Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 6:01 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend booster doses of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices accepted the US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations for each vaccine -- after considerable discussion about whether such broad authorization was needed for Moderna's.

Members agreed that people who got Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need a second vaccination, as that vaccine is less effective than Moderna's and Pfizer's in preventing infection.

It will now be up to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to accept or modify the committee's recommendation. The CDC will also issue detailed clinical guidance spelling out what people should consider in seeking out and getting booster shots. This will include whether people should mix and match vaccines.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization Wednesday for booster doses of Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccines. The FDA also authorized a mix and match approach -- saying eligible people could get any vaccine as a booster, regardless of which vaccine they got for the initial immunization.

The FDA's EUA covers Moderna recipients who were vaccinated at least six months ago or longer, who are 65 or older or who are 18 or older and at high risk of severe coronavirus infection because of a medical condition or because of working or living conditions -- medical staff, for instance. That's the same as the existing EUA for Pfizer's vaccine. The EUA for the Janssen vaccine is for anyone who got that vaccine two months ago or longer.

ACIP modified its interim recommendation to use the same language to cover Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines jointly.

When the CDC decides how and whether to adopt the ACIP recommendations, it will offer advice on how people should consider the FDA's permission to use the mix and match, formally known as heterologous, approach.

Language being considered by the CDC:

The same product that was used for the primary regimen should be used for the booster.

  • If that is not available or another product is preferred, heterologous boosting with a single dose of any of the authorized Covid-19 vaccine boosters is acceptable.
  • Heterologous dosing may be considered for the booster dose only.
  • All doses of the primary series and additional dose (if indicated for moderately to severely immunocompromised people who received 2 doses of mRNA vaccine) should utilize the same vaccine product.

Individual benefit-risk assessment may inform which booster product to use.

  • Availability of booster product
  • Risk profile of vaccine boosters, including rare events

CDC officials said, for instance, that young women, who have a higher risk of rare blood clots from the J&J Janssen vaccine, might want to consider using one of the mRNA vaccines -- Pfizer's or Moderna's -- as a booster, while young men, who have a higher risk of an inflammatory heart condition known as myocarditis from an mRNA vaccine, might prefer Janssen's vaccine for a booster if needed.

At least one ACIP member expressed concern about recommending boosters for such a broad population.

"I would try to mitigate the harm by having some age restriction on the otherwise worried well. Because we don't usually have vaccines because we have the worried well," said Dr. Sarah Long, a professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine.

Long said she thought offering boosters to people who may not really need them would encourage them to get them, anyway, perhaps risking side-effects.

"I echo Dr. Long's feeling that there are probably many people who are going to get a Moderna booster who don't need it," said ACIP member Dr. James Loehr, owner of Cayuga Family Medicine in Ithaca, New York.

"However, given the situation that we've already approved the Pfizer, and there are enough people who are looking for a booster, I'm inclined, reluctantly, to just go ahead and recommend a similar pattern for the Moderna booster, with much stronger feelings in favor of the Janssen booster. "

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota sees job growth in latest DEED report

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives $15,000 grant from AT&T Foundation

Image

Minnesota Job Growth

Image

Bridging The Digital Divide

Image

Keeping Kids Safe

Image

Full Weather PM 10/21/21

Image

Fall festival at the History Center of Olmsted County

Image

Minnesota sees job growth in latest jobs report

Image

Pine Island Townhome Fire, possibly connected to assault

Image

A peek inside The Nightmare-Haunted Hike

Community Events