusing her of obstruction, she thanked them for their service, but didn't answer their gripe.

Liberal turned moderate. The Arizona Democrat -- a former Green Party anti-war activist turned stubborn moderate -- has now been all over the American political map.

In the 50-50 Senate, she holds incredible power.

It's "living under the tyranny of Senator Sinema," according to Rep. Ritchie Torres, a progressive from New York.

"She's all over the place and I'm not sure she knows what she wants," said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat, during an appearance on CNN Thursday.

"Nobody knows what she is thinking because she doesn't tell anybody anything. It's very sad to think that someone who you worked for that hard to get elected is not even willing to listen," Sylvia González Andersh, one of the veterans who resigned in protest as Sinema's adviser, told The New York Times.

Joe Manchin's desires. I've written more about Manchin in this space in part because he has been quite public about his desires.

Manchin told Democrats to pick one of their social programs rather than push through three. He's opposed the climate change portion of their spending plan because he represents the coal state of West Virginia.

He'd like a work requirement for the big child tax credit that's meant to erase child poverty.

"Don't you think, if we're going to help the children, that the people should make some effort?" he said in a September appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

RELATED: Joe Manchin wants to add a work requirement to the child tax credit. Here's what that would do.

People can debate the merits of that position because they know what Manchin's position is.

What could get Sinema's support for lower drug prices? A good example of the shroud around Sinema's thinking is the issue of prescription drug prices.

Both parties want to lower them. Democrats want to do it by giving Medicare the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies.

Big Pharma says taking less money from Medicare would stifle innovation.

Manchin is, improbably but incredibly, aligned with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on the issue.

But Sinema backs the pharmaceutical industry on this one. Why? It's not entirely clear.

Rep. Scott Peters, the California Democrat, has become something of a champion of the pharmaceutical industry in opposing the Democrats' proposal.

He argues that the government paying pharmaceutical companies less for drugs could stifle innovation at those companies. And he's up front that there are large numbers of pharmaceutical jobs in his San Diego area district. He also has a middle ground proposal to limit the number of drugs that could be negotiated and the amount prices could be dropped.

Sinema, to my knowledge, hasn't made any arguments at all to justify her opposition, and in fact, she's argued in the past that she'd work to lower drug prices.

Her office told Politico she's "carefully reviewing various proposals."

She has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from PACs and individuals tied to the pharmaceutical industry. That sounds like a lot, but it's less than many Democrats ready to vote for the plan.

The other reason to lower prescription drug prices and raise taxes. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs is an important campaign promise by Democrats (Republicans have also failed to deliver on it), but it's also a key piece of their effort to enact new social programs. They need to save the government hundreds of billions in Medicare drug costs if they want to spend hundreds of billions on universal pre-K.

Making matters worse for Democrats is that in addition to her opposition to giving Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices, she also opposes raising corporate tax rates that were permanently slashed by the Trump administration.

Will Sinema back Democrats' voting bill? Democrats are also pushing a plan to protect voting rights by setting a baseline for state election laws.

Manchin, who also opposes ending the filibuster, was instrumental in writing the voting rights proposal.

His party hopes the obstruction by Republicans this week will convince him to make a filibuster exception in this one case.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City council approves brownfield grant application

Image

Hawkeyes QB tackles financial literacy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota sees job growth in latest DEED report

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives $15,000 grant from AT&T Foundation

Image

Minnesota Job Growth

Image

Bridging The Digital Divide

Image

Keeping Kids Safe

Image

Full Weather PM 10/21/21

Image

Fall festival at the History Center of Olmsted County

Image

Minnesota sees job growth in latest jobs report

Community Events