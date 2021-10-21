Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Joe Biden's Fed conundrum: Stick with Jerome Powell or let him go?

Joe Biden's Fed conundrum: Stick with Jerome Powell or let him go?

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

President Joe Biden faces a number of economic concerns, from supply chain disruptions to inflation. But the White House will soon need to tackle another major financial issue: whether or not to nominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for a second term.

Powell's tenure as Fed chair is set to end in February, and a growing number of prominent Democrats in Washington are calling on Biden to choose someone else to head the Fed.

Until a few months ago, it seemed like a slam dunk that Biden would follow the lead of his former boss, Barack Obama, and ignore partisan politics.

After all, Obama stuck with Ben Bernanke for a second term during the immediate aftermath of the Great Recession in 2009 -- even though Bernanke was first selected by former President George W. Bush.

By nominating Powell to remain as the boss of the central bank, Biden would be signaling that he wants continuity as the economy rebounds from the pandemic and the Fed begins to unwind its stimulus measures. Powell was chosen by former President Donald Trump for the job in 2017.

The Fed is expected to soon start the process of cutting back on its bond purchases that helped keep long-term rates low, a process known as tapering. Short-term rate hikes are also expected as soon as the end of 2022.

"Biden fits more into the camp of being an older-school politician. It's dissimilar to the last administration," said Scott Pike, senior portfolio manager at Income Research + Management.

"I think he's leaning more towards reappointing Powell and there is support for that from the other side even if there is pushback from some in his own party. Powell is still the frontrunner," Pike added.

Fed trading scandal could push Biden away from Powell

But the the situation has changed in the past few months, which raises the possibility that Biden could instead go the Trump route and dump Powell after one term -- just as Trump chose Powell instead of nominating Janet Yellen (who is now Treasury Secretary) for a second stint as Fed chair.

Several key leaders of the progressive movement in DC, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have expressed concerns about Powell's push for deregulation of big financial firms.

These Democrats have also argued that the Fed, under Powell's watch, has also not done enough to promote racial and gender equality or tackle risks stemming from climate change.

A scandal about personal stock trading by former regional Fed presidents Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, who led the Dallas and Boston Fed, respectively, before recently resigning, may also dampen Powell's chances at getting nominated again.

As such, Biden may not want to test his chances by sticking with Powell if it seems like the Senate, which has to confirm any Fed chair nomination, may balk at the pick. Biden might need to nominate a woman or Black person instead.

According to Predictit, an online exchange that gives odds on political events, traders now think there is a 72% chance that Powell will be confirmed by the Senate next year. That's still high, but it's down from a 90% probability as recently as September 12.

Meet the other Fed chair contenders

Lael Brainard, a current member of the Fed's Board of Governors, is listed as having a 23% chance. Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor who served as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in the Obama administration, is also being tracked by Predictit but is considered a long shot.

Atlanta Fed chief Rapahel Bostic, who recently banned his staff from using the word "transitory" to describe inflation even though it's Powell's preferred phrase, and former Fed member Roger Ferguson are each given a small chance of being the next Fed chair as well. Both are Black.

The Fed was not immediately available for comment regarding questions about what's next for Powell. But during a press conference last month, Powell shot down speculation about his future.

"I'm focused on doing my job every day for the American people, and I don't have any comment on that," he said.

The White House was also not available for comment.

However, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this month that the president "does have confidence in Powell at this time."

Still, even if Powell winds up being one and done as Fed chair, that may not matter too much to the market.

While investors might prefer to see continuity at the central bank, Income Research + Management's Pike said that none of the other rumored Fed chief candidates would likely look to do things all that differently than Powell. The tapering will continue and eventual rate hikes will follow.

"Whoever gets in as Fed chair should likely have a business as usual approach," Pike said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Education Minnesota's 2021 MEA Conference

Image

Area boutique expansion, despite pandemic struggles

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Community Events