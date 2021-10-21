Clear

Liz Cheney is asking exactly the right question about Bannon, Trump and January 6

Liz Cheney is asking exactly the right question about Bannon, Trump and January 6

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney made an intriguing observation Tuesday about the legal arguments made by Donald Trump's team. During a meeting of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, she implicitly reminded us of the most important aspect of the panel's work, the part that must remain at the forefront of its efforts, and a key guide in the timing of its investigation.

Above all, the committee must try to determine precisely what role Trump played in the events of January 6, a violent assault on Congress on the day when it was certifying the 2020 election results. To many of us, it was a key moment in an unprecedented coup d'état attempt against the United States.

The committee met Tuesday night to discuss what to do about Steve Bannon -- a Trump ally -- and his refusal to testify despite a subpoena from the panel where Cheney serves as vice chair. (The committee approved a measure that seeks to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress.)

Here's Cheney's interesting point: Bannon and Trump are fighting the committee's efforts to obtain documents and testimony by claiming executive privilege, the right of a president to maintain confidentiality despite Congress' duty of oversight. That right has been used by previous presidents to shield themselves from accountability.

Bannon's claim is absurd. He did not even work in the government. But, in Cheney's analysis, the executive privilege claim by Bannon and Trump, "appear to reveal one thing: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th."

Cheney's piercing words -- and she had some more for her Republican colleagues -- are a reminder that it's crucial to find out what exactly Trump's role was during the events of that day. And Bannon very likely knows a lot about that.

That Trump has tried to overturn the result of a legal, valid election is beyond question. We've all heard him repeat ad nauseam the Big Lie, the claim that he won. We've heard the tapes where he pressures election officials in Georgia to contrive a victory where he lost, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."

We've even seen a copy of the memo by one of his lawyers, in which he lays out a six-step plan for stealing the election by having Vice President Mike Pence throw out the results in seven states, claiming there were "competing electors," when there was no such thing. Pence didn't do it, and Trump's supporters erected a noose and gallows and shouted calls for Pence to be hanged as they rampaged through the Capitol on January 6, causing members of Congress to run for their lives and delay the certification until later that night.

That is all extraordinarily damning, but if Trump was actually involved in organizing an assault on the Capitol, if a sitting president coordinated an insurrection against the country, that's an even greater crime.

Trump had summoned supporters to Washington -- Big protests in DC on January 6th, he tweeted in December, "...will be wild." At the rally that day, he sent their emotions to a boil with a fiery speech -- "fight like hell" he told them -- and then encouraged them to head to the Capitol.

As for Bannon's involvement, the committee chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he believed he had significant knowledge of the attack. Cheney said the committee's investigation has found he had "substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for January 6th, and likely had an important role in formulating those plans."

On January 5, he announced on his podcast, "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," explaining cryptically that it would be, "extraordinarily different than what most Americans expect."

But what about Trump? What did he know?

In their book "Peril," journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported that Bannon, who had once been Trump's leading strategist, spoke with Trump ahead of January 6 and told him he should be in Washington that day. He told the then-president, "We are going to kill it in the crib. Kill the Biden presidency in the crib." According to the authors, Bannon told Trump, "We're going to bury Biden...f---ing bury him."

Trump told his supporters he'd march with them to the Capitol, and then headed to the White House, to watch it all unfold on television. He saw the images of mayhem, his supporters clashing violently with police, smashing windows, breaking down doors; members of Congress cowering in fear as the mob shouted "Fight for Trump!" and "Hang Mike Pence."

According to "Peril," Trump's daughter Ivanka, who served as a presidential adviser, and others urged him to call off his loyalists, but he refused. Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg told him, "this is out of control...once a mob starts turning like that, you've lost it," advising, "You really should do a tweet." Trump reportedly blinked and went back to watching television.

Eventually, hours after the insurgents had broken through the barricades and stormed the Capitol, Trump relented, posting a video where he told his supporters he understood their pain, again lying about the election being stolen, adding, "Go home, we love you, you're very special."

There's much the select congressional committee on January 6 needs to establish. But as Cheney's comment reminds us, nothing is more important than the precise actions of the then-commander-in-chief.

Knowing what part Trump played is crucial for dispensing justice and establishing the historical record, but even more than that -- because this chapter is still not relegated to the pages of history. Trump is still denying that he was the loser in the 2020 election, and he seems prepared to run again for president, and potentially claim he won no matter what American voters decide.

The January 6 commission needs to step up the pace and sharpen its focus. Time is of the essence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Image

Olmsted County continues to expand homelessness options

Image

Gov. Walz announces new rapid test sites

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County expands resources for those experiencing homelessness

Community Events