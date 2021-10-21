Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Southwest's service meltdown cost it $75 million

Southwest's service meltdown cost it $75 million

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Southwest Airlines says that its recent service problems, which prompted it to cancel more than 2,000 flights over a four-day period, cost the airline $75 million.

That's just one of the headwinds facing the discount airline. Southwest warned Thursday that it believes revenue will take a $100 million hit this quarter from the lingering effects of the Covid surge caused by the Delta variant -- even though bookings have improved recently, especially during the upcoming holiday travel period. About $40 million of that hit is expected to come in October.

Still, that's an improvement from the revenue hit in the third quarter, when the airline believes it lost $100 million in sales in August alone and $200 million in September because of reduced flying caused by the Covid surge.

Overall the airline reported that third-quarter revenue reached $4.7 billion, up 161% from a year ago but down 17% compared with third quarter of 2019 ahead of the pandemic.

The company reported a third-quarter loss, excluding special items, of $135 million. That was a bit smaller than forecast by analysts. Including the $763 million it received from the most recent round of federal assistance, the company posted net income of $446 million in the quarter.

Southwest blamed the service meltdown in early October on a combination of bad weather in Florida, a brief problem with air traffic control in the area and a lack of available staff to adjust to those problems. It has admitted it was having service problems caused by short staffing even before the thousands of canceled flights stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers, angering many of them.

"We have reined in our capacity plans to adjust to the current staffing environment, and our ontime performance has improved, accordingly," said CEO Gary Kelly. "We are aggressively hiring to a goal of approximately 5,000 new employees by the end of this year, and we are currently more than halfway toward that goal."

American Airlines

American Airlines reported it lost $641 million in the quarter, excluding special items. Like Southwest, that was a bit less than analysts had forecast. American also reported net income of $169 million, with the help of $992 million in federal assistance.

Revenue at American nearly reached $9 billion, up 183% from a year ago, but it was still down 25% from where it was in the third quarter of 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

The third quarter included a summer travel period which started out strong for most airlines before the Covid surge caused people to cut back on travel.

The airlines had also been counting on a rebound in more lucrative business travel after Labor Day, when many businesses were expected to reopen their offices. But the surge also caused many businesses to delay those office reopenings, which put a large-scale rebound in business travel on hold.

Still the airlines are reporting that bookings during the holiday travel season, one of the busiest times of the year, remain strong.

Shares of Southwest and American were both slightly higher in pre-market trading Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Image

Olmsted County continues to expand homelessness options

Image

Gov. Walz announces new rapid test sites

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County expands resources for those experiencing homelessness

Community Events