Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Tesla's 'full self-driving' rolls back its privacy protection of trip videos

Tesla's 'full self-driving' rolls back its privacy protection of trip videos

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Tesla owners can buy the company's "full self-driving" software for $10,000, but they may have to pay with their privacy.

As part of the wider rollout of Tesla's "full self-driving" option, which began earlier this month, drivers may forfeit some privacy protections around location sharing and in-car recordings that they previously had, according to Tesla owner's manuals and its website. The apparent privacy changes hint at the tradeoffs Tesla requires of owners who wish to use "full self-driving."

Previous versions of Tesla's North American owners manual for the Model 3 and Model Y said that "to protect your privacy, cabin camera images and video clips transmitted to Tesla servers ... are not associated with your Vehicle Identification Number." (Tesla's "cabin camera" films inside the vehicle to determine driver inattentiveness, according to Tesla, and must be uncovered for drivers to use "full self-driving.")

But Tesla's latest manuals for those vehicles delete the reference to protecting drivers' privacy by not linking video clips to a vehicle identification number (VIN). While it's not clear if Tesla is currently making such links, the change to the manuals leaves the door open for this possibility.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment and generally does not engage with the professional news media.

Tesla's apparent privacy rollbacks also extend to tracking where owners drive their vehicles.

Tesla's privacy website says: "Your location history, is history. Where you go says a lot about you. Unless there is a serious safety concern like an accident, Tesla doesn't associate your location with your account, or keep a history of where you've been."

But Tesla introduced its "Safety Score" last month to assess drivers' behavior and determine which drivers should receive "full self-driving" first. Tesla says on its website that it captures driving data from all trips, from when a vehicle is turned on to off. It's not clear if this driving data includes drivers' locations. Tesla's scoring formula depends on data unique to each owner's account, including how often they turn aggressively and brake hard.

It's common for businesses to reassure customers that they don't retain data, or they de-identify the data collected from the devices. Ford and General Motors, which use in-car cameras to monitor drivers of their "full self-driving" competitors, don't retain in-car camera data, according to GM spokesman Darryll Harrison and Ford spokesman Michael Levine. Apple and Google say they store facial recognition data for smartphones directly on those devices. iRobot, which sells Roomba vacuums with cameras, says it deidentifies the data it collects about floorplans and types of objects in homes.

Tesla won't be taking such measures with "full self-driving." The automaker emailed its roughly 1,000 new "full self-driving" users this month and said "your vehicle has automatically opted into VIN associated telemetry sharing with Tesla, including Autopilot usage data, images and/or video," according to a copy of the email viewed by CNN Business.

Tesla has said it expects to release "full self-driving" to more drivers soon. The driver-assist technology steers the car and speeds up and slows down, but requires an attentive human driver to take control if the technology makes a mistake. Some excited owners have raved about its abilities, while others have been frustrated with its flaws.

The software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time," Tesla has cautioned owners who install "full self-driving," so drivers must keep their eyes on the road.

Drivers are told if they don't want "full self-driving" access they can email Tesla and say so. That suggests drivers who want "full self-driving" have no way to opt out of sharing their personal information. (Tesla also cautions in its privacy notice that if a driver opts out of data collection, the automaker will generally not be able to notify drivers of issues in real time, which may result in suffering from reduced functionality, serious damage or inoperability.)

The automaker continues to acknowledge privacy risks that come with tying data to a vehicle identification number in other contexts.

Tesla captures voice recordings in its vehicles, in order to improve the vehicles' ability to recognize voice commands, the company says in its latest owners' manuals. But Tesla says it doesn't associate these recordings with a vehicle's identification number to protect people's privacy.

Privacy experts have long cautioned that location data is extremely sensitive because of the potential to track people's movements.

Caitlin Cottrill, who researches technology and transportation data at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, said that Tesla consumers could use more of an explanation of the privacy implications of opting in to "full self-driving."

"I would expect more information on how VIN-associated data will be shared with others," said Cottrill, noting that Tesla's privacy notice describes sharing information with third parties. "Currently, there's not much detail."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Education Minnesota's 2021 MEA Conference

Image

Area boutique expansion, despite pandemic struggles

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Community Events