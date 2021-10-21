Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Explosive star death witnessed by Hubble could help develop an early warning system

Explosive star death witnessed by Hubble could help develop an early warning system

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Astronomers had an unprecedented front-row seat to the explosive death of a star 60 million light-years away. They witnessed the event thanks to telescopes on the ground and in space, including the Hubble Space Telescope.

These observations not only provided groundbreaking insight into what happens before a star dies, but could also help astronomers develop an early warning system for stars that are about to meet their end.

"We used to talk about supernova work like we were crime scene investigators, where we would show up after the fact and try to figure out what happened to that star," said Ryan Foley, leader of the discovery team and assistant professor in the University of California, Santa Cruz, astronomy and astrophysics department, in a statement."This is a different situation, because we really know what's going on and we actually see the death in real time."

The supernova, called SN 2020fqv, is located in the interacting Butterfly Galaxies, which can be found in the Virgo constellation. While the star's death occurred millions of years ago, the light from the supernova is just now reaching Earth.

The supernova was discovered in April 2020 by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory at the California Institute of Technology in San Diego. The celestial event was also under observation by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS. Scientists mainly use TESS to search for planets outside of our solar system, but the satellite also stares at the stars and has made other discoveries beyond finding exoplanets.

Pioneering observations before a star's death

Following the breaking discovery, astronomers rapidly aimed Hubble, as well as ground-based telescopes, at the supernova. Together, the observations provided a complete overview of the first moments of the star's death and what followed.

Hubble was able to spot circumstellar material around the star shortly after the explosion. The aging star released this material in the final year before its death, allowing astronomers a glimpse into what happened prior to the supernova.

"We rarely get to examine this very close-in circumstellar material since it is only visible for a very short time, and we usually don't start observing a supernova until at least a few days after the explosion," said lead study author Samaporn Tinyanont, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in a statement. "For this supernova, we were able to make ultra-rapid observations with Hubble, giving unprecedented coverage of the region right next to the star that exploded."

A study detailing these findings will soon be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Invaluable data may help find other supernovas

To understand more about the history of the star, the research team used previous Hubble observations of the astronomical object over the last few decades. And TESS had captured an image of the star every 30 minutes for several days before the supernova occurred, as well as during the event and for several weeks afterward.

What emerged was a portrait of the star's life across multiple decades before it died in a spectacular explosion.

"Now we have this whole story about what's happening to the star in the years before it died, through the time of death, and then the aftermath of that," Foley said. "This is really the most detailed view of stars like this in their last moments and how they explode."

The researchers refer to the event as "the Rosetta Stone of supernovas." Much like the three languages included on the famed ancient stone tablet, three methods helped the research team discover more about the star.

Archival Hubble data, theoretical models and observations of the supernova helped the team determine the star's mass, about 14 to 15 times the mass of the sun, before it exploded. In order to understand how massive stars die, it's imperative to understand their mass.

"People use the term 'Rosetta Stone' a lot. But this is the first time we've been able to verify the mass with these three different methods for one supernova, and all of them are consistent," Tinyanont said. "Now we can push forward using these different methods and combining them, because there are a lot of other supernovas where we have masses from one method but not another."

Based on the pattern of behavior witnessed before this supernova, scientists may be able to apply their findings to find other stars on the brink of explosion. Before stars explode, they become more active and release material.

"This could be a warning system," Foley said. "So if you see a star start to shake around a bit, start acting up, then maybe we should pay more attention and really try to understand what's going on there before it explodes. As we find more and more of these supernovas with this sort of excellent data set, we'll be able to understand better what's happening in the last few years of a star's life."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Horse and Rider

Image

Horses on the Douglas Trail

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Education Minnesota's 2021 MEA Conference

Image

Area boutique expansion, despite pandemic struggles

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Community Events