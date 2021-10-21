Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ruby Rose alleges unsafe working conditions on 'Batwoman' set

Ruby Rose alleges unsafe working conditions on 'Batwoman' set

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ruby Rose says unsafe working conditions and a toxic culture on the CW series "Batwoman" led to their departure from the show in 2020.

Rose played superhero Kate Kane for one season.

The Australian actor, who identifies as gender fluid and uses they/them and she/her pronouns, took to Instagram Wednesday to recall their experience on the show.

Rose said they were injured in a stunt during production and required emergency surgery to repair two herniated discs.

"I have enough documentation to make a 1 hour documentary," they wrote, adding they had a broken neck and rib. Rose alleges producers threatened to recast them if they didn't return to work shortly after surgery.

"I wasn't allowed to move for 10 days, and I wasn't allowed to train. We re-did the schedule so that I could do the stunts that I wanted to do later in time when I had recovered better," Rose later told Buzzfeed in 2019 about the incident

Rose also claims other crew members were injured on set.

Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind the series, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia, disputes Rose's allegations.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season Two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement to CNN.

Representatives for the CW, which airs the series, have not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

Rose's role has been recast and Wallis Day became Kate Kane in the second season.

Rose ended their allegations with, "I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders..."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Education Minnesota's 2021 MEA Conference

Image

Area boutique expansion, despite pandemic struggles

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Community Events