Clear

Report warns of climate change's 'code red' impact on health

Report warns of climate change's 'code red' impact on health

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Virginia Langmaid, CNN

A new report published Wednesday warns of the severe impact of climate change on human health, and says the prognosis is only getting worse.

Droughts will hurt food production, rising temperatures will encourage the spread of dangerous pathogens such as malaria and cholera and current climate trends indicate a "code red" for future health, the new report in The Lancet medical journal predicts.

The Lancet Countdown report, published annually, tracks 44 metrics of the health impacts of climate change, including the impact of climate change on infectious disease transmission and food production, as researched by experts affiliated with more than 40 UN groups and educational institutions.

The report said during a 6 month period in 2020, 51.6 million people were impacted by 84 disasters from floods, droughts, and storms in countries already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The 2021 report of the Lancet Countdown finds a world overwhelmed by an ongoing global health crisis, which has made little progress to protect its population from the simultaneously aggravated health impacts of climate change," the report authors wrote.

Climate impacts on health identified in the report included increased droughts hurting food production, more violent natural disasters placing burdens on health care systems, and rising temperatures encouraging the spread of infectious pathogens.

The report said climate change contributed to a record-breaking heatwave in the US Pacific Northwest that caused more than 1,000 deaths.

"Looking to 2021, people older than 65 years or younger than 1 year, along with people facing social disadvantages, were the most affected by the record-breaking temperatures of over 40°C in the Pacific Northwest areas of the USA and Canada in June, 2021— an event that would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change," the authors wrote.

Dr. Jeremy Hess, a global health and emergency medicine professor at the University of Washington and a co-author on the report, said in a media briefing that he has seen some of these health effects firsthand.

"I was taking care of patients in two of our hospitals out here in Seattle during the heat dome and unfortunately this was the first year I can say confidently that I and my patients very clearly experienced the impacts of climate change. I saw paramedics who had burns on their knees from kneeling down to care for patients with heatstroke. And I saw far too many patients die in the ED as a result of their heat exposure this past year," Hess said.

Climate change contributing to the spread of disease

According to the report, rising temperatures have resulted in an increase in the number of months where malaria is transmissible since the 1950s, and an increase in the number of areas suitable for cholera transmission. The "epidemic potential" of viruses including dengue and Zika increased globally.

"Together with global mobility and urbanization, climate change is a major driver of the increase in the number of dengue virus infections, which have doubled every decade since 1990," the report's authors write.

"Other important emerging or re-emerging arboviruses, transmitted by mosquitoes, are likely to have a similar response to climate change."

How a 'green recovery' from Covid-19 can help

Hess said global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could worsen an already dire situation, particularly if it is not a "green recovery."

"The world has invested tremendous resources in recovery, but not taken the opportunity to invest those resources in a green recovery that isn't fueled by fossil fuels. And this unfortunately is a lost opportunity for us. We could be investing in a healthier future, and as of right now, and of course this is a pivotal moment in politics in the United States and globally, related to climate change, we need to seize that opportunity," Hess said.

Released ahead of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 26th Conference of the Parties, the report highlights the importance of global climate action, like the Paris Agreement, on global health.

"Neither Covid-19 nor climate change respect national borders. Without widespread, accessible vaccination across all countries and societies, Sars-CoV-2 and its new variants will continue to put the health of everybody at risk. Likewise, tackling climate change requires all countries to deliver an urgent and coordinated response, with Covid-19 recovery funds allocated to support and ensure a just transition to a low-carbon future and climate change adaptation across the globe," report authors said.

"By directing the trillions of dollars that will be committed to Covid-19 recovery towards the WHO's prescriptions for a healthy, green recovery, the world could meet the Paris Agreement goals, protect the natural systems that support well-being, and minimize inequities through reduced health effects and maximized co-benefits of a universal low-carbon transition."

"Every fraction of a degree matters for health inequity and the US has an opportunity to make the urgent sweeping actions that we need to protect health," Dr. Renee Salas, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School who contributed to the report, told CNN.

"Climate change is first and foremost a health crisis that is unfolding right now and as an emergency medicine doctor I took an oath to protect the health of my patients, and I can't do that without action (on) climate change. So, improving health and accelerating equity, must not only be the reason we act, but it also has to guide how we respond"

'We're about to do the same mistake again'

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, who did not contribute to the report, told the briefing the pandemic offers a way to better prepare for climate change as a health crisis on a global scale.

"We've just spent many years preparing and talking about a pandemic, and quite frankly, we were not prepared. We did not put the infrastructure in place that we actually needed to put in place. We de-invested in ... our health and public health systems in ways that quite tragically resulted in two years of significant outbreak that did not have to be as bad as it was," he said.

"The real issue here is that we're about to do the same mistake again. We're about to have the same things happen to us because we have not really invested in the mitigation and adaptation that is necessary to address climate change."

In an editorial released with the report referenced research on what has made societies resilient against climate issues in the past.

"These pathways are: exploiting new opportunities, developing resilient energy systems, utilizing trade and resources, forging political and institutional adaptations, and migration and transformation," the editorial authors wrote.

"The key message is that the world needs a new era of research that is less focused on forecasts for climate change, and more on predictions of the societal consequences of future warming and how to weather them. Succumbing to the climate emergency is not inevitable."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Image

Olmsted County continues to expand homelessness options

Image

Gov. Walz announces new rapid test sites

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County expands resources for those experiencing homelessness

Image

Expanding Homelessness Options

Image

Bullying Prevention

Image

Experience an old west ghost town at Monster Bash

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/20/21)

Community Events