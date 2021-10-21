Clear

Evergrande says a $2.6 billion sale has collapsed as another payment deadline looms

Evergrande says a $2.6 billion sale has collapsed as another payment deadline looms

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Evergrande has called off plans for a multibillion-dollar deal for its property management unit, worsening its cash crunch as the Chinese real estate giant teeters on the brink of collapse.

The company announced late Wednesday that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake of Evergrande Property Services to rival Chinese developer, Hopson, for about 20 billion Hong Kong dollars (roughly $2.6 billion).

The deal, which was announced earlier this month, was scuppered after Evergrande "had reason to believe ... that the purchaser had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares in Evergrande Property Services," the conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing.

Hopson, in its own statement, has said that it "does not accept that there is any substance whatsoever" to Evergrande's cancellation of the sale.

"Until now," Hopson had been "prepared to complete the sale ... in accordance with the agreement," it said Wednesday.

But Hopson added that "other parties" had wanted to change the agreed terms of the deal, including terms of payment, which it found "unacceptable."

Shares of both companies, which had been suspended from trading since the potential deal was announced, resumed trade Thursday in Hong Kong. Evergrande plummeted nearly 11%, while Hopson surged 5.2%.

Evergrande, one of China's largest real estate developers, is currently buckling under a mountain of debt, with more than $300 billion worth of liabilities. Its shares have crashed some 80% this year.

In recent weeks, the company has been trying to resolve its cash flow issues by attempting to sell some of its assets, such as partial stakes in its electric vehicle and property services businesses, as well as an office tower in Hong Kong.

But the company hasn't had much luck in its search for buyers.

In another stock exchange filing Wednesday, the group said that there had been "no material progress" on the sales of its other assets, apart from a previously disclosed stake sale in a local lender.

That deal, which was announced late last month, will offload part of Evergrande's interest in Shengjing Bank for nearly 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion).

The failed sale leaves Evergrande in an even more tenuous situation than before. The company appeared to have failed to pay $83.5 million worth of interest on a dollar-denominated bond due September 23, and it's fast approaching the end of the 30-day grace period it had to fulfill that payment.

Evergrande isn't the only player struggling. Recently, a slew of other developers have disclosed their own cash flow issues, asking lenders for more time to repay them or warning of potential defaults.

Beijing-based Modern Land is one of those developers. Last week, the company asked investors for more time to repay a $250 million bond due on October 25, highlighting its own liquidity problems.

Its shares were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Thursday as it disclosed an upcoming announcement, without giving further details.

Authorities have tried to calm the situation as investors fret over the risks of contagion. Last week, China's central bank said that Evergrande had mismanaged its business, but risks to the financial system were "controllable."

That was echoed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a financial forum in Beijing on Wednesday.

In a speech reported by Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua, Liu acknowledged what he called "individual problems" in the real estate market.

But he stressed that risks were generally under control, the capital needs of property developers were being met, and the overall trend of "healthy development" of China's real estate market would not change, according to Xinhua.

— CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Image

Olmsted County continues to expand homelessness options

Image

Gov. Walz announces new rapid test sites

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County expands resources for those experiencing homelessness

Community Events